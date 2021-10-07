With just three weeks left in the regular season, the focus has shifted for teams in the Green Meadows Conference. For some, rounding out a tough year with dignity and developing young players is a bigger focus while for others, a league title may be out of reach but berths in the expanded football postseason are still in play.
For league unbeaten Tinora and one-loss GMC squads Antwerp and Edgerton, the race to finish atop the GMC is still very much alive. The following is a capsule preview of the four GMC contests played in week eight:
TINORA AT EDGERTON
With the perennial run of success on Domersville Road, it’s hard to believe that Tinora’s football team has not won a GMC title since 2015. After not playing Fairview as a league unbeaten last season and a title drought now at six years, there’s no question what’s motivating Kenny Krouse’s Rams.
“This group’s motivated, we can tell, and more importantly, they’re having fun,” said Krouse. There’s a lot of football left to be played and they’re excited for it. It’s been a while since we put a number on the board for a GMC title so these guys know what’s at stake.”
Tinora cruised to its sixth straight win a week ago with a 45-6 win over Paulding that saw senior back KP Delarber rush for 126 yards and two TDs on just eight carries while Cole Commisso scored on a 47-yard TD reception and a 75-yard punt return for a score against the Panthers.
The march for the 6-1 Rams (4-0 GMC) to league supremacy next takes them to Stauffer Field in Edgerton against a 4-3 Bulldog squad that has put up at least 30 points in five of seven games this season.
“Historically it’s been a difficult place for us to play, we’re getting used to it at this point with it being the third straight trip there,” joked Krouse of the scheduling quirk. “It starts with the Everetts boy at quarterback, he’s really good and they obviously put the ball in his hands every down. He’s been a focal point running and passing but he’s equally as impressive to me on defense.”
Everetts was in the endzone often for the Bulldogs (3-1 GMC) in a 52-30 win at Hicksville last week as the Bulldog QB passed for 253 yards and three TDs while rushing 27 times for 203 yards and four scores. The junior has 1,049 pass yards and 16 TD tosses on the year with a team-high 679 rush yards and 12 more scores while tallying a team-best 53 tackles defensively.
Tinora’s balanced rushing game, led by Delarber (650 yards, six TDs) and Christian Commisso (332 yards, two TDs), is backed up by a dominant defense that allows just 11.8 points per contest. Christian Commisso leads the defense with 51 tackles and 3.5 sacks while trench standout Javen Gaines has 41 tackles and four sacks to his credit.
WAYNE TRACE AT AYERSVILLE
After racking up 50 points in its first win of the season on Sept. 10, Wayne Trace leaned on its defense for win No. 2 on Friday against Fairview in a 15-13 nailbiter. With that wind blowing their sails, the Raiders (2-5, 2-2 GMC) will take to the road for a clash with a 3-3 Ayersville squad stinging from a game that got away.
The Pilots (2-1 GMC) led Antwerp 21-20 when Hayden Dales scored from three years out with 3:32 left in regulation. However, the Archers came up with a game-winning drive less than two minutes later, scoring on a 17-yard TD pass with 1:44 left to deal the Pilots their second straight defeat.
Ayersville’s offensive attack was balanced against Antwerp with 172 pass yards and 164 rush yards but three interceptions and a loss fumble doomed any hopes of victory, along with eight penalties.
The Pilots’ rushing attack will try to take advantage against a WT defense that surrenders 190 yards rushing per contest. Running back Owen Berner nearly hit the century mark with 90 yards against Antwerp and leads the Pilots with 570 yards and five scores, along with QB Jakob Trevino’s 370 rush yards and 12 touchdowns.
For Wayne Trace, the pass game was key in the 15-13 win over Fairview as the Raiders mustered just 64 rush yards on 25 attempts. QB Cooper Wenzlick threw for 219 yards and a score while rushing for another, completing four passes for 103 yards to Dylan Hildebrand.
Wenzlick has 896 yards and seven TD passes on the year, with 201 yards and four scores on the ground. Hildebrand (22 catches, 325 yards, two TDs) and Tucker Antoine (42 catches, 345 yards, three TDs) are the top targets in the pass game.
Wayne Trace will vie for its fourth straight win in the series while Ayersville holds a 27-18 all-time series lead.
HICKSVILLE AT FAIRVIEW
In the 49th meeting all-time between the Defiance County rivals, Hicksville and Fairview enter with three combined wins but both with hopes of finishing their 2020 seasons on a strong note.
Both sides dropped their week seven contests, Fairview (2-5, 2-2 GMC) falling narrowly at Wayne Trace 15-13 while Hicksville (1-6, 1-3 GMC) tallied 30 points in a 22-point loss at home to Edgerton.
In Phil Mauro’s first season, the Apache defense has come on strong as the conference slate continues. Fairview shut out Paulding to start league play, held a potent Antwerp offense to 27 points before allowing 12 points in a win at Edgerton.
Fairview QB Brady Karzynow threw two interceptions but made plays on the ground against Wayne Trace, tallying 104 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Workhorse running back Keaton Singer bruised his way to a pair of one-yard rushing TDs in an 84-yard outing against the Raiders.
On the Aces’ side of things, a solid start saw Hicksville match Edgerton’s opening TD and conversion with an Aaron Klima TD run and conversion pass of its own. However, the Bulldogs’ offensive attack was too tough to counter in the first half as Edgerton rattled off four straight scores to separate for a 32-8 lead that was too much to overcome. The Aces tallied 18 first downs against the Bulldogs and 277 yards of total offense as Kyler Baird had 135 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Fairview leads the all-time ledger against their county foes 29-19 and has won the last two meetings, snapping a run of eight straight wins by the Aces.
ANTWERP AT PAULDING
A popular series since being rebooted in the early 2000s, Paulding and Antwerp will reunite after a year away at Keysor Field in Paulding on Friday.
Paulding enters week eight still looking for its first win of the 2020 season and in its first year back in the Green Meadows Conference while Antwerp is amidst a resurgence as the 5-2 Archers can match their 2018 season total of six wins with a victory Friday. That 6-4 campaign in 2018 was the most since a 7-4 playoff-qualifying season in 2007.
Still in striking distance of at least a share of the school’s first-ever conference title, Antwerp (4-1 GMC) preserved that chase with a thrilling 26-21 comeback victory over Ayersville on Friday. Sophomore QB Carson Altimus guided the Archers down field trailing by a point, finding Landon Brewer for a 17-yard touchdown with 1:44 left in regulation to give the hosts a 26-21 lead and eventual victory. The young signal-caller had three total touchdowns in the win and now boasts 1,625 pass yards with 16 TD tosses and four picks along with 378 yards on the ground and eight more scores. Brewer leads a balanced receiving corps with 348 yards and five TDs on 22 catches. Jagger Landers adds 39 catches, 347 yards and three TDs while Kaden Recker has 336 yards and three scores on 24 haul-ins.
Paulding’s matchup at league-leading Tinora was a struggle as the Panthers doubled up the Rams in plays run (52-26) but were outgained 356-214 as the Rams had 122 yards passing on four attempts and rushed for 234 yards on just 22 tries.
QB Jacob Fife found Brayden Sanders for a 26-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to avert the shutout. Fife now has 564 pass yards and four TDs on the year while Dawson Lamb leads the rushing attack with 517 yards and four scores on 124 totes. Sanders leads the receiving corps with 26 catches and 365 yards.
Antwerp and Paulding did not meet in the 2020 season but have split the last four meetings. Paulding leads the all-time series 12-5.
