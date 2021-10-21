Postseason hopes and Senior Night festivities will be the main focus in the seventh and final week of Green Meadows Conference football.
Ayersville and Antwerp seem firmly in the mix for possible home games in week 11 in Division VII while 3-6 Wayne Trace could reach the D-VI postseason in coach Matt Holden’s first season in Haviland with a win over Edgerton and a little help.
Meanwhile, tough campaigns for Paulding and Hicksville conclude in friendly confines while Edgerton’s 4-5 campaign could end at .500 but not with a playoff spot.
Below is a preview of week 10 GMC contests, with the exception of Tinora-Fairview, which is previewed elsewhere in this section:
AYERSVILLE AT PAULDING
The first traditional postseason appearance since 2016 is in sight for the Ayersville Pilots with the regular season coming to a close and a win over winless Paulding, plus a little help, could see the 5-3 Pilots play one more game at Craig McCord Field.
Currently ninth in the Division VII Region 26 computer rankings, the Pilots could get a boost into the top eight with a win and some help against a Paulding squad that has been outscored 124-20 over the last three weeks. Ayersville did its part to stay in the mix by holding off county rival Fairview 22-14 on Friday in its home finale, scoring a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and booting a pair of second-half field goals.
Senior Owen Berner racked up a career-best 222 rushing yards and both TDs against the Apaches while the Pilot special teams blocked a punt for a safety and Bradley Young converted from 32 and 28 yards out. Fairview got within the final margin on a TD pass with 38 seconds left before the Pilots recovered the onside kick and sealed the win.
Berner is 123 yards away from the 1,000-yard plateau with 877 yards and eight scores on the year while QB Jakob Trevino has accrued 824 passing yards, four TD tosses, 421 rush yards and 13 scores this season. Ike Eiden (21 catches, 273 yards, one TD) and Hayden Dales (21 catches, 199 yards, one TD) lead the receiving corps.
A win over Paulding would mark the third straight for the Pilots after a two-game skid vs. Tinora and Antwerp.
For Paulding, week 10’s home finale caps a tough season that saw the Panthers face 7-2 Arlington, 9-0 Columbus Grove and 4-5 Delta in the non-conference before a tough test in a balanced GMC slate. The Panthers dropped their ninth game of the year in shutout fashion against county rival Wayne Trace 40-0 as the Raiders out-gained Paulding 370-79. Dawson Lamb led the Panthers offensively with 41 rushing yards on 10 carries and has tallied 614 yards and five TDs on the ground on 154 attempts.
QB Jacob Fife (64-of-141, 701 yards, four TDs) and receiver Brayden Sanders (31 catches, 427 yards) have been the top passing producers on the year.
The matchup marks the first gridiron meeting all-time between the Pilots and Panthers since Paulding joined the Green Meadows Conference this year.
ANTWERP AT HICKSVILLE
Already in the midst of its best season in nearly 15 years, Antwerp has the chance to make even more history Friday in its regular season finale at Hicksville.
A win over their Route 49 rivals would give the Archers an 8-2 mark, the most wins since before its current roster was born in 2001’s 8-3 campaign. Antwerp made it anything but easy on itself to get win No. 7 as the Archers committed five turnovers but prevailed nonetheless on a Kaden Recker touchdown reception from Carson Altimus with 42 seconds left that topped Edgerton, 22-14.
The Archer defense coming up clutch has been a theme throughout the year as the Archers have allowed 18 points or less in eight of 10 games this season and got a key stop in a 26-21 win over Ayersville on Oct. 1 to preserve the win.
Despite the five turnovers, Antwerp’s balanced offense has tallied 33.6 points per game, with 256.3 pass yards and 107.9 rush yards each game. Carson Altimus now has 2,012 yards and 22 TD passes to his credit, along with 392 rush yards and nine scores.
Reid Lichty leads the rushing attack with 562 yards and 10 TDs on 123 totes while Landon Brewer (28 catches, 407 yards, six TDs), Recker (28, 394, four) and Jagger Landers (48, 419, three) lead the way in the receiving corps.
A win and a little help would secure a home playoff game for the first time since 2001 for Antwerp, currently seventh in D-VII Region 26.
For Hicksville, the Aces’ turn against league leader Tinora saw the Rams clinch at least a share of the conference crown in a 48-0 blanking.
The Aces will look to make some plays in the passing game with top talents Jackson Bergman (37 catches, 613 yards, four TDs) and Kyler Baird (40, 498, four) serving as the top targets for QB Aaron Klima (116-of-253, 1,541 yards, nine TDs).
The Aces have shown some sparks in recent weeks with their lone win vs. Paulding on Sept. 24, a season-best 30 points scored in week seven against Edgerton and a 14-12 nailbiter at Fairview a week later.
Hicksville leads the all-time series with Antwerp, 33-16.
WAYNE TRACE AT EDGERTON
Despite just three wins in nine games in head coach Matt Holden’s first season, Wayne Trace has a carrot to dangle in front of its players heading into week 10 as the Raiders could vie for the final few spots in the Division VI Region 22 postseason with a win Friday at Edgerton.
The Raiders (3-6, 3-3 GMC) got back in the mix with a 40-0 blanking of Paulding, their second win in three weeks. A win over 4-5 Edgerton (2-3 GMC) and a Fairview loss to GMC leader Tinora would put WT in contention for the No. 16 seed in Region 22 and a first-round trip to No. 1 Archbold.
To do so, the Raiders would like to see more of what they got Friday against Paulding with sophomore QB Cooper Wenzlick, who passed for 105 yards on nine attempts with three TD tosses and rushed for 188 yards and three more scores on 16 attempts.
The WT field general is now up to 1,138 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air along with a team-best 428 yards and seven scores on 73 carries. Tucker Antoine (49 catches, 420 yards, five TDs), Dylan Hildebrand (23, 342, two) and Race Price (21, 284, four) will serve as the main passing targets, with Holden’s squad finding balance in the run game with Jared Pierce (296 rush yards, one TD) and Kyle Slade (219, four).
Edgerton will look to play spoiler to any playoff hopes as the Bulldogs are essentially eliminated from playoff contention due to their four wins being over teams with a combined 1-32 record. The Bulldogs missed a crucial shot at playoff points in Friday’s loss to Antwerp, as a balanced output of 141 pass yards and 123 rush yards didn’t produce enough points. Corey Everetts had 141 pass yards and two TD tosses while rushing 30 times for 99 yards. Carter Herman caught both TD throws in a seven-catch, 91-yard effort.
Everetts can cap off a stellar junior season on his home field Friday, having accrued 1,246 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions while rushing for a team-best 790 yards and 12 scores. Warren Nichols and Quentin Blue have rushed for 460 and 306 yards, respectively, while the sophomore Herman (32 catches, 512 yards, six TDs) and junior Kadyn Picillo (31, 529, nine) lead the passing game.
Wayne Trace holds a narrow 23-22 all-time series lead over Edgerton entering Friday’s 46th meeting.
