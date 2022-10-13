ARCHBOLD — When it comes to area high school football rivalries, it doesn’t get much more even, or more hostile, than when Wauseon and Archbold clash on the gridiron.
Everything about this matchup both in the past and in the present screams “even” between the two teams as they both come in sporting identical 4-1 league records and the series, set to enter it’s 68th meeting, sees Archbold separated by just two games, 34-32-1.
In the computer rankings, both teams are fighting for home playoff games and a win here would go a long way for both teams to achieving that with Archbold sitting at sixth in Divsion V, Region 18 and Wauseon ninth in Division IV, Region 14.
But no matter the records, or their standings with the rest of their regions, both teams know what week it is.
“It’s not hard for the guys to get up, be prepared,” Archbold head coach David Dominique said. “It’s a big game for both communities and both programs as a whole. So just as a coach it’s one of those weeks where they come ready to go and they understand what’s on the line.”’
For Wauseon (6-2, 4-1 NWOAL), they come into the game this season on a four game winning streak with wins over Swanton, Evergreen, Patrick Henry and a win over Delta last week saw the Indians saw their only touchdown with just over two minutes remaining to best the Panthers 7-3.
But in the series, Wauseon has found wins over their rivals hard to come by as back after their 2016 win the Indians led the overall series by three games. Now after five-straight losses to the Bluestreaks they trail by two.
“It’s Archbold week for us, so we’ve definitely got to be a little more focused and not having been able to beat these guys here in the last couple of years, I think that’s our main thing is beating the rival,” Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore said. “It’s a trophy game for us and this big rivalry is what is driving us right now.”
Both teams will be led into the contest with quarterbacks that hadn’t started a game at quarterback before this season.
Cade Brenner took over for all-state quarterback D.J. Newman this season and has been good enough to lead Archbold to a 7-1, 4-1 NWOAL record thus far. On the season, Brenner is completing passes at 64% for 1,450 yards 10 scores and six interceptions, providing a nice supplement to their biggest threat on the ground.
“He’s definitely improving as the season goes on,” Dominique said of Brenner who has thrown for two touchdowns and over 75% completion percentage in the last two games. “We’ve had some struggles throughout the year but that’s normal for a first-year quarterback. I think he understands our offense and he knows where people need to be and he’s getting more confident in his decisions and that will have to continue on Friday.”
At Wauseon, Trey Parsons got the start at quarterback following the team’s loss to 40-7 to Liberty Center, taking over for Elijah McLeod, who was a second team all-NWOAL quarterback a year ago.
The junior quarterback has thrown for an average of 245 yards per game in those four starts, 10 scores and just three interceptions. For the season he has a completion percentage of 71% for 1,183 yards, 12 scores and four interceptions.
“Each week we find something that we think he needs to work on and get a little bit better with. But his accuracy has been really good for us and he’s letting those guys make some plays for us,” Moore said of Parsons. “Taking care of the football and not having turnovers here and there is something that we still need to work on but Trey’s done a nice job of giving us a boost at that quarterback position.”
The skill position players have been just as dangerous for both teams but in very different ways. For Archbold it has been Carson Dominique, their bellcow running back who has rumbled for a league-best 996 yards on 148 carries and 21 touchdowns. He has scored multiple touchdowns in every contest save for their 16-0 defeat to Liberty Center. He’s run for over 100 yards in five of their eight contests this season.
“The main focus for our defense doesn have to be on Carson Dominique. He’s a big running back that is going to be physical so we have to make sure that we get him down and control the line of scrimmage,” Moore said of the Blue Streaks’ bruising running back. “We still think that the Brenner kid is a good quarterback and can make some throws but I think it’s going to come down to can we slow Dominique down enough to make them pass more.”
At receiver, Carter Behnfeldt leads the team with 22 receptions for 338 yards and two scores.
For Wauseon, they are only averaging 43 rushing yards a game over their last three contests and in the win over Delta totaled -14 rushing yards.
They lean more on their receiver talent and they have the talent to do so with with Jude Armstrong, Sam Smith and Tyson Rodriguez all over 300 yards receiving on the season. Armstrong has been the leader in the pack with 46 catches for 547 yards and six scores with Rodirguez just behind him at 37 catches for 527 yards and four scores. Smith, a University of Toledo commit at wide receiver, has 28 receptions for 388 yards and five scores.
Preparing for a team that has as many athletes as the Indians do can be a tough ask on a high school defense, even one in Archbold that has given up more than two touchdowns just once this season.
“It’s tough,” Dominique said of preparing for the Wauseon offense. “You can’t devote two guys to one so it’s just going to come down to making sure we have the right assignments. We want to try and slow their guys down but at the end of the day we can’t change our whole scheme to stop them so it’s just going to come down do making plays and making them drive distance.”
The Wauseon defense has been just as good the last few weeks, allowing just 7.5 points per game over their four-game winning streak.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.