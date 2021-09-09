A major moment will be seen Friday at Keysor Field in Paulding as the Panthers make their return to the Green Meadows Conference gridiron scene for the first time in over a half-century, welcoming Fairview in the first week of league action.
Both the Panthers and Apaches faced rugged non-league schedules and were held out of the win column to enter week four with 0-3 marks.
The two programs have become perennial foes in recent years, outside of last year’s conference-only slates. Fairview enters following tough setbacks against Division IV rivals Bryan and Wauseon and against D-VII power Leipsic. Under head coach Phil Mauro, the young Apache roster has scored 26 points in three games while giving up 123.
Brady Karzynow leads the team offensively with 211 pass yards and two TDs while Keaton Singer has 50 yards on 14 totes to lead the rushing attack. D’Andre Hastings has hauled in a team-high 10 passes for 69 yards while Jeffrey Smith’s 117 yards on nine catches leads the Apaches in that category.
Jace Chapman top the defensive tally with 19 and 18 tackles, respectively, through three contests while Singer has recorded 16 tackles and an interception.
For Paulding, the excitement of returning to the GMC after 53 years on the Northwest Conference gridiron has not been dampened by a tough non-league slate. The Panthers fell to Arlington 48-18 in week one before a 52-7 rout at unbeaten Columbus Grove and a 49-0 blanking against Delta a week ago.
“It was definitely a challenging non-conference slate,” admitted Paulding head coach Tyler Arend. “With a young team and a lot of new starters, we’ve still seen some improvement and development over that time. We’ve had some three or four-minute spans where we lose our heads and the wheels fall off a little big. We know it’s still going to be challenging now in the conference schedule and in the GMC every year.”
Brayden Sanders leads the team offensively with 10 catches for 136 yards while Dawson Lamb’s 133 rushing yards tops the tally in the ground game for the smashmouth Panthers, which have had 72 rush attempts to just 39 pass through three contests. Freshman Jack Woods’ 21 tackles lead the way defensively for Paulding, which managed just 109 yards of offense in their most recent contest against Delta.
“Fairview’s got tough kids, talented kids and they’ve had a similar nonconference run to us with some really tough teams while breaking in a lot of new guys,” said Arend. “We know they’re going to bring great athletes and toughness to the field Friday night and I’m confident in our guys that we’ll match that.”
The chance to put conference stakes on a recent series of two nearby opponents also is a perk to Arend in his role as Paulding athletic director.
“It’s why we’re excited about joining the GMC. They’re driving 15 minutes down (State Route) 127 and it’s going to lead to some great energy in stadiums on Friday nights,” noted Arend.
EDGERTON AT AYERSVILLE
Ayersville’s hot start to the season took its first ding as the Pilots fell at home to unbeaten Bluffton 25-13 for their first setback of 2021.
However, the chance to get back on the horse will come in Friday’s tilt at Craig McCord Field against visiting Edgerton for the Pilots, currently ranked third in the Division VII Region 26 computer ratings.
Senior Jakob Trevino will continue to guide the Pilot offense (24 ppg) with 328 pass yards, 255 rush yards and eight total TDs through three contests. Turnovers will be an area to cleanup for the Blue and Gold as Trevino tossed three interceptions in the loss to Bluffton, a game that saw Ayersville fail to convert any of their 13 third-down opportunities.
Owen Berner racked up 115 yards on the ground against the Pirates and leads the Pilot roster with 279 rush yards (8.7 yards per carry) and three scores while Ike Eiden (120 receiving yards) and Berner (77) each have 10 receptions on the year.
For Edgerton, the reverse path has come in Brody Flegal’s second season in charge as the Bulldogs recorded back-to-back lopsided wins over Hilltop (60-0) and Montpelier (48-7) after a 49-22 rout at the hands of rival Edon in week one.
Edgerton outgained the Locos 443-133 in week three, racking up 292 yards on the ground at 9.7 yards a pop. The rushing attack came in a balanced fashion, with junior Warren Nichols’ 88 yards and a TD on eight totes leading the tally. QB Corey Everetts had a balanced but prodigious day under center, tossing three TDs in a 7-for-9 effort with 151 pass yards while rushing for 61 yards and two TDs. Owen Roth chipped in a 50-yard TD jaunt while Kadyn Picillo caught two passes for 68 yards and two scores.
