With just four weeks left in the regular season, the Green Meadows Conference’s future is far from decided as league unbeatens Antwerp and Ayersville top the standings with Edgerton and Tinora just one game back. The No. 5 Archers have both the Pilots and Bulldogs still remaining while Ayersville gets Tinora and Antwerp back-to-back the next two weeks and Edgerton still having Tinora and Antwerp yet to play in the final two weeks.

