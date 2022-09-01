WAUSEON — Both Wauseon and Napoleon footbal come into week three of their non-conference slate off of a loss in week two, but the feeling coming off that loss couldn’t be more different.
Wauseon (1-1) went into week two as the favorites over a Tinora team that just fell 31-0 to Liberty Center in week one. The Indians had their quarterback and two important receivers back from a dynamic offense the week prior and more importantly, they were coming off a 59–7 drubbing of Fairview.
So, throwing four interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown, being outgained by a Rams squad that failed to score in week one and ultimately falling 27-14, was not on the reasonable list of outcomes for the Indians.
“It was just a combination of a lot of bad things happening last Friday. We made a couple of bad decisions, gave up a couple of big plays and we got some bad timely penalties against us,” Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore said of last week’s performance.
But that is what happened and now they have to move onto Napoleon (0-2), a team that was reeling after their 28-7 loss to bitter rival Defiance in week one.
First-year head coach Tyler Swary urged that heading into their week two contest against a very talented Liberty Center squad, massive improvements were needed and improvement is certainly what they got.
Not only did the Wildcats score the opening touchdown in the contest and lead for much of the first quarter, they only trailed by one score going into the fourth quarter before the Tigers sealed it with touchdown to win 35-21.
Of course, the best result for Napoleon would have been a win. They didn’t get that, instead the got the consolation prize — a boost of confidence headed into another important contest in week three.
“We improved dramatically, especially just in our effort and our toughness. And then execution wise offensively, it was night and day from week one to week two. So I was happy about that,” Swary said of his team’s performance last week. “There’s obviously some things we need to continue to get better at, but I was pleased with our effort and execution.”
Possibly the best part of it all for the Wildcats, was the fact that they raised that execution without the use of their starting quarterback for much of the game.
Blake Wolf went out of the contest early in the second quarter with what Swary called a sprained hand, but Lucas Gerken was admirable in his replacement has the junior threw for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Both of those touchdown passes were to running back Andrew Williams, who switched to the position after garnering second-team all-NLL honors at receiver a year ago. He scored all three touchdowns for the Wildcats, the third coming via the ground, and on the season, he leads the Wildcats in both rushing (21 carries, 85 yards, 1 touchdown) and receiving (11 catches, 152 yards, 2 touchdowns).
Swary knows that continuing to put the pigskin in the hands of Wiliams will continue to be a focus of the Wildcats’ offense.
“Andrew is a special player and we want to get him the ball in as many different ways as possible whether that be through the air or on the ground,” Swary said.
On the flipside, Wauseon knows that seeing Williams on the outside is bad news and will do everything they can to contain him.
“We’re going to have to make sure that we are lining up correctly and not letting him get outside,” Moore said of the senior Napoleon tailback. “He’s a very solid running back and he’s got some speed out in the open field so we need to be physical up front and make sure that we are swarming to the football.”
Offensively though, the Indians have plenty of athletes that Napoleon will be worried about with the same thing, especially in an offense designed to get their athletes in space.
Elijah McLeod, despite throwing four interceptions against Tinora, has the ability to burn defenses on a seconds notice as he proved in his stellar 355-yard performance in Wauseon’s 20-14 overtime win over Napoleon last year.
This year, McLeod has thrown for 322 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks Toledo commit Sam Smith has led the team in receiving with 135 yards and three touchdowns. Jude Armstrong (5 catches, 70 yards) and Tyson (5 catches, 66 yards) led the team in receiving a week ago.
“The challenge really is, where do you attack them? If you put all your effort into trying to stop Smith, they are going to find Armstrong. If you attack the quarter back then they are going to dump off a screen pass,” Swary said. “So it’s really just how to you attack them and force them to make mistakes.”
“Then offensively too, we want to chew up as much clock as possible,” Swary continued. “Because everytime they throw it and the ball is dropped, that clock stops. So we just want to control that time of possession.”
For Tinora last Friday, that was the name of the game in stopping the Indian offense as they constantly got pressure on McLeod and were able to force him to make mistakes and subsquently were able to get their offense on the field where they won the time of possession battle by seven minutes.
Five offensive linemen from last year’s squad that saw time in the trenches left due to graduation and coming into this year, shoring up that offensive line was always going to be a main focus for Moore and his coaching staff.
“We knew going into the season that the offensive line was going to be something that we needed to focus on,” Moore said. “I think the timing was a little bit off last week and again bad decisions were a part of it … we are working on that offensive line to make sure that we are a little bit more physical and blocking to the whistle and driving on those things. I think Elijah can also sit in the pocket a little longer as well.”
Shoring up that offensive line will also help the run game which ins’t non-existent for the Indians and will be needed to keep the Indians on the field.
“Being able to move the chains in the number one thing, keep the offense on the field,” Moore said. “I think our third down and short efficiency needs to be a little bit better and to be able to do that we are going to need to be able to run the ball.”
The Indians ran for negative seven yards against Tinora last week.
Napoleon holds a wide lead in the overall series with a 67-28-1 record. Wauseon has gotten the better of the Wildcats in the last two meetings however with Napoleon’s last win in the series coming via a 43-6 victory in 2018.
