The Green Meadows Conference had some ups and downs in the opener to the 2021 season.
Ayersville’s defense showed up big against Delta with a second-half shutout and double-digit win over the Panthers while Antwerp got its first season-opening win in three years by shelling Montpelier.
The rest of the league struggled to find a W, however, as Tinora fell on a late field goal to rival Liberty Center while Wayne Trace was overpowered in the second half by a rugged MAC-tested Fort Recovery squad.
Plenty of intriguing matchups await the league in week two, with some valuable computer points potentially at stake.
The following is a capsule preview of the eight Green Meadows Conference teams’ Week 2 contests:
Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson
Thanks to over 260 yards of total offense from QB Jakob Trevino alone, Ayersville rushed for 265 yards against Delta in a 27-12 victory. The Division VII Pilots will look for more of the same against D-VI Delphos Jefferson, which snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 28-14 win over crosstown foe Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.
Owen Berner proved to be a dual threat in the Pilot offense with 67 rush yards and a TD while catching seven passes for 65 yards. The junior linebacker also tied for the team-high in tackles with sophomore Brady Clark with 10.
Jefferson scored all 28 of its points in the second half as an opportunistic Wildcat defense forced seven turnovers and three sacks. Colin Bailey rushed for 124 yards and two scores for Jefferson while throwing a TD pass.
Fairview at Leipsic
After facing a bigger-school opponent in week one in a Tribe Trophy setback to Wauseon, Fairview and first-year coach Phil Mauro will travel to small-school powerhouse Leipsic in a week two tilt.
The Apaches took one in the teeth against the Indians in a 40-8 setback as the Black and Gold were held to 99 yards of total offense and six first downs. Weston Minic did haul in a shutout-spoiling touchdown pass with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter from Breaven Williams.
For Leipsic, the program’s home opener will be a welcome sight after a tough 14-0 loss to former Blanchard Valley Conference rival Liberty-Benton in week one. The now-NWC member Vikings trailed just 7-0 with less than four minutes to go against L-B but a back-breaking TD pass dug a two-possession hole after a game-tying TD was called back by a holding penalty early in the quarter.
Hicksville at Crestview
Hicksville needed a few more trump cards in its season opener against Patrick Henry as the Patriots torched the Aces to the tune of 472 yards and 41 points in a 25-point PH win.
As the Aces’ defense finds its footing while replacing some key 2020 contributors, the Hicksville offense showed flashes against PH as 6-6 wideout Jackson Bergman caught six passes for 130 yards and QB Aaron Klima rushed for a pair of touchdowns.
Hicksville will need some of those big plays again in week two in a trip to Convoy against regular schedule staple Crestview. The Knights, in their first season under head coach James Lautzenheiser, rolled past rival Parkway 35-13 in their opener as Crestview tallied 176 rushing yards against the Panthers. Nick Helt rushed for 78 yards and two TDs while senior QB JJ Ward tossed three TD passes as Crestview took a 35-0 lead through three quarters.
Tinora at Wauseon
After a disappointing showing in week one that saw Tinora manage just 116 rushing yards on 50 attempts, the Rams will get a second chance to knock off a NWOAL opponent, albeit one that’s riding high, in host Wauseon.
Tinora has not defeated Wauseon since 2016 but the two squads did not meet a season ago. The Rams hit a pair of key deep passes on play action against Liberty Center while sophomore Grady Gustwiller returned an interception for a score and blocked an extra point. But LC’s opportunistic offense came up with the plays it needed to and got kicker Wes Wymer in position to secure a win with a 38-yard field goal with 22 seconds left. Cole Commisso had five catches for 56 yards while Christian Commisso’s 31 yards paced the Ram ground game.
Meanwhile, the Indians clearly found a solution at the quarterback position to replace graduated Connar Penrod as sophomore Elijah McLeod had 222 pass yards and four touchdowns while leading the Tribe with 30 yards on five rushes. A talented receiving corps saw 6-2 senior Jonas Tester haul in eight passes for 107 yards and three scores.
Antwerp at Edon
Playmakers will undoubtedly be on display Friday at Leanne Field in Edon as the host Bombers welcome in a confident Antwerp team with both squads putting up nearly half a hundred in week one.
For Antwerp, a 49-8 win over Montpelier saw an efficient show from sophomore QB Carson Altimus, who nearly had as many TD passes (three) as incompletions (four, 11-of-15, 216 yards) without throwing an interception. Senior Hunter Sproles caught six passes for 136 yards and two scores against the Locos as the Archers held Montpelier to just 14 yards passing and 135 yards overall while forcing three turnovers.
Meanwhile, Edon’s aerial attack under Bob Olwin’s tutelage paid off big after a slow start against rival Edgerton with senior QB Drew Gallehue throwing for 410 yards and five scores with TD passes to four different receivers. The Bomber defense also came up big with an Ethan Steinke pick-six and a fourth-quarter safety.
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Conference mates since 1967, longtime opponents Paulding and Columbus Grove will meet at Clymer Stadium in a non-league capacity Friday.
Grove, despite the loss of many elite contributors from 2020’s run to the D-VI state semifinals, is still plenty loaded, as evidenced by a 31-6 rout of rival Pandora-Gilboa. Standout kicker Rece Verhoff hit a 39-yard field goal and utilized multiple touchbacks to keep P-G from good field position. Feisty running back Collin Metzger was tough to tame with 131 yards and three TDs on the ground.
For Paulding, the first season as a GMC member got off to a tough start in the non-league slate against visiting Arlington. The Red Devils put up 380 yards on the ground against a Pather squad breaking in multiple new starters.
Brayden Sanders was a bright spot in the setback for the Maroon and White, as the 6-1 junior caught eight passes for 129 yards from sophomore QB Jacob Fife against the Devils. Sanders was also tough to stop in the return game, averaging over 30 yards a return.
Wayne Trace at Patrick Henry
Wayne Trace took an early 14-7 lead in its first game under head coach Matt Holden but the experience of a battle-tested Fort Recovery program won out in a 39-21 setback to the Indians.
The Red, White and Blue will get their shot to even their mark in the first road game of the year against a squad wearing matching colors in the Patrick Henry Patriots.
The Raiders eclipsed 200 yards on the ground, led by 102 yards and two TDs from running back Kyle Slade and 81 from Jared Pierce, but the Raiders will hope to shore up a passing game that managed 77 yards on 5-of-17 passing.
PH, on the other hand, had little trouble getting its passing game going with QB Nash Meyer finding Aiden Behrman for 136 yards and a TD on four catches and tallying 294 yards and two scores overall. Noah Kistner provided plenty of punch in the Patriot backfield with three TD dives.
Edgerton at Hilltop
After one shot at a fellow Williams County squad went awry in a 49-22 loss to Edon, Edgerton will get a second crack at it with a trip to West Unity and the Hilltop Cadets.
If the Bulldogs can get some turnover issues shored up, the offense showed promise against Edon as junior quarterback Corey Everetts threw three touchdown passes against the Bombers.
Hilltop had a slightly different first-week experience as the Cadets took on a Jackson-Milton squad in the Glass Bowl at the University of Toledo on Saturday afternoon, falling 29-12.
The Blue Jays, which traveled from the Youngstown area, took a 13-0 lead after the first quarter but QB Devin Dempsey tossed a pair of touchdown passes to keep the Cadets in contention. Dempsey had 167 yards passing while Wyatt Beltz had an 86-yard TD catch and 39 rush yards, but four turnovers doomed the Cadets’ hopes at victory.
