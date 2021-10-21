Defiance’s 14 seniors will get a chance to conclude their final season in Blue and White at home on Friday evening as the 3-6 Bulldogs conclude head coach Travis Cooper’s first season with a tough test against Wapakoneta at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
That task will be a challenging one as the 7-2 Redskins enter on a five-game win streak, a berth in the Division III Region 12 playoffs sewn up and the chance to clinch a share of the WBL title with a win over Defiance.
History also works against the Bulldogs, as Wapak (fifth Region 12) has claimed the last 11 meetings between the schools. The last Defiance win came in 2009 (48-7) and the last meeting to finish with less than a 28-point margin was 2012.
All the hurdles aside, the motivation is still clear for Cooper’s squad.
“It will be an emotional night for our seniors running onto ‘The Fred’ for the last time,” explained Cooper. “We haven’t played our best game of the season yet. Friday would be a great time for that.
“Wapak will be playing in the playoffs so hopefully they are overlooking us,” added Cooper. “Honestly, most of our battles this year have been between the ears. Our kids just need to believe in themselves.”
The Bulldogs took a step back in week nine as a mix of turnovers and offensive miscues derailed a five-week run of competitive football in a 34-0 shutout loss at Ottawa-Glandorf. Defiance was held to 132 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times while O-G hit on big pass plays of 52 and 44 yards for TDs and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Freshman QB Brez Zipfel (23-of-38, 225 yards, two TDs, three INTs) will get his third varsity start against a Wapak defense that ranks seventh in the WBL in rush yards (148.3) and total yards (267.9) allowed per game and fifth in points allowed per game (17.1).
Freshman Anthony Wilder (379 yards, four TDs) and sophomore Brogan Castillo (342 yards, three TDs) lead the DHS rushing attack while senior receivers Drew Kellermyer (24 catches, 294 yards, three TDs) and Kam’Ron Rivera (20 catches, 177 yards) try to get going in their final game on Bulldog turf.
Seniors also highlight the defensive effort for the Bulldogs this season as veteran Alex Hoeffel has racked up 67 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and three sacks and senior linebackers Dom Tracy (64.5 tackles, five TFLs, 1.5 sacks) and Gavin Hale (40 tackles) are busy on the defensive side. Senior DB Bailey DeTray has 62 takedowns.
That unit will be tested by a smashmouth rushing attack in the Wapak Wing-T attack under eighth-year coach Travis Moyer (69-18 at Wapak, 187-46 overall) that is second in the league with 237.1 yards per game and 27 points scored (fourth).
Athletic lefty Braeden Goulet helms the offense at quarterback after missing much of the 2020 season and is the Redskins’ rushing leader with 923 yards and 13 TDs on 118 rushes with 720 pass yards and four scores on 67-of-120 attempts. Goulet was especially deadly in big games against O-G and Van Wert, rushing for 181 and 221 yards, respectively, with six total TDs.
“It starts and ends with their QB,” noted Cooper. “He’s such a dynamic runner with his speed, quickness and power. They run multiple blocking schemes and are very good at both. They’re solid in the trenches too and they make teams have to drive the ball on their defense.”
Senior Jace Mullen is not far behind with 890 yards and 13 TDs on 132 attempts, including a 198-yard, three-TD performance against Lima Shawnee on Sept. 17. Senior Kaden Siefring, a running back a year ago, is the top target at receiver with 26 catches for 303 yards and a TD.
Challenges aside, Defiance’s progress is clear as the Bulldogs snapped a 12-game WBL losing streak earlier this season, nearly knocked off possible playoff squads Lima Shawnee and Lima Bath during the year.
“The biggest thing that jumps out to me is the work ethic and the desire to right the ship,” said Cooper of the changes he’s seen through the 2021 season. “A lot of these players don’t know what winning week in and week out looks like. They’ve trusted the coaches to paint the picture of what that looks like and believe in us that we can help them get there. We’ve got a long way to go but I can’t fault the players for not giving us everything they have.”
