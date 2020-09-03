Paulding already has made a bit of history so far in the 2020 season with the Panthers’ 50-48 overtime win at Delphos Jefferson on Friday marking the first 1-0 start for the program since 2010.
A 2-0 start would mark the first such start in 32 years for Paulding as the Panthers continue to build the program under 2009 graduate Tyler Arend in his sixth season in charge.
To do so, the Panthers will need a win in their home opener against rival Crestview, who fell to Spencerville 35-14 in week one.
The test will not be easy for Paulding, which will welcome in the Knights which made the playoffs six straight years from 2013-2018 and finished a respectable 5-5 a season ago.
“Crestview is a great football program, their numbers are up,” noted Arend. “They like to play a physical brand of football so we’re going to have to be better defending the run. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
Paulding’s season opener was one of heart-stopping proportions, with the Panthers and Delphos Jefferson combining for nearly 100 points while both eclipsing 550 yards of total offense.
Jefferson rolled up 417 yards on the ground against the Panthers, tying the game with 1:29 left in regulation to force the extra session.
The Paulding offensive attack was a bit more balanced, with 187 yards on the ground from the traditionally run-heavy Panthers. However, senior QB Payton Beckman proved his arm was deadly as well with a career-high 340 yards on 13-of-26 passing. The veteran signal-caller threw three TD passes and ran for two more, including the eventual game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion to start the overtime.
“There were definitely lots of ups and downs (against Jefferson) but we’re used to ups and downs. That’s what the whole offseason was,” noted Arend. “I’m really proud of the way our guys were able to overcome adversity. There’s lots of things we need to improve on, especially defensively, but that’s what practice is for.”
Junior Carsen Perl was a key threat out of the Paulding backfield with 104 yards on 17 carries, while Hunter Kauser scored twice on the ground (eight carries, 58 yards) and once through the air (five catches, 58 yards).
6-1 senior wideout Caleb Manz proved to be a deadly deep threat, catching seven passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. One came in the first quarter on a 74-yard strike while the second was late in the third from 78 yards away.
Crestview did not face that kind of passing threat in its opener as Spencerville’s pounding Wing-T attack rolled up 330 yards and the Bearcats attempted only two passes with no completions.
The Bearcat defense stifled the Knights to the tune of just 224 yards of total offense.
QB Jayden Ward tallied 91 passing yards and 16 rushing while standout back Brody Brecht rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.
The main impetus for the Panthers will be shoring up a defense that surrendered over 600 yards last week and forced only one punt.
“First, we’re going to have to be aligned correctly, take better angles and make the right reads,” explained Arend. “Good defensive football comes down to those things. (Friday) was a comtination of a lot of different things. We weren’t in position to make plays, that comes down to us and our tackling wasn’t the best. There’s a lot of things we know we need to improve on.”
The game is also made more crucial by the Northwest Conference’s format this season. The first three games of the regular season are intra-division games between the two four-team divisions established before the season. Team records through those first three games will determine seeding for a three-week NWC Tournament, so every victory adds extra stakes.
“Each game’s important, each game has its own special meaning,” added Arend. “Crestview lost last week so they’re going to want to get a win under their belt. We’re thinking the same thing. If we’re 2-0 going into week three (home vs. Spencerville), that’s a big thing.”
