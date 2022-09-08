Coming into the season, both Fairview and Tinora football had concerns about a young football team.
The Rams (2-1), had lost their top two rushers from a season ago, their three-year starter at quarterback, a few key plugs in the middle of the defenese and were going to be forced to replace four offensive lineman with the injury to all-conference pick Javen Gaines to start the season.
The Apaches (0-3) were seeing their third head coach in as many seasons, and they too had to deal with losses, including their quarterback and some key defensive pieces on a team that went just 3-7 the year prior.
In week one, the youth showed as they each were defeated by a combined 90-7. But as Fairview fell 48-6 in week two to a tough Leipsic squad, Tinora found an identity, causing havoc in the Wauseon backfield and upending the Indians for an upset win. They then turned around and defeated Lima Central Catholic, a team ranked 14th in the state this week in Division VII, on the road to move to 2-1 and turn what looked like bleak prospects for the non-conference, into huge momentum headed into Green Meadoows Conference play.
How did they do it? By shoring up the trenches after that Liberty Center contest that saw them dominated up front.
“Our defensive front is starting to become a little more solidified, even with Javen Gaines being out for a couple more weeks,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse said. “We probably have found three or four kids that didn’t even play in week one. Graham Askins (Jr., 6-1, 175) is now locking down one of the defensive end spots, we bumped Dallas Dachenhaus (Sr., 5-8, 165) out to a defensive end as well. One of the defensive tackles in Landon Newsome (Jr., 6-1, 215) didn’t play against Liberty.”
The Rams also got back their third-leading tackler from a season ago in Joey Guisinger in week two after he sat out week one with an injury.
The result has been noticeable as they have held their opponents both under 14 points in the last two weeks against tough competition.
“We play arguably one of the toughest non-conference schedules out there and to be 2-1 and our opponents are a combined 7-2, that speaks volumes,” Krouse said. “Liberty is undefeated for a reason and we’ve been battle tested so we are very proud of where we are at.”
Fairview on the other hand, has given up 163 points and scored just 26 this season in their 0-3 start behind a freshman quarterback in William Zeedyk.
“To be honest with you we are going to have to play our best game this week and just be mentally focused,” first-year Fairview head coach Jon McCord said of his team’s prospects this week. “We can’t have any turnovers or mental mistakes in this game in order to be competitive.”
Zeedyk (5-7, 150) leads the Apaches this season in passing (16-27, 59%, 167 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs) and rushing (21 att., 35 yds.).
With a freshman at quarterback, there will of course be growing pains with the team, but those difficulties aren’t stopping with the quarterback right now.
“We have a lot of growth process going on at all of our positions. As far as game experience goes, we lack it, even our upperclassmen don’t have much game experience,” McCord said. “Being a freshman at quarterback, that’s a lot of pressure to put on a young man but for him and learning a new offense that we are implementing, he is doing a good job. He runs the ball well and reads our option play very well.”
Facing early deficits, Fairview has been forced to throw the ball more than they’d like, but they know that getting the run game going, and getting two of their senior wideouts in Jeffery Smith and D’Andre Hastings, who only have 14 touches of the ball combined through three weeks, will be key.
“We’re trying to move a lot of our speedy receivers around to get them more touches. Sometimes that’s easier said than done,” McCord said. “We do want to try and get that run game established as well, whether that be trying to get to the outside or traps, or iso type plays.”
On the defensive end, Fairview know that they have to focus on stopping the run as Tinora has completed just nine passes so far this season behind lefty quarterback Gavin Eckert and have ran behind the likes of Brandon Edwards (46 att., 240 yds., 1 TD) and Dachenhaus (18 att., 69 yds.) on the ground.
“They are very athletic, they’ve got a lot of speed, their offensive line is coached very well and Kenny does a great job of being patient,” McCord said of the Tinora offense. “So for us to be competitive it has to start with our defensive line, we’ve got to be able hold our gaps … it doesn’t take much for those guys to find a seam and make some big plays.”
Tinora’s 43-0 win over Fairview a year ago stopped a three-game winning streak by Fairview from 2017-2019. Fairview leads the series all time 28-21 but since Krouse took over in 1999 the Rams are 14-9 against the Apaches.
