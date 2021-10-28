Tinora football is in the playoffs for back-to-back seasons for the first time since they went four-straight years from 2013-2016 as they’ll get a home game on the turf of Defiance High School against Seneca East on Saturday night.
The Rams (9-1), come in on a nine-game winning streak and fresh off a season in which they earned an outright GMC title. They are the No. 6 seed in Division VI, Region 22 and they’ll be taking on the No. 11 seed Tigers (6-4), out of the Northern 10 Conference. It is just the second meeting all-time between the two schools.
“The kids have earned this opportunity to host,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse said. “We are very fortunate that we are being allowed to play up there at Defiance High School and we are also super excited as far as winning the GMC title outright.”
It will be two similar styles combating against one another as both teams like to run the ball and both will get production from multiple players.
Seneca East will be lead by a two-headed backfield as they have two players in quarterback Gavin Hargis (146 att., 1143 yds., 7.9 ypc, 16 TDs) and Jesse Beckman (137 att., 1142, 8.3 ypc, 9 TDs).
But stopping the run hasn’t exactly been a weakness for a Rams defense that hasn’t given up more than one score in a game since their 15-13 win against Antwerp back on Sept. 10.
“I think that has been one of our strengths, stopping the run,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse said. “They will be a challenge to our defense Saturday night and obviously field position and turnovers always in these playoff games have a huge impact as far as the outcome of the ballgame.”
Field position will be key for a team that doesn’t necessarily move the ball quickly up and down the field in Tinora.
They are led by their four-headed monster rushing attack behind K.P. Delarber (140 att., 907 yds., 6.5 ypc, 15 TDs), Christian Commisso (75 att., 460, 6.1 ypc, 3 TDs), Brandon Edwards (46 att., 403 yds., 8.7 ypc, 7 TDs) and Cole Anders (31 att., 225 yds., 7.2 ypc, 4 TDs).
Edwards in particular has come on strong lately as last week he put up 81 yds and two touchdowns on just four attempts against Fairview last week.
“It is huge,” Krouse said of getting that type of production from Edwards. “Brandon Edwards has had two big big ball games back-to-back and we are getting Cole (Anders) back to the level he was playing at in weeks one through four. It just adds so much more as far as another two dimensions to our offense. Those are just two great weapons and we are going to continue to rely heavily on both of them as we are Christian and KP and also Nolan.”
Nolan Schafer has been a key cog in the offense as the quarterback of the Rams and his ability to pass the ball with a 67% completion rate has been a big boost in being able to keep opposing defenses honest.
Krouse will trust in Schafer, as he has all season, to make the right decisions with the ball and help win the field position battle.
“When you have the ball offensively you don’t always have to score points. You have to limit the number of three and outs you have and you’ve got to force them into some three-and-outs to flip the field,” Krouse said. “We have to eliminate turnovers in games like this as well.”
The Rams will be in search of their second playoff win in as many seasons.
