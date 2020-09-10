Its two weeks into the football season and the NWOAL has already separated the top teams from the rest of the league.
This week, a couple of teams looking for their first win square off while a couple of others meet for a chance to be thought of as upper-level teams in the league.
Archbold, Patrick Henry and Wauseon lead the charge as winners in both weeks one and two with Bryan and Delta at 1-1. Evergreen, Liberty Center and Swanton have eyes on picking up their first victories of the season.
PATRICK HENRY AT BRYAN
The Patriots (2-0) and Bears (1-1) meet for the chance to be though of as another contender in the league. Patrick Henry fought off Swanton 21-13 in the opener, then breezed past Evergreen last week, 51-7.
Noah Kistner scored the first three touchdowns of the game, with Corbin Johnson adding two, one on a kickoff return.
After falling to Archbold 37-8 to start the season, Bryan bounced back with a 14-3 win at Delta.
Bryan scored on a Caleb Kepler jump-ball reception that went 84 yards, plus Jaylin Damron took an interception 33 yards for a score. It was one of three thefts Damron had in the game.
The meeting will be the 48th all-time, with Patrick Henry leading the series 27-20.
DELTA AT ARCHBOLD
The Panthers (1-1) who opened the season by winning for the first time in the NWOAL since 2016 when they beat Evergreen 35-7, travel to undefeated Archbold.
The Panther defense played well against the Bears last week in the 14-3 loss, holding Bryan to 147 yards of offense. Josh Tresnan-Reighard has 224 yards on the ground and a touchdown this season for the Panthers to pace the Delta offense.
Archbold is 2-0 after handling Bryan (37-8) and Liberty Center (42-35). The Streaks trailed by one at the half in the meeting of the two NWOAL co-champions of 2019.
Archbold ended the game with 610 yards of offense and boast the league’s top receiver in Brandon Taylor (eight catches, 238 yards, three TDs), third-highest rusher in Noah Gomez (217 yards, three TDs) and second-highest passer in D.J. Newman (481 pass yards, 3 TDs).
The Streaks have dominated the series with the Panthers, leading 45-18-1.
SWANTON AT LIBERTY CENTER
Liberty Center (0-2) who opened against league favorites Wauseon and Archbold, is 0-2 for the first time since 2015. The Tigers will take on a Swanton teams that also comes in 0-2.
The Tigers have always had solid running back play, and this year is no different with Max Phillips. He ran for 155 yards and two scores in the loss last week to Archbold and leads the NWOAL in rushing through two weeks with 326 yards and four scores. Quarterback Camden Krugh added 235 yards passing.
The Bulldogs come in at 0-2 after a tough Saturday loss to Patrick Henry (21-13) and Wauseon (41-0).
The Wauseon defense held Swanton to minus 1 yards rushing last week. Travis Weigel did throw for 165 yards.
The game is one of the longest series in the NWOAL. The game will be the 74th all-time, with Liberty Center leading the series 47-26.
EVERGREEN AT WAUSEON
The Wauseon defense that held Swanton to negative yards on the ground will get their chance to take on a struggling Evergreen team that is 0-2.
The Vikings have struggled on offense in losses to Delta (35-7) and Patrick Henry (51-7). The Vikings did get a TD pass for its only score against PH a week ago.
Wauseon rallied in the second half to knock off Liberty Center 30-16 to start the season, then blanked Swanton 41-0.
Connar Penrod ran for three scores, plus threw for 257 yards with two more touchdowns in the win over Swanton, but did toss a pair of interceptions.
Jonas Tester (11 catches, 171 yards this season) caught one of the TD passes. Jude Armstrong (12 catches, 141 yarsd, three TDs) added rushing and receiving scores.
The game will be the 52nd all-time between the two, with the Indians dominating 42-8-1.
