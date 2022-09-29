NAPOLEON AT SPRINGFIELD
Following a dominant win at Maumee and with wins in two of their last three contests, the Napoleon Wildcats will look to take good vibes into the month of October with a trip to Holland to play the 1-5 Springfield Blue Devils on Friday.
Napoleon (2-4, 2-1 NLL) held Maumee to 120 total yards, seven first downs and picked off the winless Panthers three times in a smothering win. Jacob Aguilar returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage to set the tone early while the Napoleon offense rolled up 374 yards on the ground. Andrew Williams racked up 196 of those yards on 20 carries, scoring twice, while Preston Speaks neared the century mark with 85 yards and a score on nine totes. Williams is one yard shy of being the area’s rushing leader with 797 yards and nine touchdowns for the Wildcats on 108 carries this season.
For Springfield, Sylvania Northview provided the first victory of the season for the Blue Devils in a 27-6 road win. Springfield has shown flashes of competitiveness, putting up 37 points against 5-1 Oregon Clay and falling to Bowling Green 28-20 two weeks ago.
ERIE-MASON (MICH.)
AT NORTH CENTRAL
Firmly in the mix in the Division VII Region 26 playoff race, North Central will face one of its toughest tests of the season as the 4-2 Eagles welcome in undefeated Erie-Mason from north of the border in a week seven tilt.
North Central picked up a dominant win on Friday at Wapakoneta High School, blanking New Lebanon Dixie 41-0 for their second straight win and third in four weeks to boost the Eagles to No. 10 in the computer ratings. The area’s leading rusher, junior Joey Burt, added to his gaudy season total of 798 rushing yards and eight TDs by tallying 159 yards and two scores against Dixie. Quin Burt threw a 41-yard TD pass to Ethan Beard while Joey Burt and Clayton Douglass led the defense with six tackles each.
Their opponent, the Eagles of Erie-Mason, are unblemished through five weeks of their schedule, rising to No. 11 in Division 7 in the MHSAA rankings. The Eagles defeated Sand Creek 20-14 a week ago, led by 196 yards passing from QB Vaughn Brown while also scoring on a blocked punt before sealing the win in the fourth quarter with back-to-back interceptions. Trent Herrera caught four passes for 100 yards in the win
The two teams have a common opponent in Fremont (Ind.), which North Central beat 38-8 on Sept. 8 and Erie-Mason defeated 58-14 a week later.
CELINA AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
A tie will be broken, no matter the result, in Ottawa on Friday as the 47th meeting between Celina and Ottawa-Glandorf will break a 23-23 tie in the all-time series.
Though Ottawa-Glandorf enters with a 1-5 (1-4 WBL) record, the Titans are a deceptively talented team as the team’s five losses have come to 6-0 Eastwood, 5-1 Wapakoneta and Van Wert and 4-2 Elida and St. Marys (24-6 combined record). O-G battled gamely against Divsion IV No. 5 Van Wert a week ago before falling 31-16 following a 10-10 halftime tie. Peyton Kuhlman completed two long TD passes of 68 yards to Cy Rump and 51 yards to Carter Duling in the setback while Tyler Hohenbrink converted a 35-yard field goal. Rump finished with 96 rush yards and 95 receiving yards on three catches while Justice Pope had 10.5 tackles and one tackle for loss to lead the defense.
Meanwhile, Celina (4-2, 4-1 WBL) enters Friday’s tilt on a four-game win streak, albeit against WBL teams with a 6-18 record. The Bulldogs’ stretch coming up includes 4-2 Defiance, 5-1 Wapak and 4-2 St. Marys to end the season. The Bulldogs are eighth in the WBL in total offense (235.3 yards per game) but have leaned on a stingy defense that is first in total yards allowed (223.3 ypg), second in rushing defense (106 ypg) and third in points allowed (15.7 ppg). QB Nick Adams has passed for 741 yards and three TDs this year, all to wideout Adam Faber (21 catches, 321 yards) while Zander Jones leads the rushing game with 343 yards and six rushing scores. Landon Ackley will be a defensive face to watch out for with a WBL-best five interceptions, including one returned for a TD. Teammate Caleb Gabes has three picks on the year.
HILLTOP AT EDON
Both Hilltop and Edon will be looking to bounce back from sizable losses in week six.
The Cadets (1-5, 0-2 TAAC) fell at home 53-0 at Northwood. The first two TAAC games for Hilltop have not gone their way as they have lost by a combined 104-0 in their two conference matchups. Against Northwood they had six yards of total offense with their leading ball carrier being David Rodriguez who had one carry for five yards. They held Northwood to 47 yards receiving on 2-of-5 passing and will need to defend the air attack a whole lot more as they prepare for Edon (3-3, 2-0 TAAC).
The Bombers’ Kyler Sapp leads the Crescent-News coverage area with 1,535 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air. He was 21-of-39 for 210 yards and a touchdown in their 42-7 loss to Fort Loramie last week. Sapp’s top two receivers are also the top two receivers in the coverage area as Caden Nester has 43 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns while Carter Kiess is just behind him with 34 catches for 498 yards and four touchdowns. Kiess had seven catches for 136 yards and a score last week. Edon is also dangerous on special teams as Max Radbaugh has taken two kickoffs back to the house this season.
On average Edon is scoring 31 points per game while Hilltop is giving up 47 a game. The Bombers lead the overall series 28-22 and have won the last four meetings.
MONTPELIER AT NORTHWOOD
Montpelier and Northwood both are coming off big wins in week six.
The Locomotives (2-4, 0-1 TAAC) earned their second win in three games with a 43-23 showing against St. Joseph Central Catholic. It’s the teams first multi-win season since 2019. They got most of their work done through the air against the Crimson Streaks as Grant Girrell threw for 117 yards and two scores while also running in a score as well. Hayden Sharps also came on and went 5-of-5 for 103 yards and a score. Kamron Smith was the leading receiver with four catches for 112 yards and a touchdown while Griffin Cooley had two rushing scores.
Now the Locomotives will get Northwood (3-3, 1-2 TAAC) who earned their first conference victory last week in a 53-0 romp over Hilltop. The Rangers killed the Cadets on the ground, out rushing them by 268 yards. Montay Coleman led the way with 69 yards on five carries on a score while five others recorded at least 30 rushing yards. Montonio Baker had two ground scores.
Montpelier allowed Fremont St. Joseph to run for 251 yards and two scores a week ago. The Locomotives have yet to get a win in the series over Northwood as the Rangers are 7-0.
