SHERWOOD — After earning a share of the GMC title last week with a 48-0 win over Hicksville, Tinora will be in search of their ninth-straight victory against county rival Fairview.
It has been a good run for the Rams (8-1, 6-0 GMC) after they lost their season opener to Liberty Center on a last-second field goal. Now with a first-round home game secured, they’ll look to secure another thing before season’s end — an outright league title.
“It is important, it has been a goal way back in late June, early July,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse said of winning the GMC title outright. “This group has been focused, they have been very business-like and they have handled week to week very well. I couldn’t be prouder of the way they have gone through this process each Friday night. They have just handled things super professionally.”
In their way of a perfect GMC season stands Fairview (3-6, 3-3 GMC), who after falling in their first three games of the season, have alternated wins and losses in every week of the conference slate.
Last week was a 22-14 loss to Ayersville, but despite the tough loss, first-year Fairview coach Phil Mauro thought that the team was able to improve their run defense and knows that will be useful against a run-heavy Tinora team.
“In one way, they are pretty from an offensive standpoint. They are both gap scheme run type offenses,” Mauro said of Tinora and Ayersville. “We got a lot better in the second half at stopping the run against Ayersville. We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole, but we came out in the second half and ended up outsourcing them 14-6. We learned that we have to start a little bit faster.”
Ayersville’s running offense has been good this season, but Tinora’s has been on a different plane, as they are able to utilize a stable of running backs to attack defenses in a multitude of different ways.
Senior KP Delarber leads the way, with 130 carries for 843 yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior Cole Commisso has been a big piece two, carrying the ball 70 times for 431 yards and three touchdowns. Juniors Brandon Edwards and Cole Anders will also receive carries as well.
It can get a little overwhelming for the defense to have to worry about so many different options, but Mauro thinks the key is to simplify what he asks of his defense to do.
“I think you have to attack the scheme more than you have to attack exactly who is carrying the ball,” Mauro said. “They are a wing-t concept and that is the thing. They want to be able to attack you from different areas. The biggest thing is making sure that you are gap sound and making sure you are squeezing and not giving up big seams.”
And though the running backs get the press for good reason, the unsung heroes of the run game for the Rams are their quarterback Nolan Schafer and the offensive line which Krouse has seen improve all season long.
“Nolan has been good. You just look at his stats, he is like 70% on his completions. But that all comes back to having a really good ground game and you have to respect our play-action pass,” Krouse said. “Our line has gotten better too, they have improved across the board. I am really happy with the way the offensive line has matured over the course of the season.”
For the season Schafer is 59-of-83 (72%) for 852 yards and nine touchdowns. His favorite receiver is Cole Commisso, who has 31 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns.
On the offensive side for Fairview, they have a very new cast after losing a talented senior class of players and their head coach.
But for Krouse and Tinora, he looks at this Fairview team much the same way as he did before. The last meeting for these two teams came back in 2019 and was a 50-0 win for the Apaches.
“I remember two years ago. Now it is a different cast, I get that, I know that,” Krouse said. “They have a new head coach and system but we are preparing just like we would any other Fairview football team and our kids are focused on week 10.”
Brady Karzynow is behind center this season and is 88-of-174 for 912 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Keaton Singer has 105 carries for 458 yards and six touchdowns.
Tinora’s defense has given up just 21 points in the past five contests, and a large part of that is their ability to make teams one-dimensional with a stout run defense. Mauro knows that his team will have to spread the ball around to be able to move the ball on the Rams.
“You have to spread the field for sure. You have to find some areas that you can place your guys in good positions to be successful. I think you have to play width with them, you shouldn’t try to pack it in and try to play ground and pound with them,” Mauro said.
The Rams know that teams are looking to beat them through the air too, as opponents have logged over 40 pass attempts against them in the past four weeks, but they also know the benefits that come with it.
“We have been very fortunate to make teams one-dimensional just because our run defense is very very good. We will have to continue to rely heavily on that. But on that flipside, our coverage has gotten better because teams are averaging 40 throws a game in this last four-game stretch,” Krouse said.
Tinora will be looking for their first win over the Apaches since 2016. Over the last ten meetings, however, the Rams hold a 7-3 advantage.
