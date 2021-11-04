A familiar foe will host the red-hot Tinora Rams Saturday evening as the Green and White will play their second-ever game against host Carey, meeting the Blue Devils for the second straight year in a Division VI Region 22 quarterfinal on Saturday night at Memorial Park.
Plenty of similarities are apparent on paper between the Rams (10-1) and Blue Devils (10-1) heading into the matchup. Both teams lost their season openers to eventual state-ranked squads as Tinora was nipped 23-21 by Liberty Center (No. 14 D-VI) in week one while Carey fell 30-15 to Division VII No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon in its lidlifter.
Both teams utilize smashmouth rushing attacks as Tinora averages 231.6 yards per contest on the ground and Carey 269.5 yards per game and both squads went unbeaten in conference play, Tinora earning its first conference title since 2015 while Carey finished a perfect 7-0 in Northern 10 Conference play for its first league football title since the N10 was formed in 2014.
With a pair of senior-laden squads with eyes on advancing to the next round of the postseason, the little things will be the key to victory in an evenly-matched game, per Tinora coach Kenny Krouse.
Carey knocked off the Rams 48-7 on Oct. 30, 2020 in a regular season game at Coressel Stadium after Archbold defeated the Blue Devils 35-28 in the postseason and Tinora fell to Columbus Grove 41-35.
That familiarity and plenty of veterans returning from the 2020 tilt will add a new aspect to Saturday’s playoff clash in Wyandot County.
After some early season close calls against Wauseon and Leipsic in the non-conference and at Antwerp (16-14) in week four’s GMC opener, Tinora has dismantled all comers over the past seven weeks, allowing just 35 total points while racking up 45.9 points per game offensively. Despite a move to Defiance High School for their playoff opener against Seneca East, the Rams had no worries about a slow start, scoring four first-quarter touchdowns and tallying half a hundred in the first half en route to a 57-14 demolition.
Carey has done likewise, holding off Galion 35-21 in week two and earning an impressive 35-17 victory in week four against now 10-1 Colonel Crawford. Since week four, the Blue Devils have allowed 28 total points with five shutouts, including a 33-0 win over Van Buren.
A major factor will likely be the trenches as Carey boasts a behemoth group in the line. Easton Korody (Sr., 6-5, 275) has garnered Ivy and Patriot League attention at the collegiate level with trench presences like Trennen Stoll (Sr., 6-2, 260), Drew Steen (Sr., 6-4, 300), Brock Bushong (Jr., 6-2, 250) and Collin Ferguson (Sr., 6-2, 260) as road-graders.
Offensively, the load doesn’t get easier when defenders get to the backfield as 265-pound senior Jordan Vallejo has racked up 1,100 yards on the ground and 27 TDs in 11 contests. Derek Lonsway (Sr., 6-1, 180) guides the offense at QB with 1,022 pass yards and eight TDs (62-of-130) and 982 rush yards with eight scores on 119 attempts with athletic senior Bryce Conti (Sr., 6-1, 22 catches, 524 yards, four TDs) at receiver.
Conti is just as active defensively with 45 tackles and five interceptions on the year, likely headed for a third straight all-Ohio finish in 2021, while junior linebacker Landen Kemmerly (6-0, 200) leads the way with a whopping 112 tackles and 25.5 TFLs. Stoll has 61 tackles, 22.5 TFLs and three fumble recoveries to his credit while senior Lance Woods adds 65 tackles and 15 TFLs, along with big years from EJ Boes (Jr., 6-3, 180, 48 tackles, three sacks, 19 TFLs) and Nathan Brodman (So., 6-3, 190, 42 tackles, three sacks, 12.5 TFLs).
The defensive front of Javen Gaines (Jr., 6-0, 225, 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks), Bryce Bailey (Sr., 6-1, 190, 28 tackles, three sacks), nose guard Dallas Dachenhaus (So., 5-9, 165, 58 tackles, two sacks) and tackle Baeden Hancock (Sr., 6-0, 235, 43 tackles, two sacks) will look to break through the Carey cavalcade with talented defenders Grady Gustwiller (So., 70 tackles, three sacks, one INT), Christian Commisso (Jr., 59 tackles, four sacks), Delarber (54 tackles, seven deflections) and Joey Guisinger (So., 63 tackes) at linebacker. Edwards (36 tackles, two INTs, two TDs), Brayden Roesti (66 tackles, three deflections) and Gavin Eckert (49 tackles, 10 deflections, four INTs) stand out at defensive back with Cole Commisso tallying 43 tackles, four interceptions and six deflections.
The offensive attack for Tinora has tallied 334.3 yards per contest with a methodical, balanced group of contributors, led by senior rusher KP Delarber with 1,024 yards and 17 TDs on 152 attempts. Christian Commisso adds 565 yards and six TDs in the run game and Edwards 445 yards and eight scores while senior QB Nolan Schafer (69-of-100, 1,029 yards, 11 TDs, two INTs, three rush TDs) orchestrates the offense. Cole Commisso is Schafer’s leading target with 35 catches for 513 yards and five scores.
A win in Saturday’s contest would advance Tinora to the Region 22 semifinals on Nov. 13 against either Ashland Crestview (11-0, No. 4 D-VI) or Colonel Crawford (10-1).
