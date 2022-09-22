HAMLER — Only three teams remain that are undefeated in league play inside the NWOAL and all three will have a chance to keep it that way as none of Patrick Henry, Delta or Liberty Center play each other in week three.
But that doesn’t mean there is no fun to be had as there are plenty of exciting matchups that will continue to shape the course of the NWOAL season.
This is a preview of week three of the NWOAL slate:
BRYAN AT PATRICK HENRY
Patrick Henry is out to their third 4-1 start in the last four seasons and while 2021 was a lot about their new look spread offense, 2022 has been about their stifling defense.
Through the midway point of the season, Patrick Henry (4-1, 2-0 NWOAL) has yet to allow more than eight points in a game, have pitched two shutouts and are giving up an impressive seven points per game.
Grant Smith, a 6-1, 190 pound freshman defensive lineman, has been a pleasant surprise for the Patriots as he leads the team in sacks with five, is tied for third in tackles for loss with three and is second in tackles with 33. Houston Miranda has been a huge clog in the middle at linebacker with a team leading 48 tackles and six tackles for loss.
The Patriots have also wreaked havoc on the back end with seven interceptions as a team, with three coming from Mason Schwiebert.
The offense has gotten going too in their wins the past two weeks against Swanton (40-7) and Evergreen (26-0). Last week against the Vikings, quarterback Nash Meyer was 16-of-21 through the air for 227 yards and a touchdown while also running two in for scores as well. Landon Johnson is of course his favorite receiver again this season as the 5-9 pass catcher has totaled 25 catches for 396 yards and three touchdown. Aiden Behrman (17 rec., 237 yards, 2 TDs) has also been key to the pass game.
As for Bryan (2-3, 0-2 NWOAL), the start to the league season has not been what they wanted with back-to-back losses to Archbold (28-14) and Delta (28-12).
The offense has struggled at times the last two weeks and it won’t get any easier against Patrick Henry.
They’ll be leaning on their quarterback Jase Kepler who has been able to do it all this season but was stifled in the run game last week, in part due to an early deficit.
He was still solid through the air though going 21-of-33 for 210 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target was Drew Hahn who had six catches for 67 yards. Kepler also ran the ball 13 times but only netted seven yards in the contest.
Running back Ayden Pelz only saw four carries in the loss but will be crucial to their future success as he has 50 carries for 339 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
Patrick Henry is 28-21 all-time against Bryan. The two teams have split their last two meetings but the Patriots have won three of the last four.
DELTA AT ARCHBOLD
Delta is riding high after an impressive 28-12 defeat of Bryan in week five to push the Panthers to 2-0 in the league for the first time since 2014 when they were league runners-up.
The Panthers’ (4-1, 2-0 NWOAL) rushing duo of Jerremiah Wolford and Bryar Knapp has been lethal this season with each recording a rushing touchdown last week and Wolford getting in twice from more than 20-yards out.
But while wins over Evergreen and Bryan are great, they’ll get their biggest test of the season this week as they travel to Archbold (4-1, 1-1 NWOAL), who are coming off their first regular season loss since 2019.
The then ninth ranked in the state Divivsion V poll Blue Streaks held fifth-ranked Liberty Center to just 16 points, but their offense, which was averaging 37 points a contest coming in, was shutout for the first time since 2016.
It was a similar story to their playoff loss to the Tigers last season as bellcow back Carson Dominique, who led the area in scoring (13 TDs), rushing touchdowns (11) and rushing yards (577) coming in, was held to just 28 yards on 13 totes. In the playoff loss last season he had just three yards.
And unlike the playoffs last year where DJ Newman still dazzled through the air to keep them in it, the Blue Streaks struggled as Cade Brenner went just 10-of-27 for 123 yards.
For the season Brenner has been solid throwing for 991 yards, which is an area second-best, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Karter Behnfeldt has been his top receiver catching 16 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Archbold will hope to regain their offensive superiority this week and keep their general superiority against Delta, who they defeated twice last season and have now won eight-straight over, dating back to 2015. Archbold holds a commanding 48-18-1 lead in the overall series.
EVERGREEN AT WAUSEON
Wauseon was able to get a bounceback 35-6 win last week against Swanton after they dropped their opening league contest to Liberty Center the week prior.
It was a game that saw their backup quarterback to start the season, Trey Parsons, thrive as the sophomore went 15-of-18 for 274 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Their quarterback to start the season, Elijah McLeod, who has thrown for 692 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season, was active and punted in the game for the Indians (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL). It remains to be seen who they will start against the Vikings.
Evergreen (2-3, 0-2 NWOAL) has had a tough start to their conference slate as they saw a field goal as time expired beat them in week four against Delta and then were shutout against a stout Patrick Henry defense last week.
Their offense was averaging 33 points going into the contest with the Patriots but had just 166 yards, 113 coming from the ground, in that game. Max Mossing led the way with 12 carries for 62 yards. Colton Robertson also had 12 carries for 46 yards.
Wauseon has dominated the overall series with a 44-8-1 record against the Vikings. Evergreen’s last win in the series came back in 2012 with Wauseon winning the last nine meetings.
SWANTON AT LIBERTY CENTER
Liberty Center moved up to fourth in the state in Division V after a huge 16-0 shutout win over Archbold and they’ll look to keep that momentum going against a Swanton team that lost their first two NWOAL contests to Patrick Henry and Wauseon by a combined 62 points.
The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL) have been able to win with defense, putting up just nine points in a shutout win over Otsego and 16 last week against the Blue Streaks, but they’ve also shown their offensive firepower averaging 35 points per game in the other three games.
And their schedule hasn’t been light with four of their wins coming against teams with winning records.
Matthew Orr (69 att., 506 yds, 7 TDs) has been the leader of that vaunted rushing attack for the Tigers this season. Colton Kruse has also been key getting into the endzone six times this season as well.
As for Swanton (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL) Cameron Kirtz has been a bright spot for the Bulldogs as he ran for 55 yards and touchdown last week in their 35-6 loss to Wauseon.
Liberty Center holds a 49-26 lead in the series and are looking for their sixth-straight win over the Bulldogs.
