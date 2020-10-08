Both local Toledo Area Athletic Conference teams in the playoffs are hitting the road this week as Montpelier will visit Carey in Division VI and Edon travels to Arcadia in Division VII.
Edon’s trip to Hancock County will kick off Friday evening at 7 p.m. while Montpelier will compete in the Division VI Region 22 postseason on Saturday evening.
MONTPELIER AT CAREY
A Montpelier team that won for the first time this season last week will visit a Carey team that is riding a five-game winning streak on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (5-1) fell to undefeated Colonel Crawford 16-7 to start the season, then have won five straight. A three-week shutout streak was snapped when Bucyrus Wynford put 23 on the board in a 31-23 decision against the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils have used three players at quarterback with junior Derek Lonsway taking most the reps. Lonsway is 34-of-80 so far this season for 597 yards with seven TDs and five interceptions. Lonsway is also the top runner, picking up 407 yards on the ground for a Carey team that runs for 201.5 yards a game.
The Blue Devils will also lean on seniors Cade Crawford and Brady Curtis in the run game. Crawford is also second on the team with 10 catches for 170 yards.
The top pass-catching target is junior Bryce Conti, who has caught 12 passes for 196 yards.
Throwing the football has been tough to do against the Blue Devils, who have picked off 14 passes in six games. Conti leads with four thefts, while Hayden Nash has three interceptions.
Montpelier (1-4) is coming off a 27-8 win over Hilltop. Gavin Wurm had his best game of the season, running for 232 yards with three scores in the win.
The game will be the first ever against the two teams. The winner will get the Evergreen/Ashland Crestview winner in the second round.
EDON AT ARCADIA
It looks like an even match on paper in Division VII as Edon, th3 18 seed in the region, makes the 96-mile trek to Arcadia to face the Redskins for the first time on Friday night.
Arcadia, like Edon, sports a 4-2 record. The Redskins are riding a four-game winning streak. Last week, they handled North Baltimore 43-6 in their third straight game at home.
The similarities end with the records. Unlike the Bombers, who will throw the ball all over the field, the Redskins will run the football. Arcadia averages 315 yards a game, with 268.8 coming on the ground. Caleb Rader leads the way with 507 yards and 11 scores in four games. Sidelined the week before, Rader bounced back to run for 152 yards and three TDs against North Baltimore. Also in the backfield is Kaiden Scott, who has run for 400 yards and nine scores.
Quarterback Logan Boes adds 324 yards rushing and 246 yards passing.
Edon bounced back into the win column with a 42-37 decision over Ottawa Hills. Drew Gallehue once again directed the Bomber attack, completing 25-of-34 passes for 295 yards. Three of his five touchdown passes went to Hayden Dye.
Gallehue will face an Arcadia defense that has allowed 17.8 points per game. The Redskins allow 209.7 yards a game, with opponents getting 107.5 yards per game in the air.
Gallehue will face a secondary that features Josh Cassell (six interceptions) and Scott (four interceptions).
The winner will advance to play at Arlington next week.
