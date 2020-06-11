With playing in its home of California not an option, the Palm Springs Collegiate Baseball League decided to move its home for the 2020 season to Ranger, Texas.
One player making the trip this summer is Fairview graduate Hunter Bostater.
Instead of California, the league has set up at Ranger College. Players and league staff, college recruiters and college staff with be the only personnel on campus.
Players will stay in dorms and will have access to two fields, a weight room, an indoor facility, trainers and training room, plus a rec facility.
Ranger, Texas is located about an hour and 20 minutes west of Dallas. The site was picked because Eastland County, where Ranger is located, has had just four COVID-19 cases, and none in the past month.
With no kitchen in the rooms, the league will supply dinner to the players in a school cafeteria every day.
“I had a coach get a hold of me,” said Bostater, a 2019 Fairview graduate and a criminal justice and law enforcement major. “They (the league) recruit kids to play down there. They’ll play up to 30 games.”
The call also saved the year for Bostater. His original plan was to play his first college year at Division II Tiffin University this season, then return to play summer ball for the Napoleon River Bandit American Legion team.
“I was already committed to the River Bandits,” said Bostater. “I didn’t look for anywhere else to play. I told them last year that I was going to come back.”
Instead, Bostater will spend June 11-July 11 in Texas. The league has seven teams this season and the teams will play around 30 games. He’ll be placed in a bubble with the other players on the Ranger College campus.
“There will be a lot of new people down there,” Bostater said of the league. “It’s going to be interesting. We’re all in the dorms down there together. My biggest fear was going down there not knowing anybody.”
Bostater was set to begin his freshman season as an infielder at Tiffin University when the coronavirus outbreak cancelled the season.
“We only got (11) games in,” he said of his freshman year with the Dragons, which started the year 9-2 before the season was halted. “I was looking forward to playing summer ball.”
His goal now is to get better and to ready himself for his sophomore year.
“I want to just get better,” said Bostater. “Summer ball is your turn to get better.”
With the hot summer Texas weather, the schedule of the seven-team league is two games in the morning. Teams will use the practice facilities every other day.
Anyone can follow along on the season at palmspringscollegiateleague.com.
