BRYAN — Week 10 of the high school football season is here and for the NWOAL, six teams currently hold playoff spots with Liberty Center, Archbold, Wauseon and Patrick Henry all having clinched spots while Delta and Bryan are looking to secure their spots with a win.
Liberty Center has already clinched an NWOAL title but Archbold still lingers with one loss and a longshot hope of winning a share of their fourth-straight league title. The Tigers can win their first outright title and have their first undefeated regular season since 2011 with a win.
The following is a preview of the final week’s NWOAL slate:
WAUSEON AT BRYAN
Both Wauseon and Bryan sit inside playoff spots in Division IV, Region 14 but the Golden Bears have a little bit more to play for as the Indians have already clinched a spot and currently sit in 10th. Bryan sits at 15th and can clinch a spot with a win. A loss does not guarantee them being eliminated.
Wauseon (6-3, 4-2 NWOAL) comes into the game off the heels of a 20-12 loss to rival Archbold for the sixth-straight season. The offense struggled against an experienced Blue Streak defense, not getting an offensive touchdown in the game and only mustering 80 yards of total offense.
Junior quarterback Trey Parsons is up to third in the NWOAL in passing now with 1,284 yards for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Indians have three of the top five receivers in the league with Jude Armstrong in second (55 rec., 551 yards, 6 TDs), Tyson Rodriguez third (38 rec., 533, 4 TDs) and Sam Smith fifth (35 rec., 460 yards, 5 TDs). Their leading tackler on the season has been Austin Kovar (75) while they also have four of the top six sack getters in the NWOAL in Zaidan Kessler (second, 5.5), Chance Snow (third, 4.5), Kovar (T-fifth, 3) and Justin Duncan (T-fifth, 3).
Getting to the quarterback will be important against Bryan (5-4, 3-3 NWOAL), a team that likes to use its quarterback Jase Kepler in a multitude of ways. Last week in a 35-17 win over Swanton, Kessler ran for over 200 yards on the ground in the wake of their starting running back Sam Herold being out due to injury.
But even with Herold being in the game, Kessler has been a threat with his feet rushing for a league fourth-best 859 yards on 113 carries and 14 scores. Herold is fifth in the NWOAL with 684 yards and nine touchdowns on 94 carries. Through the air, Kepler is the fourth league signal caller over the 1,000 yard-mark with 1,036 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
Their leading tackler on the season is Ayden Pelz who has 75 tackles and two sacks.
Wauseon leads the overall series 54-44-1 and have won four of the last five meetings, including the last three.
ARCHBOLD AT PATRICK HENRY
Both Patrick Henry and Archbold are coming off wins in week nine and are looking to keep that momentum rolling into the playoffs.
Patrick Henry (5-4, 3-3 NWOAL) ended a three-game skid with a dominating 40-8 performance over Delta in week nine. Nash Meyer was unconscious, throwing for 324 yards and three scores, running for 42 yards and two more scores and even catching a two-yard touchdown pass in the win. Meyer is the top passer in the NWOAL with 1,924 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season. Landon Johnson is the top receiver in the league with 59 catches for 784 yards and five scores. Aiden Behrman, who had two touchdown catches last week, is fourth in the league with 33 catches for 521 yards and six scores.
The Patriots are currently 13th in Division VI, Region 22 and can still get a first round home game with a win.
Archbold (8-1, 5-1 NWOAL) is still in the league title hunt, needing a Liberty Center loss to Delta to get a fourth-straight NWOAL title, but for now the Blue Streaks will focus on clinching a first round home game with a chance at a second round home game still as well. They currently sit at sixth in Division V, Region 18.
Carson Dominique is coming off another stellar running game in which he scored three unanswered rushing scores to lift Archbold over their rivals Wauseon 20-12. He is up to 1,154 yards on 180 carries and a whopping 24 touchdowns on the season, all which are league-highs. His quarterback Cade Brenner can sling it too, as he is second in the league only behind Meyer with 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Defensively both teams have been stellar this season with Patrick Henry allowing 17 points per game but is giving up 33 points a game in their four losses. Houston Miranda is leading the team and is third in the NWOAL with 76 tackles. Archbold is giving up only 12 points and nine points inside NWOAL play. Gabe Chapa is second in the NWOAL with 78 tackles.
Archbold leads the overall series 27-23-1 and have won three of the past four meetings.
LIBERTY CENTER AT DELTA
Liberty Center can clinch their first outright NWOAL title in more than a decade with a win over Delta this week and even more than that, they can clinch the top spot in Division V, Region 18 with a win as well.
The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 NWOAL) come into the game not having given up more than seven points since their week two 35-21 win over Liberty Center. They have four shutouts on the season and only give up an average of five points per game. The defense is led by Trent Kruse who has 63 tackles and two sacks on the season. Landon Kruse has a league-best six interceptions.
Their offense though has been just as good with Matthew Orr’s legs leading the way for 998 yards on 94 carries, 13 scores and a NWOAL-best 10.6 yards per carry. Colton Kruse is second on the team with 657 yards for 10 scores. Zane Zeiter has also proven an ability to keep defense’s honest with 731 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
As for Delta (5-4, 3-3 NWOAL), they come into the game following a disappointing 40-8 defeat against Patrick Henry last week that puts their playoff hopes in doubt. In Region 18 the Panthers currently sit at 15th and do not control their own destiny, even with a win.
It will be rushing attack against rushing attack in this one as the Panthers too are led by their ground game. Jeremiah Wolford is third in the league with 859 yards and 10 scores while Bryar Knapp has also been important to the backfield rushing for 476 yards and five scores.
Their defense, which has flashed at times, most recently in holding Wauseon to seven points in a loss, is led by the NWOAL’s leading tackler Justin Ruple, who has 99 tackles, 21 more than second place. Holden Barnes has 68 tackles and leads the league with nine sacks.
Liberty Center leads the all-time series 60-30 and have won six-straight against the Panthers.
SWANTON AT EVERGREEN
The only two teams eliminated from playoff contention going into the final two weeks, Swanton and Evergreen will battle it out, each looking for their first and only league win of the season.
The Bulldogs (1-8, 0-6 NWOAL) come into this one after leading Bryan 10-7 at the break last week. They were outscored 28-7 though in the second half and dropped their sixth-straight contest. Kamon Molina though has been a bright spot for the Bulldogs, rushing for 612 yards and three touchdowns on 100 carries. He has touchdowns in back-to-back weeks as well.
Evergreen (2-7, 0-6 NWOAL) like Swanton, has faced a massive slide in conference play. They started 2-0 and have lost seven-straight since. Part of that hs been the loss of their quarterback Hunter Vaculik, who still leads the team in passing and receiving despite having missed nearly half the season. Colton Robertson has taken over at quarterback in his stead and throwing for 290 yards and no scores. Riley Dunbar leads the team in receiving with 38 catches for 360 yards and four scores. Dunbar also had three kickoff returns for touchdowns this season with 13 returns for 414 yards.
Swanton leads the overall series 32-21 but Evergreen has won four-straight in the series.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.