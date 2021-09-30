A quartet of teams with one league loss have hopes on staying in the mix behind league-leading Tinora in the Green Meadows Conference standings.
With the season halfway complete, the stretch run now begins with league contention, playoff positioning and team development take center stage.
All eight GMC teams are slated to play Friday night. The following is a capsule preview of the four league contests scheduled for this Friday:
AYERSVILLE AT ANTWERP
A potential GMC elimination game will kick off at Archer Field on Friday as a resurgent Antwerp program looks for its third straight victory by welcoming in Ayersville.
A win for the Archers (4-2, 2-1 GMC) would mark the first three game win streak for the program since a 3-0 start in 2018 and the first 3-1 league start since 2003. Antwerp took a 43-18 win over county rival Wayne Trace on home turf in week five but the Archers’ overlooked rushing attack was the key as the Blue and White rolled up 307 yards on the ground on 48 attempts.
Sophomore running back Reid Lichty toted the rock 32 times for 186 yards and a score while QB Carson Altimus had 15 rushes for 129 yards and two scores.
On the other sideline, Ayersville (3-2, 1-1 GMC) will visit Antwerp stinging from their second setback of the year, a 39-0 blanking at the hands of rival Tinora.
The Pilots’ potent offense was held to just 87 yards on 41 plays, including 17 rushes for eight yards. The Ayersville defense was also backed into a corner with a pair of blocked punts and two long punt returns giving Tinora good field position on multiple occasions.
Despite the offensive struggles on Friday, the two-headed rushing monster of Owen Berner (480 yards, five TDs, 8.6 ypc) and QB Jakob Trevino (315 yards, 10 TDs, 535 pass yards, two TDs) is still a tough tandem to stop. Ike Eiden leads the receiving corps with 205 yards and a score on 15 catches while Hayden Dales has 10 receptions for 119 yards and one TD.
Ayersville leads the all-time series between the two programs 31-13 with wins in five of the last six meetings.
FAIRVIEW AT WAYNE TRACE
Following an 0-3 start to the Phil Mauro era in Sherwood, Fairview has claimed wins in two of the last three weeks to move into a tie for second place in the GMC standings.
The 2-4 Apaches (2-1 GMC) got things going with a hard-fought 21-12 win at Edgerton that saw Keaton Singer rumble for 136 yards and two TDs on 24 carries, including a game-clinching 24-yard scoring scamper with 1:13 left in regulation.
The 21 points matches a season high in scoring for the Apaches as Singer continues to lead the Black and Gold in rushing with 343 yards on 73 totes with four touchdowns. Brady Karzynow leads the passing attack with 440 yards and two TDs on 49-of-108 passing while rushing for 141 yards and three TDs. Despite the 2-4 mark, however, Fairview currently resides in the 16th and final playoff spot in Division VI Region 22 with a pair of 1-5 opponents on the slate this week and next week.
For Wayne Trace, week six was a tough go as Antwerp banged out 48 rushing attempts to wear down the Raider defense in a 43-18 Archer victory to snap the Raiders’ 13-year winning streak in the series.
Three turnovers hurt the Raiders’ hopes in the setback as the Red, White and Blue managed 92 pass yards on 24 attempts and were outgained 458-249 on the night.
Cooper Wenzlick had a TD pass and a four-yard run in the third quarter as WT took a 12-7 lead before 22 straight Archer points. Wenzlick now has 677 pass yards and six scores on the year with 173 rush yards and three TDs. Jared Pierce scored a TD against Antwerp, his first of the year, and leads Raider rushers with 270 yards. Tucker Antoine’s 41 catches, 335 yards and three TDs pace the receiving corps.
The current all-time series mark between the two squads is in the Raiders’ favor, 32-15-2.
EDGERTON AT HICKSVILLE
Heading into week seven’s matchup at Aces Field, one sideline enters the Route 49 rumble on a high note while the other still stings. Hicksville got off an 0-5 skid to start the year with a narrow 22-20 win at Paulding, stuffing a Panther two-point conversion attempt with three minutes left in regulation to escape with a victory.
Hicksville standout Jackson Bergman threw a TD pass and caught one as well in the win for the Aces, finishing with 78 yards on four catches. Kyler Baird was also a threat through the air, catching four passes for 74 yards and two TDs.
Bergman now leads the team with 492 yards and three scores with Baird hauling in a team-best 24 passes for 264 yards and two scores and QB Aaron Klima’s 1,100 yards and seven TDs pacing the pass game. Bergman’s 44 tackles and four TFLs also leads the Aces’ tally.
With a league win in tow, the Aces will vie for a win streak with their penultimate home game of the season against a very familiar foe in the Edgerton Bulldogs.
A resurgent Fairview defense held the Bulldogs’ potent rushing attack to just 84 yards on 34 carries as QB Corey Everetts was held to 47 yards on the ground on 21 attempts and Warren Nichols to 17 yards on eight totes.
That stifling shouldn’t lull defenses going forward however, as Everetts (476 rush yards, eight TDs) and Nichols (426 yards, five TDs) are still a dynamic duo in the backfield, along with Everetts’ 796 pass yards and 13 TD tosses.
Hicksville owns a 33-15 advantage in the all-time series after snapping a two-game Edgerton win streak in 2020.
PAULDING AT TINORA
As the league slate hits the home stretch, some firsts are still being marked as Paulding and Tinora will meet for the first time ever on the gridiron in 149 combined seasons of football.
After a run of four straight close games to start the year, Tinora has found some separation the last two weeks, out-scoring Wayne Trace and Ayersville 74-7 during that span.
Winners of five straight, the 5-1 Rams (3-0 GMC) are now fourth in the Division VI Region 22 computer ratings thanks to a stingy defense that allowed just 87 total yards and six first downs against Ayersville and 212 yards and 10 first downs against the Raiders.
Short fields and a second-half running clock kept the Rams’ rushing numbers down somewhat but a balanced backfield attack has churned out a consistent 211.3 rushing yards per game this season, led by 524 yards and four touchdowns by KP Delarber. The bruising Christian Commisso (263 yards, two TDs) and the speedy Brandon Edwards (212 yards, three TDs) and Cole Anders (165 yards, three TDs) are a formidable group while senior QB Nolan Schafer guides the offense with an efficient 44-of-63 passing for 590 yards, five TDs and one pick. Cole Commisso is the Rams’ top receiver with 22 catches, 257 yards and two TD receptions.
Defensively, the Rams allow just 12.8 ppg with eight takeaways on the year. Christian Commisso’s 46 tackles led the Tinora defense with trench titans Javen Gaines (35 tackles, four sacks, blocked punt) and Baeden Hancock (22 tackles, two sacks) mixing it up in the front half.
For Paulding, the first season in the GMC has been a trying one with Fairview pulling away in a winnnable game to open the league slate, a high-scoring out-dueled matchup against Edgerton and last week’s heartbreaker against Hicksville.
The 0-6 Panthers will regroup on the road after tallying 175 yards rushing in a hard-fought matchup with the Aces. Dawson Lamb churned out a team-high 90 yards on 20 attempts, including the TD with 3:24 left to get Paulding a conversion away from a tie ballgame. Lamb’s 425 yards and four scores leads the Panther rushing attack as Paulding averages 202.8 yards per game offensively (76 pass, 126.8 rush).
