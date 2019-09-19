The results have not been there in terms of wins for Hicksville and Ayersville, but both teams have shown flashes of what they’re capable of and one will turn it into a “W” when the two collide on the gridiron of Aces Field on Friday.
Ayersville heads into the Green Meadows Conference opener still searching for its first win of the season after playing Waynesfield-Goshen, North Baltimore and Bluffton in the opening three weeks of the season. The Pilots hung tough against the trio of teams, which have a combined 7-2 record but now look to get on the higher side of the scoreboard.
“Their effort is there, without a doubt. The kids are playing hard,” remarked head coach Chris Dales on what he’s seen from his squad three weeks into the season. “We’re just making way too many (mental and physical) mistakes.
“Every week we have to fix things, and at some point you cannot go into a week having to fix things. You have to go into a week trying to prepare for the next team and to do things to beat that opponent instead of fixing all the things you don’t do very well.”
Hicksville looked solid in its week two victory over Crestview, a 32-13 triumph, but took a pounding in the season opener against Archbold (56-0) and then in week three against Edon (55-12) to account for its 1-2 record. The question for week four’s tilt against the always game Pilots is which team will show up.
“Inconsistent is the first word that comes to mind,” Hicksville coach Lucas Smith said of his team’s first three games. “We practice well and seem well prepared for the games, but then in weeks one and three all of that went out the window during the game. We need to play to our capabilities if we want to win some games.”
Mason Commisso has shouldered a heavy workload thus far for the Aces with 302 rushing yards on 42 carries and 125 receiving yards on five receptions. The senior scoring threat has accounted for three of the team’s seven scores.
Kole Wertman has added 135 ground yards and a score on 13 carries while quarterback Jacob Miller has rushed the ball 24 times for 91 yards and two scores. Miller has thrown for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-44 passing but has thrown four interceptions.
Defensively, the Red and White are led in tackles by Commisso’s 33 followed closely by Wertman and Langham, who each have 27. The team has yet to record an interception or a touchdown on special teams.
“The kids need to decide what experiences and results they want from this season,” concluded Smith, whose team is coming off a game in which it allowed 554 yards of total offense. “Us coaches can’t play for them on Fridays … they need to set their minds on a goal and then work to achieve it.”
Chase Eitniear has been a scoring force on the ground for the Pilots where he has five touchdowns on 34 carries for 246 yards. Dakota Oswalt leads the team in rushing attempts (38) while sitting second in yardage at 179.
“Offensively we have to do our assignments, everyone,” said Dales. “If it’s a run play, you have to follow your run rules. If it’s a pass play, you have to follow our pass protection, run the right out, make the right read. Everyone has a job to do and we just have to be able to do the job the best we can. It’s football. The other teams practice, I understand that, but if we make a mistake we have to make it going hard, at least trying to do what we’re supposed to do.”
Jakob Trevino (38-of-65 passing) threw for five touchdowns and 463 in the first three games with Weston McGuire leading the receiving corps in receptions (nine), yards (186) and touchdowns (two).
