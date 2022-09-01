With a week of action already under their belts at the eight-man level, Stryker and Holgate enter the second week of action on the gridiron hungry for key wins.
The Panthers can earn multiple wins in a season for the first time in program history against Morenci (Mich.) this week while Holgate looks to get back on the winning trend following a promising but mistake-heavy opening setback.
In the 11-man game, Ottawa-Glandorf will face a tough test in its quest to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1995 with a contest against Elida while North Central will make the trek westward to face the Fremont Eagles, who are riding high in a historic start.
Below is a preview of area football contests outside the main hub:
ELIDA AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Though many programs with winning pedigrees would be concerned with an 0-2 start, Ottawa-Glandorf has proved it’s not an impediment to success. The Titans did so a year ago then finished 11-4 and reached the Division V state semifinals.
This time around, scoring has been tougher following a 17-0 loss to Eastwood and a 14-7 loss to Wapakoneta last week. The Titans out-gained Wapak 218-200 and forced three turnovers but managed just 61 yards on the ground and did not score for the final three quarters.
QB Landon Morman has passed for 282 yards (22-of-51) on the year with one TD with Grant Schroeder leading his receiving corps with five receptions and 128 yards. The Titan defense has faced just nine passing attempts, picking off two, and allowed 88 yards total through the air while allowing an eighth-worst 212.5 rush yards per game.
Titan faithful should expect another defensive slugfest as O-G welcomes 2-0 Elida to town. The Bulldogs blanked Spencerville 31-0 in their opener before routing Kenton last week 45-14 and head to Ottawa eyeing the program’s first 3-0 start since 2017.
Though O-G’s pass defense has been stiff, Elida will look to pound the rock on the ground with 244 yards rushing per game so far and 38 points per game, both second best in the WBL. Senior QB Larkin Henderson has led that charge with 282 pass yards and 264 rush yards so far with eight total TDs. Running back Brady Kirk rushed for 132 yards and a score on 19 carries vs. Kenton while Jackson Covault (10 catches, 103 yards, one TD) and Keaton Hawkey (nine catches, 154 yards, two TDs) lead the receiving corps.
O-G won last year’s matchup 28-7 and leads the all-time series 30-18.
NORTH CENTRAL AT FREMONT (IND.)
After taking to the road for the first time in varsity history last week, North Central will play out of state this Friday as the Eagles take on 2-0 Fremont (Ind.).
Though NC struggled in a 49-12 takedown by Parkway last week, some flashes of positivity remained as Quin Burt needed just six carries to hit the century mark, finishing with 109 yards and a score. Cameron Laney returned a kickoff 80 yards to paydirt, the second straight week the Eagle speedster has returned a kick for a score.
The Eagles’ opponent is flying high as Fremont can match its 2021 win total with a win Friday as the Indiana Eagles have started 2-0 for the first time since 1997 following a 32-8 win over Southern Wells and a 46-29 victory over Blackford last week.
QB Zak Pica is a dual threat to defend with 315 pass yards and four TDs in the air while rushing for 134 yards and three scores. Running back Collin Green has tallied a team-best 227 rushing yards in two games with two TDs while Brogan Blue emerged as a pass-catching threat with 112 yards and a score against Blackford.
MORENCI (MICH.) AT STRYKER
It’s tough to find a more dominant showing than Stryker had in its eight-man season opener against North Adams-Jerome (Mich.) last week, scoring the second-most points in program history in a 46-0 blanking.
The Panthers will welcome in another Wolverine State squad this week in the Morenci Bulldogs, which dropped a 35-20 tilt to Toledo Christian to open its season.
Stryker’s Levi Barnum was dominant in the shutout win, ripping off 320 yards and three TDs on 18 attempts while QB Jacob Cadwell was 8-of-12 for 77 yards and a score while rushing for 43 yards and two more TDs. The Panther defense clamped down in a big way, holding the Rams to 12 total yards, including negative-eight yards rushing on 23 attempts.
Morenci will present some problems for Stryker in the athleticism of quarterback Landon Mansfield, who rushed 26 times for 150 yards and a score against TC while Brodie Pike added 46 yards on the ground with another TD. Turnovers plagued the Bulldogs with four turnovers, including two interceptions in four total attempts.
HOLGATE AT SANDUSKY SMCC (SAT.)
After losing its opening game of the season, Holgate will face a team it has never lost to in four meetings as the Tigers visit Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic on Saturday.
Holgate, playing in its first game since Sept. 3, 2021, out-gained new Northern 8 Football Conference member Tri-State King’s Crusaders 401-310 but committed five turnovers in a 42-20 defeat.
The Tiger passing game showed promise, as QB Xavier McCord completed 17-of-25 passes for 280 yards, three TDs and two picks while rushing for 56 yards on 11 carries. Zeke Belmares was the top recipient from McCord with 10 catches for 157 yads and a score while Dylan Boecker hauled in five passes for 110 yards and two TDs while recording seven tackles and three TFLs defensively.
The second league game of the season for Holgate will come as the first league game for SMCC, which had its week one game against New London canceled by NL due to numbers issues. The Panthers did not meet Holgate last year and finished 4-2 in their first N8FC campaign. Holgate won their 2020 meeting 39-20 and defeated SMCC twice in 2019, both by a 50-13 margin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.