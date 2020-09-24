After back-to-back lopsided losses against current unbeatens Fairview and Tinora, Hicksville has gotten its groove back the last two weeks with victories to even their season mark at 2-2.
The next foe in the way of a three-game win streak is a familiar one in the 1-3 Pilots of Ayersville as the two county and conference foes collide at Craig McCord Field.
For Hicksville, the offense finally got roaring in the Aces’ 48-22 week four win over Wayne Trace as the Aces rolled up 570 total yards, including 380 on the ground.
“We’re hoping that offensively, it was that a-ha moment of what we’re capable of,” said Hicksville coach Lucas Smith. “Going into that game we’d only scored three offensive touchdowns and left several out there against Fairview and Tinora.”
With dual-threat QB Landon Turnbull (49-of-92, 580 pass yards, three TDs, 60 carries, 378 rush yards, four TDs) helming the offense, the Aces had hopes on higher output and they got it in the win over Wayne Trace.
Turnbull tallied 171 pass yards and 166 on the ground in the triumph but senior back Kole Wertman exploded for 212 yards and two TDs on just 13 carries to help the cause.
Receivers Jackson Bergman (6-5, Jr., 20 catches, 248 yards), Kyler Baird (Jr., 11 catches, 169 yards, two TDs) and Brody Balser (So., nine catches, 93 yards, one TD) provide ample threats in the pass game.
For the Pilots, the sledding has been tough the past two weeks with a matchup against powerful Fairview ending in a 63-15 setback before a road trip to resurgent Edgerton in week four finished with a 42-6 defeat.
As Chris Dales coaches up the youthful Pilots, the pieces are there in his opinion, they just need put together.
“We’re progressing,” noted the Ayersville mentor. “Obviously we’re not scoring as many poitns as we’d like but you look at some of our box scores and golly, we’re putting up good numbers, good time of possession. Against Wayne Trace (16-12 loss in week two), we beat them in every category, rushing passing, time of possession.
“We’re doing some good things, we’ve just got to put it in the end zone.”
The Pilots will hope to shore up some things on the defensive side after Edgerton totaled 484 yards, 277 on the ground, in last week’s victory.
Junior Jacob Trevino continues to be an offensive threat for the Pilots with 441 yards passing and four TD tosses while leading the team in rushing with 228 yards and three scores on 65 totes.
Blake (46 rushes, 132 yards) and Ike Eiden (six catches, 184 yards, three TDs) will be key cogs offensively for the Pilots, along with Weston McGuire (13 catches, 131 yards, 17 rushes, 67 yards).
“They’re very well-balanced running and throwing the ball,” said Smith of Friday’s opponent. “Their QB is a real nice athlete. They do some nice things offensively with their (run-pass option) concepts, taking what the defense is giving them.
“I know it’s cliche but the physicality up front is the key. If you win the line of scrimmage, more times than not you’re winning the game. That’s going to be the challenge for us.”
For Ayersville, execution will be the key.
“Defensively, they bring a lot of people,” said Dales of Hicksville. “They’re playing fundamentally sound ball. All you need’s 11 guys and they’ve got 11 good ones. Sometimes you just have to go out there and execute and that’s what it comes down to.”
The contest will mark the first of two straight county rivalry clashes for Ayersville as the Pilots follow up the game with Hicksville next week at Tinora in the battle for the Victory Bell at Justin Coressel Stadium. Hicksville filled its week six vacancy with a trip to Delphos Jefferson.
