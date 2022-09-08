Defiance looked for improvement in its growth process after competing well with St. Marys in week two but took a step back with a mistake-heavy 36-0 shutout loss at Van Wert in week three to fall to 1-2 on the year.
The Bulldogs will get back in the saddle in a second straight road game this Friday, traveling to Lima for a matchup with a fellow 1-2 (0-2 WBL) squad in the bruising Shawnee Indians.
The last two matchups between the Bulldogs and Indians have been slugfests, with a last-second field goal giving Shawnee a 10-7 win last year while the Tribe took a 7-0 decision two seasons ago.
DHS head coach Travis Cooper expects no different from this year’s installment in the WBL series.
“It always seems like it’s a close game with them and their defense is no different than the last few years,” said Cooper. “They may give up yards but not big chunk plays and they make you work to drive the field on them. Any time you play them, it’s a quick game because that clock stays running.”
For Defiance, the concept being hammered home for the second straight week is missed opportunities. The Bulldogs got behind the eight-ball early by surrendering a touchdown on the opening kickoff but drove to Van Wert’s five and 15 yard lines in the first quarter, to the Cougar 21 in the second and to the five in the third quarter but came up scoreless in five trips to opposing territory.
“Getting off to a rough start with the kickoff took the wind out of our sails,” admitted Cooper. “Van Wert’s too good to give them extra opportunities. When they smelled blood in the water, they really got after us. It was missed assignments, balls landing ust out of our reach; if we capitalized on our drives and got some points, it’s a completely different game.
“There were some good things I thought we did and a lot of things we needed to clean up. We spent a lot of time this week focusing on us. The wins and results will take care of themselves.”
After the opening gauntlet of rival Napoleon and WBL powers St. Marys, Defiance has a stretch of competitive league contests against Shawnee, Kenton, Elida, Lima Bath and Celina over the next five weeks and a chance to move up the league ladder.
To do so, the Bulldogs will need to find some points against a Shawnee defense that has shown clamp-down ability at times this season. The Indians dropped their opener against crosstown rival Lima Central Catholic 27-7, surrendering 375 yards in the process, before a 17-7 bounce-back win over Lima Bath in week two.
Last Friday, a trip to Celina saw the Indians manage just 186 yards of offense and fall 19-10 in Mercer County while losing two fumbles and turning the ball over three times.
The Tribe’s offensive leader is senior running back Jordan Banks with 223 yards and a touchdown on 43 totes. Junior QB Dominic Lynch is 23-of-46 on the year for 172 yards, with 5-10 senior Keegan Wilson (seven catches, 155 yards, one TD) and 5-11 senior Chase Beery (seven catches, 137 yards) serving as top targets. Wilson’s TD reception came on a 95-yard trick-play pass from Beery against Bath.
The Bulldogs will hope to take advantage of hidden yards as the least penalized team in the WBL (eight flags, 75 yards) against the most-penalized team in Shawnee (17 penalties, 160 yards) while Defiance is tied for second in the league at plus-two in turnover margin while Shawnee is minus-one.
DHS sophomore QB Brez Zipfel had some growing pains against an athletic Van Wert defense, throwing his first two interceptions of the season to snap a run of 77 straight passes without a pick to start the year.
Newcomer Craig Nichols had a solid start after just two practices with the Bulldogs coming in midweek as the senior move-in led the team with 61 yards rushing on 13 attempts. Brogan Castillo had 32 yards on 10 rushes while Brian Phillips caught a team-high eight passes for 91 yards.
The Bulldogs’ offense ranks in the top four in passing and total yardage in the WBL but the team’s 34 points through three weeks is in the bottom half of the league despite the promise of drives so far.
Zipfel is 56-of-90 for 536 yards and four TDs on the year with Castillo tallying 233 yards and a score on the ground through three weeks. Phillips has 21 catches for 209 yards and a TD while speedy sophomore Anthony Wilder has 20 catches for 134 yards and a score.
Defensively, first-year senior footballer Christian Commisso has racked up 32.5 tackles to pace the Bulldog defense from his linebacker spot while Abel Rubio has 24 takedowns and senior Garrett Rodenberger has recovered a pair of fumbles and made an interception.
“(Shawnee’s) kinda in the same situation as us right now, these kids are hungry to get in the win column,” said Cooper. “I think both teams are trying to impose their will and style on the other team. I’m looking for our guys to make their mark and show people that we’re getting back. We need to pick up one of these wins in a close battle, the last two years (against Shawnee), we’ve come up short. We’ve got to start winning these games. We’ve talked to the guys and said, hey when are we going to decide that we’re not going to be denied and have one of those statement wins? This is one of those kind of games.”
