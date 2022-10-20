The Week 10 matchup between Antwerp and Edgerton lost a bit of its intrigue when the Bulldogs fell to Tinora on Friday to put a trio of two-loss league teams behind the outright title-clinching Archers.
However, with the postseason just a week away from kicking off, stakes still remain in the Green Meadows Conference even if not for league supremacy.
All four GMC squads from Defiance County will tussle to cap the regular season while Wayne Tryace and Paulding will collide for yet another matchup in the Route 127 series.
The following is a preview of the GMC’s slate for the final week of the regular season:
AYERSVILLE AT FAIRVIEW
For Ayersville, an outside shot at earning a conference championship was dashed by a narrow loss to Wayne Trace, 28-26.
Stinging from the defeat but still in prime position as a Division VII playoff team, the Pilots (6-3, 4-2 GMC) will look to regroup against winless Fairview (0-9, 0-6) in Sherwood.
Averaging 218.4 rushing yards per game, Ayersville are the ground kings of the GMC and rushed for 284 yards against the Raiders. Despite racking up 21 first downs and winning the time of possession by nearly eight minutes, the Raiders bested Andrew Mickey’s squad by out-passing the Pilots, 277-80.
In order to finish the regular season strong, the Pilots will look to keep their powerful ground attack going with QB Blake Hauenstein (71-of-120, 948 yards, 10 TDs, 649 rush yards, 13 TDs) and GMC-leading running back Owen Berner (973 yards, 10 TDs). Abe Delano has emerged as a big-play threat, averaging 17.4 yards per catch (29 receptions, 505 yards, six TDs) while on the defensive side, Weston McGuire’s 90 tackles are second in the GMC while Hauenstein has four interceptions to his credit and Brady Clark three fumble recoveries.
Ayersville enters Friday’s finale ranked fifth in the D-VII Region 26 computer rankings and have clinched a playoff spot, per JoeEitel.com. A win over the Apaches would likely be enough to keep them near the top four and potentially a pair of home playoff games.
For Fairview, a trying season will wrap up on Friday in head coach Jon McCord’s first season. The Black and Gold came up on the short end of a 28-13 setback at the hands of rival Hicksville, scoring both their touchdowns in the second quarter while being outscored 14-0 in the second half. Freshman Drayden Grinnell-Dennis rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against the Aces while senior D’Andre Hastings hauled in a 49-yard TD pass from Breaven Williams (5-of-13, 89 yards, three INTs), but four turnovers were too much to overcome in the setback in the program’s 11th straight loss.
Fairview leads the all-time series with their county rivals 26-21.
TINORA AT HICKSVILLE
Though the offense has improved in recent weeks, Tinora’s defense still has earned its due as the Rams earned their third win in four weeks by smothering Edgerton 31-6.
The Rams (6-3, 4-2 GMC) held Edgerton to just 120 total yards in the rout, forcing an interception and allowing just three third-down conversions in 14 tries by the Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2 GMC) to dash any league title hopes for Edgerton. Grady Gustwiller had 16 tackles to lead the defensive unit while Braden Roesti had 12 and Javen Gaines recorded two tackles for loss.
Senior Brandon Edwards added to his team-leading rushing total with 143 yards and two TDs, placing him third in the GMC with 738 yards and five TDs on 130 carries, while recording an interception on defense. In all, the Rams have recorded 12 interceptions and 14 total takeaways while sacking opposing QBs 15 times in nine games while allowing a league-low 12.7 points per game.
Hicksville (2-7, 2-4 GMC), despite an uptick with 300 yards of offense in its 28-13 win over Fairview a week ago, will have to work for every yard against the rival Rams. QB Brody Balser had four total TDs for the Aces, passing for 185 yards and three scores while rushing for 98 yards and another TD. Aaron Klima was the top target in the game with 11 receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, boosting his season total to 31 receptions, 384 yards and a score this season. Gabe Rodriguez leads the way in the GMC with eight sacks this season.
After a skid of two losses in three weeks, the Rams have bounced back to rest at 10th in a brutal Division V Region 18. With a win and some help, Tinora could potentially host a first-round playoff game as a No. 7 or 8 seed but will likely play on the road in week 11.
Tinora leads Hicksville 30-18 entering the 49th meeting between the county foes with the Rams having won the last three meetings by a combined margin of 123-13. Hicksville’s last victory came in 2019, 21-14.
WAYNE TRACE AT PAULDING
For the 24th time, Paulding and Wayne Trace will collide on the gridiron with the Raiders (4-5, 3-3 GMC) making the six-mile trek north on U.S. 127 to take on the 1-8 Paulding Panthers (1-5 GMC).
Emotions are riding high for the Raiders following a nail-biting 28-26 defeat of Ayersville in their home finale as the WT defense stuffed Pilot QB Blake Hauenstein on a potential tying two-point conversion attempt with 5:59 left in regulation and held on for the team’s second straight win.
After scoring 12 points combined against Antwerp and Tinora in weeks six and seven, the Raiders have scored 28 points in each of their past two showings, led by QB Kyle Stoller (79-of-137, 863 yards, seven TDs, 112 rush yards, three TDs) against Ayersville. The junior quarterback racked up 277 yards and three TDs on 12-of-22 passing, including an 85-yard TD pass to Jude Stoller late in the first quarter. Junior Tucker Antoine (40 catches, 343 yards, one TD) tallied a team-high five catches for 94 yards while senior Race Price (22 catches, 312 yards, four TDs) had a touchdown and 82 yards on four receptions. Balancing out the attack was senior Kyle Slade (373 yards, two TDs) with 68 yards and a score on 18 totes while Kyle Stoller picked up 40 yards on four carries.
The Raider defense, one that has allowed 15.6 ppg (fourth in GMC) this year, will look to take advantage against a Paulding offense that got some points in the second half against league-leading Antwerp but fell behind early.
Late in the season, the Panthers have leaned on younger players with freshman lefthander Colten Hunt completing 14-of-26 passes for 188 yards and two TDs against Antwerp while committing three turnovers. Freshman receiver Blake Rhonehouse (five catches, 94 yards) caught both TDs from Hunt while senior running back Dawson Lamb had 34 yards and two TDs on the ground and a pair of receptions.
Hunt has tallied 434 yards passing and four TDs since gaining the starting role ahead of week eight’s loss to Tinora. Junior Caleb Larson leads the receiving corps with 29 catches for 429 yards and four TDs while seniors Brayden Sanders (25 catches, 293 yards, two TDs) and Larkin Yates (14 catches, 145 yards, two TDs) are close behind. Lamb’s 316 rushing yards and three TDs are tops in the ground game with junior Jesse Shaffer totaling 303 yards on 57 carries.
Aside from motivation to beat their county rivals for the 12th straight time, a win over the Panthers could push the Raiders into a clinched playoff spot in Division VI Region 22. Entering Friday, WT is 15th in Region 22 and would likely miss with a loss to Paulding.