On the year, Everetts has been an efficient 23-of-38 (60.5 percent) passing with 452 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 117 yards and four more scores while Nichols’ 219 yards and three scores leads the ledger. Carter Herman (10 catches, 209 yards, four TDs) and Picillo (five catches, 176 yards, three TDs) have provided a pair of stellar targets in the pass game.
HICKSVILLE AT WAYNE TRACE
One thing is for certain; Friday’s conference opener at Raiders Field will finish with a team earning their first victory of the year as winless Hicksville visits 0-3 Wayne Trace in a GMC lidlifter.
For the Aces, some high-powered offenses have done in the Red and Black as Patrick Henry and 3-0 squads Crestview and Edon have all scored 41 points or more against Lucas Smith’s squad in the non-league slate.
A week ago, a powerful Edon attack outgained Hicksville 533-32 as standout QB Drew Gallehue fired six touchdown passes in a 395-yard day.
QB Aaron Klima has tallied 504 yards and three touchdowns through the air this season with Jackson Bergman nabbing 10 passes for 265 yards and a score while Kyler Baird has a team-high 15 catches for 148 yards and one TD. Baird also is near the top defensively for the Aces with 16 tackles and two for loss while Gabe Rodriguez has 17 takedowns and a sack.
For Wayne Trace, the progression through the non-league slate has seen improvement as the Raiders were competitive against Fort Recovery and Patrick Henry in double-digit losses (39-21 and 17-6) before coming up just short against rival Crestview at home in a 22-15 heartbreaker.
As sophomore Cooper Wenzlick grows into the QB role (45-of-88, 455 yards, three TDs), a new favorite target has emerged in sophomore Tucker Antoine (24 catches, 152 yards, one TD).
Antoine caught 16 passes against the Knights for 110 yards as a Crestview go-ahead TD with 6:17 left in regulation was enough to edge out the Raiders, which out-gained the Knights by almost 100 yards (322 to 229).
Dylan Hildebrand has 10 catches for 160 yards to his credit this season while Jared Pierce (128 yards) and Kyle Slade (118 yards, two TDs) lead the rushing attack. First halves have been tough sledding for the Raiders so far as opponents have outscored WT 43-16 in the first and second quarters this season through three contests.
TINORA AT ANTWERP
As Tinora gains back some confidence with back-to-back signature wins after a season-opening heartbreaker against rival Liberty Center, the Rams will open conference play on the road against an Antwerp team brimming with confidence.
The Rams’ rushing attack got back on track in the last fortnight with 266 ground yards against Leipsic in a 23-20 win, led by 80 yards from Cole Anders and 73 from KP Delarber, while the defense has stepped things up as well with 28 rushing yards allowed by the Vikings and 190 overall.
The 23-13 win over Wauseon in week two saw the Rams rack up 275 rushing yards (Delarber 112 yards, one TD, Brandon Edwards 82 yards, one TD) and hold the Tribe to four total rush yards and 122 yards overall.
On the Antwerp sideline, Jason Hale’s squad is off to a solid 2-1 start with wins over Montpelier and Hilltop bookending a 41-26 loss at Edon. The Archers were dominant in a 56-0 win against an overmatched Cadet squad on Friday, outgaining Hilltop 380-8, including allowing negative-27 yards rushing from the Red and White.
Sophomore Carson Altimus tossed a career-high four TD passes against Hilltop, two to 6-6 senior standout Jagger Landers (six catches, 96 yards). Sophomore Reid Lichty bulled in for three rushing TDs in a 77-yard day.
On the year, Altimus has been a stellar 52-of-79 for 777 yards, 10 TDs and three picks while rushing for 72 yards and a score. The passing attack has been balanced with Landers (15 catches, 169 yards, three TDs), Hunter Sproles (12 catches, 196 yards, two TDs) and Landon Brewer (10 catches, 135 yards, two TDs) all over the century mark already.
An Antwerp victory in the annual conference tilt would mark the first time in nearly two decades as the last Archer win against Tinora came on Oct. 17, 2003.
