As the regular season winds down, local squads are looking to finish their campaigns on a high note, be it concluding in week 10 or with an extra opportunity to play in the postseason.
Teams like Edon and North Central can secure Division VII playoff trips with solid finishes in the final three weeks while Napoleon currently ranks 14th in Division IV Region 14 with a shot at reaching the postseason for the first time since 2013.
In eight-man action, a chance to compete for the Northern 8 Football Conference title remains for both area eight-man teams but both Holgate and Stryker face stiff road tests from league title contenders this week.
Below is a preview of area football games in week eight:
ANTHONY WAYNE AT NAPOLEON
The path to reaching the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade (excluding the 2020 season) is not an easy one but a possible one for 3-4 Napoleon but the first of three final games to end the year is a tough one as Anthony Wayne visits Buckenmeyer Stadium on Friday.
The Wildcats have bounced back well from a 1-4 start by taking care of business against NLL strugglers Maumee and Springfield by a combined 94-10 margin. In last week’s 27-6 victory over Springfield, the Napoleon defense allowed just 127 total yards by the Blue Devils and saw powerhouse senior rusher Andrew Williams taly 110 yards rushing and catch three passes for 76 yards and two TDs from junior QB Owen Espinoza. Williams leads the team with 883 yards and nine touchdowns through seven games on the ground while catching a team-high 19 passes for 295 yards and four scores.
The task gets much harder Friday as 6-1 Anthony Wayne enters the fray smarting from a 38-28 home loss to Perrsyburg in a showdown of NLL unbeatens. Cadence Carswell threw a touchdown and ran for another while tailback Joe Caswell was a brute force on the ground with 235 yards and three TDs against the Yellowjackets. Entering the contest, AW had allowed just 6.7points and 169.7 yards per contest but surrendered 440 yards of offense from powerhouse Perrysburg.
A win by Napoleon Friday would even the all-time series at nine wins apiece.
NORWALK ST. PAUL AT EDON
For just the third time ever, all in the last four seasons, Edon will take on Norwalk St. Paul as St. Paul will visit Leanne Field for the first time.
The Bombers (4-3) bounced back well from a 42-7 week six loss at Fort Loramie by overwhelming TAAC rival Hilltop 51-6, starting with a 37-point outburst in the first quarter. QB Kyler Sapp (124-of-206, 1,535 yards, 12 TDs) had as many touchdown passes (four) as incompletions, passing for 198 yards with two TD tosses to Carter Kiess and one each to Wyatt Moore and Max Radabaugh. Leading receiver Caden Nester had four catches for 44 yards to boost his season total to an area-best 47 receptions for 625 yard and five TDs. Kiess isn’t far behind with 34 receptions, 498 yards and four scores.
Last year saw the Bombers and Flyers battle in a 45-44 classic in Norwalk and a year later, St. Paul (5-2) is back to playing at a high level on a five-game win streak after losing to Huron and D-III Ontario to start the year. Of the five straight opponents St. Paul has beaten, all have either three or four wins through seven weeks, which is good enough for fourth in the Division VII Region 25 rankings. In contrast to Edon’s pass-heavy attack, St. Paul leans on the running game, led last week by Ben Burger, who had 142 yards and two TDs on 18 attempts in the Flyers’ 21-0 blanking of Collins Western Reserve. Quincey Crabbs added 89 yards and the other NSP touchdown on 19 attempts as the Flyers had just 11 pass attempts compared to 42 rushes.
Crabbs and Burger will be a formidable duo to contain. Crabbs, a senior, has 1,081 yards and 11 TDs on 150 attempts while Burger has tallied 947 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 93 carries.
OTTAWA HILLS AT MONTPELIER
Montpelier will face another tough TAAC test at home this week as the 2-5 Locos will take on league unbeaten Ottawa Hills (5-1, 2-0 TAAC) at Hobe Krouse Field.
Montpelier (0-2 TAAC) took its lumps in week seven with a 41-7 loss at Northwood that saw the Locos surrender 313 rushing yards and turn the ball over three times. Brennen Friend’s 97-yard run in the fourth quarter marked nearly half of the Locos’ offensive output (220 yards). Friend is the squad’s rushing leader with 323 yards and three TDs on the ground while QB Grant Girrell has tallied 722 yards and five scores on the year through the air. Kamron Smith leads the Loco receiving corps with 37 catches, 405 yards and three touchdowns.
For Ottawa Hills, the opportunity for a third straight win will spurred by a talented pair of backfield players in Sam McCaffrey and Rocco Pillarelli. McCaffrey rushed four times for 125 yards and three TDs, upping his season rushing total to 421 yards while catching 16 passes for 341 yards with 16 total touchdowns. Pillarelli is another key rushing threat with 415 yards and seven scores on the ground htis year. Senior AJ George has pu tup 271 yards and four scores on the ground while Reddick Pillarelli (16 catches, 165 yards) and Jack Perozek (10 catches, 129 yards) add to a balanced offense that has weathered the the loss of starting QB Chase Miller (45-of-71, 630 yards, six TDs) behind new starter Cole Anderson (18-31, 233 yards, three TDs).
Ottawa Hills leads the all-time series between the squads, 4-2.
HILLTOP AT NORTH CENTRAL
Though plenty familiar across all other sports as Buckeye Border Conference compatriots, Hilltop will travel to Pioneer for the first time as varsity gridiron foes when the 5-2 Eagles take on the 1-6 Cadets.
