Two Henry County rivals head up the slate as the Northwest Ohio Athletic League moves to Week 5 of the season.
LIBERTY CENTER
AT PATRICK HENRY
It’s odd to mention Liberty Center and Patrick Henry and not mention anything about the NWOAL race. Both teams come in at 2-2, with games against the top half of the league.
For the Tigers, they have bounced back with wins against Swanton (46-17) and Bryan (36-18) after starting the season with losses to Wauseon and Archbold, who are both still undefeated.
Liberty Center will rely on running back Max Phillips, who leads the NWOAL with 726 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Karter Kern has added 141 yards and a score.
Quarterback Camden Krugh has been called on to complete 36-of-68 passes for 533 yards with four scores and two interceptions. He has a big-play target in Evan Conrad, who has a 23 yards per catch average on 11 catches.
Patrick Henry is coming off losses to Bryan (27-21) and Wauseon (51-7). Quarterback Gavin Jackson is becoming a dual threat, throwing for 432 yards while adding 207 on the ground. Corbin Johnson is the top runner for the Patriots, going for 286 yards and three scores. The top receiver is Clayton Feehan, who has caught 12 passes for 188 yards with 2 TDs.
The game will be the 57th between the two, with the Patriots leading the all-time series 36-20. The teams have alternated wins since Patrick Henry won in the regular season and in the playoffs against the Tigers in 2016.
DELTA AT WAUSEON
One of the two unbeaten teams in the league, Wauseon, will host an up-and-comer in Delta.
The Indians have allowed one touchdown in the last three weeks, and that came last week in a 51-7 win against Patrick Henry.
Since moving to quarterback at the beginning of the season, Connar Penrod has put up some impressive numbers. He leads the league in passing with 55 completions in 92 attempts for 931 yards with 13 TDs, plus he has 157 yards rushing.
Penrod has plenty to targets to throw to, with Jonas Tester (16 catches, 301 yards) and Jude Armstrong (18 catches, 232 yards) among the league leaders. He also has Sam Smith Jr., who has caught six passes this season, but he is averaging over 34 yards per catch and four have gone for touchdowns.
Tyson Britsch leads the Indians in rushing with 174 yards.
Delta, who has NWOAL wins for the first time since 2016, will run out of the wing-T. Josh Tresnan-Reighard leads the way with 353 yards, which is second in the league.
The Panthers are coming off a 44-0 win against Swanton to win back the Iron Kettle.
Wauseon leads the all-time series 68-26-2. They have dominated the Panthers lately, winning four in a row and 12 of the last 13 meetings.
ARCHBOLD AT SWANTON
The other undefeated team in the league in Archbold will visit Swanton. The Streaks are coming off back-to-back shutouts of Delta (35-0) and Evergreen (44-0).
Returning to the lineup for Archbold is quarterback DJ Newman, who was 11-of-12 passing in the win against Evergreen. Newman has a pair of targets in Brandon Taylor (13 catches, 291yards) and Antonio Cruz (15 catches, 240 yards). Noah Gomez adds 303 yards rushing.
Swanton is 0-4, but has played in a couple close games. They were shut out last week by Delta last week, 44-0.
Quarterback Trent Weigel has come on to be among the top throwers in the league. He is second in completions (47) and attempts (86) for 532 yards. He has receivers Cole Mitchey (16 catches, 226 yards) and Kaden Keivens (11 catches, 124 yards).
The meeting will be the 67th all-time between the two. Archbold leads the all-time series 43-21-2 and has won two in a row since snapping a four-game winning streak by the Bulldogs.
BRYAN AT EVERGREEN
A Bryan team that had a two-game win streak snapped last week will visit an Evergreen team that is looking to get going offensively.
The Bears (2-2) fell at home last week to Liberty Center, 36-18. Ethan Wasson has been solid at quarterback for the Bears, completing 44-of-77 passes for 563 yards with five TDs. He has a couple playmaking targets in Caleb Kepler (11 catches, 227 yards) and Titus Rohrer (13 catches, 178 yards).
Bryan found a running threat in Korbin Shepherd, who has 344 yards, good for third in the league.
The Vikings (0-4) have had a problem putting points on the board. Evergreen has been shut out in the last two weeks by Wauseon (48-0) and Archbold (44-0). Through four games, the Vikings have scored just two total touchdowns.
Payton Boucher has been a bright spot for the Vikings, completing 20-of-50 passes for 178 yards. His bast target is Jacob Riggs, who has caught 17 passes for 179 yards.
Bryan has dominated the all-time series, winning 35 of the previous 44 meeting. The Bears are on a four-game winning streak against the Vikings and have won 14 of the last 15.
