Archbold and Liberty Center both survived week five battles, setting up a state-ranked week six clash between the two which may cause lots of reverberations throughout the rest of the NWOAL.
The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL, No. 2 Division VI) prevailed in a back-and-forth 35-29 affair over Wauseon on Saturday.
The contest was moved to Saturday due to postponement on Friday while the Streaks (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL, No. 4 D-VI) also played on Saturday, slipping by Bryan, 35-32.
Archbold, Liberty Center and Evergreen are the three league unbeatens which adds emphasis to an already important matchup.
Against Wauseon, the Tigers relied on a pounding ground attack rushing for 356 rushing yards as a team. Zach Bowers led the way with 17 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns while Karter Kern ran for 99 yards and Max Phillips added 98 yards.
While the ground attack did its job, the passing game was still efficient as Camden Krugh went 3-for-6 for 74 yards.
The Tigers ability to control the offense, seemingly at will, is a matter for concern according to Archbold coach David Dominique.
“Liberty Center has a number of weapons on their offense and in order to stop them we must play physical up front,” he remarked. “Their run game has been very productive so far this year so we must tackle well and limit yards after contact in order to be successful on Friday night.”
Bowers has 75 carries for 553 yards and eight scores while Phillips has 55 for 445 and five touchdowns and Kern has amassed 380 yards and three touchdowns.
Limiting the Tigers run game is one thing but stopping the offense completely will be difficult thanks to more balance this season behind Krugh who is 29-of-40 for 607 yards and five touchdowns finding Trent Murdock seven times for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
“Being disciplined is critical against a team like LC because they will make very few mistakes,” added Dominique.
The Archbold defense is limiting opponents to under 19 points per game and are led by Carson Meyer with 54 tackles including seven for loss while Elijah Zimmerman has 35 and Johnathon Yoder has 26 tackles.
The Bluestreaks did just enough against the Golden Bears as DJ Newman threw for 186 yards and Caleb Hogrefe ran for 150 yards and five touchdowns. Antonio Cruz also had six receptions for 96 yards in the win.
“They do a great job of spreading you out and stretching your defense from sideline to sideline,” admitted Tiger coach Casey Mohler of Archbold. “They utilize their speed and get the ball to their athletes in space while also running downhill and being physical upfront.”
Newman is currently 30-for-38 for 571 yards and five touchdowns while Cruz has 27 receptions for 457 yards and six touchdowns. Hogrefe is 63 for 334 for seven touchdowns in the rushing attack while the injured Noah Gomez is right behind with 306 yards and four touchdowns.
“We’re going to have to keep the receivers in front of us and tackle well in space and we’re going to also have to get everybody flying to the football,” added Mohler. “Defensively we need to limit their big plays, try to make the quarterback uncomfortable and hopefully create turnovers.”
Maguire Vollmar leads Liberty with 49 tackles including three sacks while Connor Keller has 34 tackles and two interceptions while Dylan Matthews has 30 tackles. Aaron Shafer also has three interceptions on the season including two against the Indians.
Mohler believes the battle in the trenches and the kicking game could play a role in Friday’s clash.
LC prevailed a year ago in a 35-20 battle while the Streaks won the 2017 contest, 21-12.
