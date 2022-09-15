ARCHBOLD
AT LIBERTY CENTER
A titanic showdown is set for week two of the NWOAL slate as Division V state ranked and undefeated foes Archbold and Liberty Center are set to face off.
It’s an interesting twist, both teams come in seeking revenge after a 2021 season that saw Archbold (4-0, No. 9 in D-V), beat the Tigers (4-0, No. 5 in D-V) 40-7 en route to an outright league title, but also saw Liberty Center beat the Blue Streaks on a kick by Carly Roth as time expired in regional semifinals of the Division VI playoffs.
The opposite happened in 2019 and it means that the two programs have met in the playoffs twice in the last three seasons with Archbold holding a 3-2 advantage over that span.
“When you play a team five times in three years, that’s one of those things that doesn’t happen very often and it kind of turns into a big rivalry game for everybody,” Archbold head coach David Dominique said. “We know they are a great football program …. Obviously that game last year is still in our minds but it’s a new year and a lot of different things have happened since then.”
“The excitement and the energy is definitely there,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said of the preparation for this game. “I think our kids know exactly how good Archbold is and what this game means … If we want to compete in the league, we have to beat them.”
The rushing attacks will take center stage in this one as veteran ball carriers have been the name of the game for both squads this season.
Archbold’s Carson Dominique leads all area teams in scoring with 13 touchdowns, 11 from the ground and he also leads the area in rushing with 577 yards and a 6.6 yards per carry average. Liberty Center has seen three players rush for at least 200 yards this season with Matthew Orr (50 att., 408 yds., 8.2 avg., 6 TDs) leading the way and Colton Kruse (46 att., 314 yds., 6.8 avg., 5 TDs) and quarterback Zane Zeiter (30 att., 254 yds., 8.5 avg., 2 TDs) right behind him.
Both have the ability to hurt you over the top as well, making their offenses all the more lethal.
Archbold in particular have picked up where they left off last year as new signal caller Cade Brenner is second in the area in passing with 868 passing yards and six touchdowns this season. Karter Behnfeldt has been his favorite receiver as he’s caught 14 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. Cade Miller has 10 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
And though the Blue Streaks have made it a priority mix up their offense this season, they know that getting Dominique going is key. In their regional semifinal meeting last season, he had just three yards on the ground.
“I think we’ve done a great job of being balanced this year,” Dominique said of his squad. “For us to win on Friday night we need to get him Carson going. But we also need to mix it around. It’s not just one person, Carson is a very goot football player but a lot of guys make plays for us.”
As for the Tigers, Zeiter has thrown for 267 yards and three touchdowns this year with Riley Chapa (7 rec., 98 yds., 1 TD) being his favorite receiver, and after the regular season loss to the Blue Streaks a year ago where the Tigers stalled multiple times in Archbold territory, Mohler and crew know how important finishing drives will be in this game.
“When you are facing a team that has an offense that prolific, and is going to put up points, if you aren’t finishing drives with points then you are putting your defense in a tough position,” Mohler said. “We found out last year things can snowball in a hurry so making plays on third and fourth down are going to be critical for us.”
Liberty Center holds a narrow 34-31-1 advantage all-time in the series.
BRYAN AT DELTA
It has been seven years since Delta has come away with a victory over Bryan and no time will be better than the present than to end that streak as the Panthers look to stay unbeaten in the NWOAL ahead of their showdown with Archbold next week.
Both teams saw solid performances a week ago though the results were different as Delta (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) saw a last second field goal defeat Evergreen 23-21 and Bryan (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL) were tied at seven with Archbold at the break before falling 28-14 in the contest.
Jase Kepler had an impressive showing against the Blue Streaks throwing for 120 yards and also rushing for 122 and a touchdown. Running back Ayden Pelz, who came into week four eighth in the area in rushing (32 att., 288 yds., 5 TDs) will look to get back on track after just a 30 yard performance a week ago.
Delta will also trot out an impressive ground game as Wolford saw his rushing total move to 469 yards and seven touchdowns after a 136-yard, two touchdown outing against Evergreen.
Bryan leads the overall series 48-17-2.
EVERGREEN AT PATRICK HENRY
Two kicks returned for a touchdown in week four were not enough to give Evergreen an opening NWOAL team as they saw a last-second kick dash their hopes in a 23-21 loss against Delta.
The special teams were a big boost to the Vikings (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL) as they were outgained 285-165 in that game. Quarterback Hunter Vaculik led the Vikings in passing (8-15, 60 yds.) and rushing (10 att., 74 yds.) in the game. Colton Robertson had the only offensive touchdown on a go-ahead fourth quarter rush, he also took back a kick in the third quarter.
Patrick Henry (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) saw a much different story in their opening NWOAL contest as they blitzed Swanton to the tune of a 40-7 victory in a welcome offensive output after being shutout the week prior.
Nash Meyer was almost perfect through the air going 18-21 for 279 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots while both Landon Johnson (9 rec., 149 yards) and Aiden Behrman (5 rec., 87 yds., 1 TD) racked up impressive receiving numbers in the win.
Patrick Henry leads the all-time series 36-13-2 and is going for their fifth straight win over the Vikings.
WAUSEON AT SWANTON
Wauseon’s season hasn’t gone exactly as they’d like but they’ll get a chance to right their winless league record against a Swanton team coming off a 40-7 loss to Patrick Henry a week ago.
The Indians (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL) saw their powerful offense held to just 6 points in a 40-6 loss to Liberty Center, the fifth ranked team in Division V. It was a game where they found themselves in 26-0 hole in the first half and despite their best attempts, were not able to throw out of it.
Junior Elijah McLeod and sophomore Trey Parson split time in the game at quarterback with McLeod going 11-of-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown and Parsons going 5-of-16 for 89 yards. Tyson Rodriguez caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown but the rushing game was non-existent as they ran for just four yards in the game.
Swanton (1-3, 0-1 NWOAL) was the opposite as they saw solid work on the ground totaling 248 rushing yards and just two passing yards in the loss to Patrick Henry. Cameron Kirtz led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 carries for 117 yards and the team’s only touchdown. Trenton Eitniear had 11 carries for 70 yards as well.
Wauseon leads the all-time series 58-29-8 and have not lost to the Bulldogs since 2017.