For North Central, a .500 season was assured following a 34-14 win over previously-unbeaten Erie-Mason (Mich.) on Friday, spurred by 155 yards rushing from Quin Burt. Leading area rusher Joe Burt (895 yards, 11 TDs) added 97 yards and three scores on the ground for the Eagles, which rolled up 480 yards rushing, needing just one completion in the pass game in the win. The stellar start has the Eagles 10th currently in Division VII Region 26 and in line for a possible first-round home playoff game in their first varsity season.
For Hilltop, the trek continues in the rebuilding process in West Unity as the Cadets have dropped three straight by a 155-6 margin since their 12-6 win over North Baltimore on Sept. 9. Friday’s 51-6 loss at Edon saw the Cadets tally 79 yards of total offense, including just five rushing yards while converting just 1-of-11 third down conversion attempts.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT LIMA SHAWNEE
Two squads not used to residing near the bottom of the Western Buckeye League standings will meet for the 40th time Friday in Shawnee Township as 1-6 Ottawa-Glandorf treks to 1-6 Lima Shawnee.
Both teams’ lone win this year has come against Lima Bath, though both have been competitive throughout the season in low-scoring affairs. O-G came up short of a confidence-building win against Celina in a 14-7 heartbreaker as all three TDs in the game came in the second quarter ahead of a scoreless second half.
The Titans rank in the middle of the pack in the WBL in passing offense (128.7 yards per game) and total offense (237 ypg) and are eighth with 9.7 points scored per contest while the defense has held its own, ranking fifth in the league with 280 ypg allowed, including second in the league in passing defense (104.6 ypg allowed). Senior Cy Rump has come on as a reliable rusher for O-G with 405 yards and three TDs this year while Grant Schroeder is the top receiver for the Titans with 319 yards and a TD on 17 receptions.
Meanwhile, Shawnee is in the midst of a five-game losing streak against the top echelon of the WBL, losing to 5-2 Celina, Defiance and St. Marys and 6-1 squads Van Wert and Wapakoneta. The remaining three opponents (O-G, Kenton, Elida) have a 6-15 combined record. Jordan Banks (420 yards, two TDs) and Chase Beery (417 yards, four TDs) provide a solid 1-2 rushing punch for the Indians with Keegan Wilson ranking fifth in the WBL with 356 yards receiving and two TDs on 22 receptions.
HOLGATE AT TOLEDO CHRISTIAN
Holgate will battle for its spot at the top of the Northern 8 conference as they will travel to Toledo Christian on Friday to take on Eagles..
The Tigers (5-1, 3-0 Northern 8) are on a five-game winning streak since falling in week one to the Tri State Crusaders and are coming off a convincing 50-14 win over rival Stryker last week.
Xavier McCord has been efficient all season at quarterback going 7-of-9 for 223 yards, four touchdowns and an interception last week. For the season he’s thrown for 1,253 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions on 57-of-77 passing (74%). His top receiver on the season is Ezekiel Belmares with 30 receptions for 484 yards and five touchdowns. Dylan Boecker (19 rec., 449 yards, 7 TDs, 24 y/r) and Isaac DeLong (8 rec., 220 yards, 2 TD, 28 y/r) have also been big targets for the Tigers.
DeLong had his coming out part in the running game last week as well carrying the ball eight times for 149 yards and a score to put his season total at 289 yards and three scores. DeLong’s emergence in the backfield last week creates a three-headed monster between leading rusher Chris Plotts (70 att., 460 yards, 6 TDs) and McCord (49 att., 165 yards, 4 TDs).
Toledo Christian (5-1, 3-0 Northern 8) have been on the warpath this season, winning their past four games by a combined 218-36 which includes a 56-22 triumph over Stryker.
Senior quarterback Charlie Duck leads the way for the Eagles as he has thrown for 1,184 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while also running for 532 yards, a 17 yards per carry average and another eight scores.
Jacob Michalski is the team’s leading rusher averaging 548 yards and 10 yards per carry on 54 attempts for eight scores. Karter Koester is the big play threat as he averages 34 yards per catch with 16 receptions for 538 yards and eight scores. Tyler Ryan (25 rec., 355 yards, 3 TDs) and Lukas Donawa (14 rec., 227 yards, 4 TDs) are also big receiving threats.
Toledo Christian holds a 10-6 lead in the all-time series Holgate has won the previous three meetings.
STRYKER AT KING’S CRUSADERS
After starting their season 3-0, for the first time in program history, Stryker is looking to curb a downward trend after losing two of their past three games to start out the Northern 8 season.
The Panthers (4-2, 1-2 Northern 8) are coming off a 50-14 drubbing at the hands of their rivals and it won’t get any easier this week as they’re set to travel to Harlan, Indiana to take on the Tri-State Crusaders (5-1, 2-1 Northern 8).
Stryker has been led all season by two separate dual threats in quarterback Jacob Cadwell and RB/WR Levi Barnum.
Barnum has put up 1,070 total yards (805 passing, 365 rushing) and 20 total touchdowns (12 rushing, 8 receiving) on the season while Cadwell has thrown for 1,064 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception on 96-of-137 passing while also rushing for 178 yards and four scores.
The Crusaders too have a dual threat at quarterback with Corbin White throwing for 1,028 yards, 19 scores and four interceptions and running for 404 yards and seven more scores.
Isaiah Graber has been the team’s workhorse back carrying the ball 61 times for 703 yards and 15 touchdowns. Cy Young leads the team in receiving with 744 yards, 16 scores and a 29 yards per catch average.
The Tri-State Crusaders own the only win in the series.
