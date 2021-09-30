WAUSEON — Friday night’s game between Patrick Henry and Wauseon has all the makings of a dogfight, where the game is going to be won or lost from the air.
Both teams are coming into the game with over 1,300 yards of passing behind two athletic quarterbacks and a plethora of skill position playmakers.
Nash Meyer, the signal-caller for the Patriots, has thrown for 1,333 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions on 99-of-146 passing this season.
Having a quarterback with that those types of numbers is not something that opponents are used to seeing from head coach Bill Inselmann’s Patrick Henry teams. Inselmann installed a new spread offense in the offseason and it has paid dividends as the Patriots are out to a 5-1 start overall and 3-0 inside the NWOAL.
Their latest victory was a 28-14 win over Bryan and a repeat won’t be easy as the Indians are out to a 4-2 (2-1 NWOAL) start with their only losses coming to Tinora and Liberty Center. Their latest win was a 47-7 drubbing of Evergreen.
Quarterback Elijah McLeod leads the team with 1,469 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 105-161 passing.
“You play teams throughout the year and they will change so I don’t think we are going to be too focused on what we’ve seen before,” Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore said of going against a pass-heavy Patrick Henry offense. “It is just a different type of football and you have got to be ready to go out there each and every Friday no matter who is on the field.”
Both teams will have a plethora of athletes to go to as well with both teams seeing four players net over 100 receiving yards. Jonas Tester (36 catches, 495 yards, six TDs) and Jude Armstrong (37, 506, three) will lead the way for the Indians. Landon Johnson (31, 467, five) and Aidan Behrman (16, 361, three) will lead the Patriots.
“Their receivers are just as good as advertised,” Inselmann said of Wauseon. “Obviously, we want to stop the pass but at the same time they have a strong fullback and the quarterback is very athletic. So we have kind of have to pick our poison. I think the biggest thing we have to do is try to prevent the big play.”
It won’t be the first time this year either of these two teams has faced a high-flying offense though — they face one every day in practice.
“With us throwing the ball a lot it definitely makes it difficult on our scout team. Our scout team struggles when we have to go up against the Tinora’s and the Liberty’s and the Delta’s so it is a lot easier and we get a better look when we go up against the passing teams,” Moore said.
“Yes, it does and that is a great point,” Inselmann said of it being easier to replicate Wauseon in practice. “We have been having good looks in practice every time we run our offense, our scout defense those kids are getting used to it. I think it does help. I’m hopeful that it will show on Friday night.”
But just because both teams have dynamic offenses doesn’t mean both teams are necessarily gunning for a shootout. Patrick Henry has yet to give up 20 points in a single game this season and even though they are going up against an Indians team scoring 30 points a game, Inselmann is hoping for more of the same from his defense.
“Our goal is not to get in a shouting match with them because they are more skilled and talented than we are,” Inselmann said. “It is little things. Even if you don’t score on offense it is eating some of the clock, moving the field position, and then also on defense to counter that, you don’t give up the big play and you make them work for things.”
Houston Miranda (41 tackles, four TFL, one INT) and Will Seedorf (40 tackles, seven TFL) are the anchors of the Patriot defense.
For Wauseon, they know that time is costly going up against an offense that can spread you out, and their focus is to limit the time that Patrick Henry has to get their offense in motion.
“We have just got to be able to slow the quarterback down on his reads. We need to put some pressure on him and not just let him sit there and go through his reads and throw to somebody. Then we have to put some nice coverage out there with our guys in space and get some good open-field tackling as well,” Moore said.
Bryson Stump (41 tackles, 3 TFL) and Logan Carroll (35 tackles, 7 TFL) will lead the Indians on that side of the ball.
Along with defense in a game that should feature a lot of offense. Inselmann believes that the special teams will have a big factor in the game as well.
“In every game that we have watched, their special teams has been a key factor,” he said. “If they don’t burn you on offense they will for sure burn you on special teams. Their punt return and kickoff return are dynamic and those are big factors.”
Both teams will obviously be looking for a win to keep in contention for the NWOAL title but they’ll also both be looking to improve their playoff ranking with just four games left to go.
Wauseon currently sits at No. 13 in Division IV, Region 14. Patrick Henry is currently No. 6 in Division VII, Region 26.
“Well, it is really important,” Inselmann said of this final stretch. “I can’t over-emphasize that enough because when you have the toughest games on the schedule the last five weeks, you don’t want to get in a tailspin so this is important obviously for computer points and then we don’t have a loss in the league yet. So every week that we can continue without a loss in the league, that keeps us in the league hunt.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.