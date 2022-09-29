With just four weeks left in the regular season, the Green Meadows Conference’s future is far from decided as league unbeatens Antwerp and Ayersville top the standings with Edgerton and Tinora just one game back. The No. 5 Archers have both the Pilots and Bulldogs still remaining while Ayersville gets Tinora and Antwerp back-to-back the next two weeks and Edgerton still having Tinora and Antwerp yet to play in the final two weeks.
With that in mind, all seven squads still have plenty to play for as winless Hicksville has a shot on its home field for win number one against 1-5 Paulding while a deceptively 2-4 Wayne Trace squad would like nothing more than a home upset of their county rivals.
The following is a preview of week seven in the GMC, except for Tinora-Ayersville, which is previewed elsewhere in this section:
EDGERTON AT FAIRVIEW
With matchups against winless Fairview and Hicksville the next two weeks before a trip to Tinora and a home tilt with Antwerp to finish the season, Edgerton (5-1, 2-1 GMC) will look to take care of business in pursuit of the program’s first GMC title since 2018.
Standing in the way of the Bulldogs’ sixth win in seven tries is 0-6 Fairview in the 50th meeting between the two squads Friday in Sherwood.
Edgerton made quick work of Paulding a week ago, blanking the Panthers 48-0 aided by a 242-42 advantage in the rushing department and four forced turnovers. QB Corey Everetts, who had 131 yards passing with two scores and 92 yards rushing with two more TDs, is second in the conference in both passing and rushing yardage with 21 combined touchdowns. Also second in the conference is wide receiver Kadyn Picillo, who caught his sixth TD of the season against Paulding and has 22 catches for 407 yards to his credit.
Defensively, Everetts has picked up four interceptions on the year while Joel Walkup leads the Bulldogs with 47 tackles.
For Fairview, the offensive struggles continued as the Apaches were out-scored 49-7 by unbeaten Antwerp in their week six tilt. The Black and Bold managed 182 yards of offense, with 161 coming on the ground against the Archers. Brett Grine tallied a season-best 73 yards on 17 carries as Fairview enters week seven averaging 94 yards of total offense per game and 7.2 points per contest.
QB William Zeedyk has completed 23-of-44 passes for 199 yards and three TDs on the year while Grine leads the defense with 43 tackles and Andrew Mast with a pair of recovered fumbles.
The Apaches lead the all-time series with Edgerton, 37-12.
PAULDING AT HICKSVILLE
Paulding and Hicksville enter Friday’s matchup at Aces Field in much the same situation as a season ago. The Aces invaded Keysor Field last year and earned a 22-20 victory in a battle of 0-5 teams, their lone win of the season.
This year’s meeting sees the Aces enter at 0-6 (0-3 GMC) while Paulding has one win to its credit in conference play two weeks ago against Fairview. The Panthers took a step back from that win with a shutout loss to Edgerton while Hicksville showed promise against county foe Ayersville by trailing just 8-0 at halftime before the Pilots pulled away for a 37-6 triumph.
Paulding ranks fourth in the GMC in passing yards with Jacob Fife’s 623 yards and five TDs on the year (52-of-97) while Hicksville has put up 178.3 yards of total offense per game, seventh in the conference. Dawson Lamb has tallied 218 yards rushing and a touchdown while Jesse Shaffer’s 141-yard effort against Fairview pushes the junior to the team lead in rushing with 222 yards on 33 carries. Caleb Larson is tied for fourth in the league with 19 catches for 315 yards and two TDs while Brayden Sanders has 14 catches for 194 yards and two scores.
For Hicksville, Brody Balser has been the team leader with 503 yards and two TDs through the air, with his main target being Brandt Langham (24 catches, 197 yards, one TD).
The winner of the turnover battle may be a predictor of the final victor, as Paulding enters with a league worst negative-12 turnover ratio while Hicksville is seventh with a negative-10 mark.
Jack Woods leads the Panther defense with 38 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss while Lamb has six TFLs and four sacks to his credit this year, along with two forced fumbles. David Taylor’s 36 tackles pace the Aces’ defensive unit with Gabe Rodriguez tallying 31 tackles, three TFLs and three sacks.
Friday’s tilt also is the 40th meeting for the Aces and Panthers with Paulding holding a 23-12-4 advantage all-time.
ANTWERP AT WAYNE TRACE
A collision of opposing styles will meet in Haviland on Friday as the GMC’s top offense in Antwerp (398.8 yards per game, 46 points per game) will meet one of the top defensive units in the league from Wayne Trace (13.3 ppg, third in GMC).
The Raiders’ 2-4 record (1-2 GMC) is deceiving as the team’s four losses have come to teams all .500 or better (16-8 combined record) by a total margin of 27 points, including a 13-6 slugfest loss against Tinora a week ago. The Raider offense was held off the scoreboard by the stingy Tinora defense as a 23-yard blocked punt return by Landon Foltz with 3:47 left in the second quarter marked the only score for WT. Sophomore Cole Morehead leads the team in both passing (37-of-65, 397 yards, three TDs) and rushing (63 carries, 222 yards, five TDs). Tucker Antoine has 32 receptions on the year for 222 yards while Race Price (12 catches, 151 yards, one TD), Dylan Hildebrand (16 catches, 123 yards) and Derrek Dangler (seven catches, 112 yards, two TDs) serve as the main targets.
For Antwerp, Friday’s 49-7 win over Fairview continued the archers’ offensive acrobatics as Jason Hale’s squad had 443 yards on a balance of 20 passes and 24 rushes in the win. Carson Altimus continued his torrid junior season with 308 yards passing and four TDs on 14-of-18 completions. Camden Fuller, Reid Lichty, Parker Moore and Landon Brewer caught four passes each in the win, all catching TD tosses. On the year, Altimus has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,464 yards, 19 TDs and just one pick while leading the Archers with 389 yards and eight TDs on the ground on just 39 attempts. Lichty adds a capable backfield option with 350 yards and seven rushing scores while Brewer’s 27 catches, 560 yards and six TDs lead the way at receiver. Fuller (15 catches, 367 yards, five TDs), Moore (24 catches, 285 yards, six TDs) and Lichty (15 catches, 220 yards, one TD) make up a tough crew to guard for any opposing defense.
Wayne Trace leads the all-time series between the two county rivals, 31-16-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.