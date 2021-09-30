LIBERTY CENTER — Week seven of the high school football season is here and teams in the NWOAL continue to fight for not only league positioning but, positioning in the 16-team state playoffs as well.
Six of the eight league teams currently hold a spot in the top 16 of their respective regions and this week, will be looking to continue to move up the rankings.
Here is the rundown for the NWOAL in week seven:
BRYAN AT LIBERTY CENTER
Bryan has lost two of their first three NWOAL contests including a close 28-14 defeat to Patrick Henry last week while Liberty Center moved to 2-1 in the league with a bounceback 54-0 home victory over Swanton last week.
At 3-3 overall Bryan is just barely in the playoffs currently in Division IV, Region 14 at the No.16 spot. A win over the 4-2 Tigers would go a long way to helping themselves to a more secure spot in the standings.
The Golden Bears are led by their star running back Korbin Shepherd, who has run all over defenses this season. He has 15 touchdowns and 785 yards on 162 carries. Quarterback Jase Kepler has also been good for Bryan, putting up eight touchdowns and two interceptions on 76-of-109 passing for 891 yards.
As per usual, Liberty Center will try to win the game starting with their ground attack which netted them 403 yards on the road against Swanton last week. Teejay Moore and Matthew Orr are the main culprits in the backfield but quarterback Zane Zeiter (57 yards on 5 carries last week against Swanton) is a threat as well.
The Tigers currently are currently ranked No. 8 in Division VI, Region 22.
The Golden Bears are giving up 23.5 points per game through six games while the Tigers are giving up 23.
Liberty Center holds the advantage in the series for the past decade, going 6-4.
EVERGREEN AT ARCHBOLD
Evergreen is currently enduring a four-game slide where they have been outscored by their opponents 170-40 and now they’ll take on the No. 3 ranked team in the state in Division VI Archbold in week seven.
The Bluestreaks are averaging a sizzling 38 points per game this season behind the play of their quarterback D.J. Newman who completed 94% of his passes last week for 144 yards and two touchdowns in their 42-3 win over Delta.
But while Newman is the key piece to the train that has been Archbold this season, there are several other key pieces that have kept the Bluestreaks chugging along at a bustling pace.
Namely, Carson Dominique, who leads the team in rushing and had 14 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown last week. Karter Behnfeldt added 70 yards on six catches and a touchdown as well.
The Bluestreaks currently sit atop Division VI, Region 22 with four games left to play.
Evergreen will try to pull the improbable upset behind their quarterback Payton Boucher who is 73-of-118 on 976 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Landen Vance has been their leading receiver catching 31 balls for 412 yards and two touchdowns.
Archbold is 9-1 against Evergreen over the past ten seasons with the last win for the Vikings coming in 2015.
DELTA AT SWANTON
Swanton is still in search of their first win of the season and it won’t come easily against a vastly improved Delta squad that currently sits in the No. 12 position in Division VI, Region 22.
And though the season has gone pretty well for the Panthers to this point, it didn’t last week as they were outmatched by Arcbhold in a 42-3 loss.
But the 3-3 Panthers will have a chance to bounce back against an 0-6 Bulldogs team that is averaging just under six points per game and giving up 44 points per game.
Delta is led by their running back Joshua Tresnan-Reighard, who leads the team with 433 yards rushing and six touchdowns via the ground on the season.
The series is tied 5-5 in the last ten seasons with the Bulldogs taking four of the last five contests.
