One year ago, Patrick Henry traveled to Columbus Grove and both teams came into the game looking for their first win.
After a scoreless first half, the Patriots were defeated soundly by the Bulldogs, 27-7.
“It turned out to be a battle between two good teams,” said Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann. “They went on to win seven of their next eight games and tied for their league title. We won seven in a row and won our league. But they really took it to us that second half, mainly in their running game. But we’ve addressed last year’s game quite a lot with the guys. How our defensive line plays will be critical.”
Both teams are expected to contend for league titles again. Grove invades Patrick Henry with a 1-1 record, while the host school is 2-0. The Bulldogs topped 2018 playoff team Pandora-Gilboa (1-1) in its opener, 32-18.
Grove actually trailed 18-13 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Rockets 19-0 in the final quarter. Grove quarterback Blake Reynolds threw two touchdown passes and had two rushing touchdowns, including a 32-yard scamper.
A very strong Leipsic team (2-0) took care of Grove in its second game, 28-14. The normally strong running Bulldogs running attack was held to just 14 yards by the Leipsic defense, though Bulldogs quarterback Blake Reynolds had two five-yard rushing TD’s. Grove did have some success through the air. Reynolds threw for 213 yards, but also tossed two interceptions.
“(Reynolds) is a very good athlete, a dual threat,” Inselmann said. “Defensively, we will have to be disciplined in keeping our lanes (and assignments. We’ve got to contain them when they (run the ball) and we’ve got to be ready for both the run and the pass.”
The Patriots could get tested by the Grove air attack.
Patrick Henry’s defense dominated Lake in its opener, holding the Flyers to 97 total yards, in a 30-0 win.
However, Wayne Trace’s two-pronged passing attack of Trevor Speice and Nathan Gerber threw for nearly 500 yards (485 yards), including TD throws of 75 and 53 yards. But a big factor in the win was the fact that the Patriots sacked the quarterbacks several times. Speice had negative-42 yards rushing and Gerber negative-12.
Offensively, Inselmann liked what he saw from his dual threat quarterback T.J. Rhamy.
Along with Wil Morrow’s 156 yards rushing, Rhamy rushed for 123 yards and also passed for 254 yards and four TD’s. Rhamy and Kolton Holloway hooked up for 189 of those yards and three TD’s. One big one was an 83-yard TD hookup, which gave PH an early 14-0 lead. PH rushed for 294 yards, to go with its 254 yards passing.
“We would like to be balanced offensively and we really mixed up the pass well this past game,” Inselmann said. “We want to be aggressive and continue to throw the ball more. Line play on both sides of the ball is going to be critical to winning this game.”
One area that has shown concern for Inselmann is his team’s kicking game, particularly on the kickoffs.
“(Grove has) had good kickoff returns and our kickoff team has not been very good,” Inselmann said. “So, we will work on our kickoffs a lot this week. We can’t allow them to have good field position.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.