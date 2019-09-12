With two of the three games complete in the season’s trio of home contests to open the year, Defiance will get one more chance to please the home faithful on Friday as the 0-2 Bulldogs (0-1 WBL) will host Lima Shawnee (2-0, 1-0 WBL) in a key clash early in the campaign.
Despite running 74 plays to Van Wert’s 43 in last week’s 32-7 defeat and owning a 59-43 advantage in plays run against Napoleon, the Bulldogs have been unable to find the win column thanks to lack of execution on drives in opponents’ territory, with 12 scoreless drives so far on the other side of the field.
To shake off the scoring blues, the Bulldogs will need the same spark Friday that they found in last season’s 17-14 comeback win at Shawnee that excited fans with a 2-0 start.
“I think we’re doing a lot of positive things,” said DHS coach Kevin Kline. “It’s just, whenever we get around the 30-yard line, our offense seems to go backwards in some way, shape or form. That’s something that we’ve just got to really focus on more in practice. I think we had seven drives that ended on (Van Wert’s) side last week. They’re frustrated.”
To get off the schneid, the Bulldogs will face off against a balanced Lima Shawnee squad that boasts a pair of double-digit victories so far this season.
The Indians dispatched Delphos Jefferson 35-6 in their season opener before picking up a home win over Celina last Friday, 30-20.
With standout QB Johnny Caprella graduated, a new face has guided the Indians so far in Jerry Cooper’s second season at Shawnee. 5-11 senior John Barker is back on the gridiron after three fall seasons on the Shawnee golf team and won the QB job in the preseason after playing the position for Shawnee in junior high.
Barker has taken well to the position, completing 18-of-33 passes for 310 yards and two TDs in the first two games so far.
“They don’t expect him to win or lose games for them but he’s really good at managing their offense,” said Kline of Barker. “I think they settled on this kid because he doesn’t turn the ball over, he’s efficient ... and he runs pretty hard around the edges and he gives them a good chance to win.
“You might watch them on film and there’s not something just jumps out at you but they’re a good, fundamental team and they play good solid football. There’s a reason they’ve won their first two weeks.”
Along with the two-headed monster of seniors Peyton Wilson (364 rush yards, 3 TDs) and four-year starter Will Roberson (112 yards, 1 TD vs. Jefferson, two TD runs vs. Celina), the Indians will prove to be a plenty worthy foe come Friday evening.
“I think they’ve got some things rolling,” said Kline of his opponents. “They start a lot of seniors on both sides of the ball, I think we only counted two underclassmen that started. Coach Cooper does a good job. He’s instilled a lot of discipline in those kids and watching them on film, they definitely do some things that can give you some trouble.”
Wilson is not just an offensive threat for the Tribe, however, as the second team all-WBL defensive back from last year has moved to linebacker following a 116-tackle output last season. Wilson is back on the horse in 2019, having racked up 14 tackles in the win over Delphos Jefferson.
For Defiance, the transition to its current three-back smashmouth run attack has produced up-and-down results. Fullback Tyrel Goings has reached 100 yards nearly twice in both games, tallying 176 total yards on 35 attempts with a pair of touchdowns. Shifty QB Aaron Cruz is still looking for his first passing touchdown of the year as the Bulldogs’ offense tries to get going.
Said Kline: “Matchup-wise going against Shawnee, they present some problems for us but I think our kids will work hard early in this week and we’ll try to get some things figured out. We’re looking for the ability to go out and finish off a game. There’s points we play to our potential but we want to play the way our kids have worked at times consistently.
“If we can do that and come up with a win, I think that might get some momentum going.”
