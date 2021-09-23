Tinora football is looking for their fifth-straight River Bowl victory on Friday, as they’ll travel to Ayersville to take on a Pilots team that is 3-1 to start the season for the first time since 2017.
This is a long and storied rivalry, and both coaches respect what the rivalry means to both schools.
“It doesn’t matter if they have a 100-game winning streak or a 100-game losing streak. It is Tinora. Kids get up for it,” Ayersville head coach Chris Dales said. “You’re dealing with high school kids and when you are dealing with high school kids there are certain games where you know your kids are going to be up and are going to play hard for it.”
“This is my 24th meeting in this series and they are all very nip and tuck at the start of the game,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse said. “We respect the rivalry and know that they have a nice football team over there. We are going to have to come ready to play Friday night. It is going to be a fun atmosphere.”
The Rams have dominated the series over the past ten years with the only blemish coming to an undefeated 2016 Ayersville team that fell two points short of the state final four.
In the latest edition of the series, the Rams were able to defeat Ayersville 39-21 in a game that saw the Rams tally 266 yards on the ground.
This year Tinora will feature basically the same backfield cast that did that to the Pilots last season and they’ll hope to duplicate the success.
That will be easier said than done, as this is an improved Ayersville team that is giving up just 17 points per game, compared to the 29 points per game that they gave up last season, and is coming off of a 48-6 throttling of Hicksville following a bye week in week four.
“The thing that impresses me the most about watching Ayersville defensively is they do a nice job against the run,” Krouse said. “We are going to do what we do. We are going to try to control the ball and shorten the game. It will be crucial for us to be able to flip the field like we have the past few weeks.”
Tinora is coming off a good win of their own though as well, as they were able to move to 2-0 in conference play with a 35-7 win over Wayne Trace.
The Rams are led by a plethora of running backs in their backfield including K.P. Delarber (87 carries, 453 yds., 3 TDs), Christian Commisso (45 carries, 243 yds., 1 TD) and Brandon Edwards (22 carries, 165 yds., 2 TDs). Quarterback Nolan Schafer has also added a rushing TD while Cole Anders has punched it in twice.
Dealing with all of these ball carriers is something that Dales knows is going to be an uphill battle and the most important part to winning this game.
“Kenny hasn’t changed anything since I started in 2004, they are very solid up front, their blocking technique is very good,” Dales said of the Rams’ rushing attack. “We just have to get them in third or five or better and stop them, that is our goal. They are going to get yardage, they are going to move the ball and they are probably going to score. We just have hope that we can limit that and put ourselves in a good situation.”
As for the Pilots, they are led by their offense that can do a little bit of everything, but is most dangerous on the ground with both Owen Berner and quarterback Jakob Trevino averaging over 80 yards per game through week five.
But the Rams have faced tough ground games already, and feel that they are well-prepared for what they are going to see against the Pilots on Friday.
“The Trevino kid is very good and so is Berner but we think that plays right into what we have been able to do. We have been able to stop the run the first five weeks and hopefully we have made teams more one dimensional. That is something that we are hoping to do again on Friday Night,” Krouse said.
If forced to be one-dimensional, Ayersville can beat teams through the air this year too, as Trevino has gone 42 of 72 for 456 yards and two touchdowns. Ike Eiden leads the team in receiving with 13 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown while Hayden Dales has added 100 yards and a touchdown on seven catches and Berner has caught 10 passes for 77 yards as well.
“Our quarterback is multi-talented. He can run, he can pass. Our running back, Owen Berner is doing a great job. We have receivers all over that can catch the ball,” Dales said. “We just have to execute. We have to do the right things, we have to run good routes and we have to have good reads. Jakob’s got to know when to throw it and when not to throw it. When to use his legs. It is just a matter of executing, that is the key word.”
The key for the Pilots however, is limiting their turnovers, as Trevino has thrown four interceptions on the season. Two of these were balls that were just thrown up for grabs at the end of a half, but nevertheless, Dales knows that one turnover will be too many.
“You can’t have any turnovers. Zero. That’s the bottomline. You can’t have any and you gotta get two. There is no conversation that is just the way that it has got to be,” Dales said.
It won’t be easy though, as the Rams will look to put pressure on and live in the Pilot backfield with a talented front seven that is led by Commisso, who leads the team in tackles with 45.
As for the general pressure that both teams will be feeling in the game. Dales feels that Tinora will be feeling the brunt of it as most had them pegged to win the GMC coming into the season.
“We don’t do a preseason poll or anything but I’m sure that they were the favorites to win the GMC so the pressure is on them. They are the ones that have to go out and they are the ones that’s gotta win and everyone says this is what they’ve got to do,” Dales said.
