HAVILAND – Two teams looking to keep alive their Green Meadows Conference championship hopes will square off at Raider Field Friday night as Tinora makes the trip to southern Paulding County to battle Wayne Trace.
The Rams come into the game off a 20-14 loss to Antwerp last week, putting the green and white in a must win situation the rest of the way.
Tinora, which is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the league, currently stands 14th in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division V, Region 18 playoff chase.
The Rams will welcome back the services of senior running back Brandon Edwards (5-11, 185), who did not play in last week’s loss to the Archers.
Edwards leads the green and white with 340 rushing yards on the season over 55 carries, scoring twice. Senior fullback Dallas Dachenhaus (5-8, 165) adds 319 yards on the ground on 61 carries, also with two scores.
Head coach Kenny Krouse’s squad is a run first unit and Wayne Trace mentor Matt Holden knows the Raiders must do a good job against the run.
“They run a wing-t offense so we are going to have to do a good job of playing our positions and keeping our heads moving,” Holden stated. “Tinora is a well-disciplined, fundamentally sound football team and they aren’t going to beat themselves.”
Wayne Trace enters the contest allowing 102 yards per game on the ground and a dozen first downs per game.
“Defensively, we need to make them put together long drives and not allow the big plays,” continued the Raider head coach.
The Rams average 20 points a contest offensively while Wayne Trace gives up only 13 points per game. The red, white and blue also has done a good job defensively in stopping teams on third down, allowing only a 33 percent conversion rate.
“Getting off the field in those situations is always a key,” Holden continued. “Defensively, we have played well for the most part this year and we are going to have to do that Friday night.”
On the flip side, the Rams are allowing just 13 points a contest with the Raiders scoring 16 per night.
A trio of junior linebackers leads the Tinora defense. Grady Gustwiller (5-10, 185) paces the Rams with 47 tackles on the year and Joey Guisinger (5-10, 185) adds 39 stops. Brayden Roesti (6-2, 175) has 35 tackles followed by Dachenaus (33) at nose guard and junior defensive end Graham Askins (30). Askins also has 5-1/2 sacks on the season for the green and white.
The Raider offense is led by sophomore quarterback Cole Morehead (6-0, 151) as the signal caller tops Wayne Trace with 203 rushing yards on 51 attempts with five touchdowns.
Morehead also has completed 25 of 47 passes for 314 yards, three of which have gone for scores. Junior wideout Tucker Antoine tops the red, white and blue with 27 receptions while Dylan Hildebrand has 16 receptions.
One of the big keys for Wayne Trace is taking care of the football as the Raiders have committed 17 turnovers while only getting 11 from the opponents.
“That is going to be huge,” said Holden. “We must take care of the football because Tinora is going to take advantage of our mistakes if we don’t. One of the things we have talked about this week is we need to limit the negative plays, whether that be penalties, turnovers or just negative yardage.”
The Raiders, who are 2-3 in all games and 1-1 in the league, currently are ranked 15th in the Division VI, Region 22, playoff ratings. Wayne Trace used four Hicksville turnovers to post a 40-6 win over the Aces last Friday night in Defiance County.
“Special teams are always big and we know that going in,” concluded the Raider head coach. “We have some things to clean up and we have really focused on getting better each day. We will come out Friday night ready to battle.”
