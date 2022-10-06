WAUSEON — As week eight of the high school football season approaches, three teams still stand with one loss on the season while Liberty Center stands alone at the top at 4-0.
That will change this week as two one-loss league teams in Delta and Wauseon face for a chance to remain in the league title conversation headed into the final two weeks.
The following is a preview of the week eight NWOAL slate:
DELTA AT WAUSEON
It has been smooth sailing for Wauseon following their 40-7 loss to Liberty Center to open the NWOAL season.
In the last three weeks the Indians (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) have outscored Swanton, Evergreen and Patrick Henry 106-27.
Sophomore Trey Parsons has taken over the reigns at quarterback and it seems as if it might stay that way after he had the best game of his career in their 38-13 win over the Patriots last week. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-31 passing. After three weeks he leads the team in passing now going an efficient 72-of-97 (74%) for 935 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.
Two different receivers had double digit catches against Patrick Henry, with Jude Armstrong racking up 12 catches for 144 yards and a score to go with Tyson Rodriguez’s 11 catches for 107 yards. Armstrong leads the team with 38 catches for 451 yards and six scores on the year. Sam Smith, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound Toledo commit, had three catches for 46 yards and a score last week. He has 37 catches for 340 yards and five scores on the season.
Delta (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL), as with many in the league, are the polar opposites of the Indians as they will lean on their run game that put up 420 rushing yards in a 70-7 win over Swanton a week ago.
Jerremiah Wolford leads the team with 735 yards and 10 scores on the ground this season. Bryar Knapp led the Panthers against the Bulldogs with 122 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
This will be the 99th meeting between the two schools with Wauseon holding a 70-26-2 edge over the Panthers. Wauseon has won the last six-straight meetings.
LIBERTY CENTER
AT PATRICK HENRY
Liberty Center will look to keep their perfect season in tact against a reeling Patrick Henry team that has lost their last two games.
First for the Patriots (4-3, 2-2 NWOAL), it was a 42-35 loss to Bryan that saw them come back from 28-0 first half deficit. Last week, the Patriots fell in blowout fashion to Wauseon 38-13.
Their 80 points given up in the last two weeks nearly quadruples the 22 points they had given up all season headed into that matchup with the Golden Bears.
Quarterback Nash Meyer will hope to rejuvenate an offense that only mustered 215 total yards of offense last week, 158 of those coming through the air. Meyer was 15-of-27 passing for 158 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the game. For the season he’s thrown for 1,314 yards and 13 scores to lead the NWOAL. Landon Johnson leads the NWOAL in receiving with 607 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He had 40 yards and a score last week.
The defending won’t get much easier this week though as they are tasked with a Liberty Center (7-0, 4-0 NWOAL) team that is ranked fourth in the state in Division V and is averaging 32 points per game on the season and 46 points over the last two weeks in wins over Swanton and Bryan.
Matthew Orr only carried the ball five times in their week seven 49-7 win over Bryan but scored on four of those carries, running for 235 yards and scoring from 60, 62, 35 and 75. That is a 47 yards per carry average.
Orr leads the Tigers with 701 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Patrick Henry leads the all-time series with a 36-22 record. Liberty Center has won the last three meetings.
BRYAN AT EVERGREEN
Both Bryan and Evergreen are looking for bounce back weeks as they each were on the wrong side of blowout losses in week seven.
Bryan (3-4, 1-3 NWOAL) took their medicine from undefeated Liberty Center in a 49-7 drubbing that saw the Golden Bears muster just 163 yards of total offense.
Running back Sam Herold was held to just 78 yards on 13 carries after exploding for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the week prior against Patrick Henry.
Quarterback Jase Kepler leads the way in rushing though for the season with 444 yards and nine scores. Kepler has also thrown for 835 yards and five scores on the season.
Evergreen (2-5, 0-4 NWOAL) comes into this one in the midst of a five-game skid after starting the season 2-0. Their last loss came in the version of a 41-0 shutout against Archbold where the Vikings mustered just 127 yards of offense, 52 of which coming on two plays as Riley Dunbar caught two passes for 52 yards.
Their quarterback Hunter Vaculik has been out since early in the season. Vaculik still leads the Vikings in rushing with 466 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Last Friday, Trevor Johnson led the team with 41 yards on the ground.
Bryan leads the all-time series 37-9 and have won the last six meetings between the schools.
ARCHBOLD AT SWANTON
Following their 16-0 loss to Liberty Center in week five, Archbold has rallied off two shutout wins in the last two weeks against Delta and Evergreen.
In last week’s 41-0 triumph over the Vikings the Blue Streaks (6-1, 3-1 NWOAL) put up 305 yards of offense with 187 of those coming off the arm of Cade Brenner who was 13-of-17 through the air for two scores in the win.
Their lead running back, Carson Dominique, who leads the NWOAL in rushing with 831 yards and a whopping 18 scores on the season, had 99 yards and two scores in the win.
Swanton (1-6, 0-4 NWOAL) is in the midst of a four-game losing streak with their latest loss coming to Delta 70-7 which is the most points the Bulldogs have given up in a game since 2013.
Swanton had 115 yards of offense in the loss to the Panthers and are giving up an average of 47 points per game in NWOAL play. Archbold is scoring an average of 42 points per game over the last two weeks.
Archbold leads the all-time series 45-21-2 and have have won the last four meetings.
