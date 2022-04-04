WOOSTER — The Defiance College women’s golf team finished ninth in the nine-team field at the Eva Shorb Weiskopf Invitational at the Wooster Country Club over the weekend.
DC freshman Winter Boroff (Lincolnview) was the top Jacket finisher with a 190 total, good for 12th overall. Junior Mari Najar was close behind with a 194 for a tie for 18th while Defiance High School grads Julia Yeager and Aubrey Bujalski shot 203 and 223, respectively. Sophomore Taylor Greilich rounded out the DC scorers with a 234 for 46th overall.
