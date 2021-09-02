After a huge week two rebound win over Wauseon, Tinora football is hoping to continue to build momentum against a 1-1 Leipsic team in week three.
The Rams suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses that head coach Kenny Krouse has seen in his 24 years with the Rams in week one, as Liberty Center kicked a field goal in the dwindling seconds of the game to seal a victory.
But despite that, the Rams were able to bounce back and beat a Wauseon team that was coming off a week one thrashing of Fairview, and who many have pegged to be near the top of the NWOAL come season’s end this year.
“I’m super proud of the kids, I mean coming off arguably not the toughest but one of the top losses that I have seen. Liberty’s good, they are really good. Now our kids understand that we have the opportunity to keep the momentum going and it will be a good test for our kids on Friday night,” Krouse said.
Leipsic though, saw a bounce-back win of their own in week two, as after they were shut out by Liberty Benton in week one via a 14-0 loss, they defeated the reigning GMC champions Fairview 41-6 in week two.
The Vikings are led by a vaunted rushing attack that rushed for 288 yards last week behind Hayden Higel who had 148 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. His running mate Fabian Pena had 99 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
But running the ball isn’t all that Leipsic can do. Similar to what the Rams saw in week one against Liberty Center, they are a threat to beat their opponent over the top at selective times.
Vikings quarterback Dillan Niese was 7-of-13 last week for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
But after getting beat over the top in some key moments in week one, Krouse thinks that what his team saw and conquered last week against Wauseon will help them in finding the key to this game as well.
“We think we have seen two of the better receivers in all of Northwest Ohio, those two kids from Wauseon on Friday. You gotta have pressure. We had six sacks last week and only got beat over the top one time so that is the key. Up front, the seven have to keep playing the way they have been playing,” Krouse said.
That defensive front has been headlined by the 2020 all-Ohio selection Baeden Hancock and Bryce Bailey. Their push is what led the Rams to hold a potent Wauseon offense to just over 100 yards of total offense and just four rushing yards last week.
And on offense, the Rams led the way on the ground with KP Delarber scoring a touchdown and netting 112 rushing yards on 21 carries while Brandon Edwards added a score of his own on 82 yards and nine carries.
Quarterback Nolan Schafer was 6-of-10 through the air for 74 yards.
The win against the Indians is one that the Rams needed after the late loss to Liberty Center in week one.
“It is night and day, we are having fun,” Krouse said of the difference in the atmosphere after the win over Wauseon. “The kids are excited and it was huge. I can’t understate that enough. That is a powerhouse football program over there in Wauseon. Our kids played 48 minutes and played Tinora football.”
The Rams hope to have their record stand at 2-1 after week three but more than anything Krouse knows that the good early competition has prepared his team for what is to come this season in more ways than one.
“Our kids are getting in game shape because we have to play 48 minutes. Would you like to see a running clock? Absolutely, just not against you but we have played, as everybody else has, in the most extreme conditions as far as the heat and we have had to play 48 minutes and our kids have held up well,” Krouse said.
