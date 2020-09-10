A Selection Sunday of sorts awaits Paulding next week as the Northwest Conference’s three-week regular season concludes Friday for the Panthers at Keysor Field against 2-0 Spencerville, winners of the last two NWC championships.
The Panthers (1-1) fell behind early against Crestview in their home opener, digging a 28-8 halftime hole in a 38-14 setback.
With an even more bruising rushing attack invading home turf on Friday, Paulding and coach Tyler Arend have their sights set on improvement.
“You can’t get out to a three-score deficit against a team like Crestview,” said Arend. “Once we settled in, we made it a competitive second half. You have to be prepared and come out ready to make plays from the opening whistle.”
Spencerville owns convincing victories over Crestview (35-14) and Delphos Jefferson (41-8) to start the year and the Bearcats’ pounding Wing-T rushing attack has continued to churn to the tune of 378 yards per game. The Bearcats have attempted just eight passes in two contests. Spencerville has three different rushers with over 100 yards so far, led by Gunner Grigsby’s 261 yards and three touchdowns. Dale Smith has 200 yards and two TDs on just 11 carries while DJ Bowens has tallied 130 yards and two touchdowns on 15 totes.
“Ther’es a lot of respect for Spencerville and their program,” said Arend. “It’s going to require toughness and discipline, if you don’t have that against Spencerville, you don’t have a chance. Every single guy on defense for us has to be prepared to stop their lane.
“The biggest key against this offense is to make them keep lining up, hopefully the more plays they have to run, the more chances to get them behind the sticks or put the ball on the floor. We’ve got to execute, not give up any big plays, that’s the task at hand.”
Jefferson gashed the Panthers for 417 rush yards in the opener and the Panthers made improvements in that department, allowing 231 rush yards on 37 attempts from Crestview.
Paulding will try to combat the Bearcats’ ground-and-pound with a potent offense of its own, led by the NWC’s leading passer in Payton Beckman (27-49, 481 yards, two TDs). Beckman has found a pair of talented targets in senior cousins Caleb (6-1, seven catches, 237 yards, two TDs) and Adrian Manz (6-3, 10 catches, 164 yards, two TDs).
With capable rushing threats in Carsen Perl (106 yards) and Hunter Kauser (68 yards, two TDs) in the backfield, the Panthers have plenty to be excited about, especially with some big stakes ahead.
Knocking off Spencerville would put Paulding in the running for the No. 1 seed in the NWC West Division and a favorable spot in the three-week conference tournament. The Panthers would match up with either Allen East, Columbus Grove, Ada or Bluffton from the East Division in a Sept. 18 first-round matchup at a site to be determined.
“It makes every game worth a lot, especially this week,” said Arend of the week three stakes. “If we’re able to go out and get a win, that puts us in a good spot in the bracket. It’s pretty clear, you get a chance to be the top seed. it’s right in front of us, we just have to take it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.