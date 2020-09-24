Paulding and Edgerton are scheduled to meet for the first time ever as Green Meadows Conference opponents on Sept. 17, 2021.
For now, the Panthers and Bulldogs will have to make do as non-league foes as some fortuitous scheduling will pit the two maroon-wearing squads together on Friday in Paulding.
For Edgerton, a shift in scheduling for previously-scheduled foe Oregon Cardinal Stritch left the week open while Paulding’s was more abrupt as the Panthers would have faced Ada in the second week of the NWC Tournament.
However, Ada’s abrupt cancellation of the season last Thursday due to low numbers would have forced the Panthers into an off week ahead of next week’s tournament game against Bluffton or Delphos Jefferson.
With the two squads able to line things up, the focus turns back to football and two teams trending differently. Edgerton has shaken off an 0-2 start with back-to-back wins over Ayersville and Antwerp under first-year head coach Brody Flegal.
The Bulldogs have eclipsed 40 points in both contests, thanks to a resurgent running attack. Three different Edgerton players have at least 300 yards on the season, as Gannon Ripke (34 rushes, 365 yards, four TDs), Craig Blue (36 rushes, 324 yards, three TDs) and Isaiah Canales (66 rushes, 319 yards, four TDs) form a three-headed monster in the backfield.
Ripke (12 catches, 166 yards, one TD) and Blue (13 catches, 159 yards, one TD) have proven to be weapons in the passing game as well.
That rushing attack will provide a stiff test for Paulding’s defense, which surrendered 315 yards rushing on 35 carries in last week’s 50-14 loss at Allen East. The Panthers have allowed 301 yards per game on the ground on average this season and 467.5 total as Tyler Arend’s squad looks to get off a three-game losing skid.
“We’re definitely fortunate that they were available to play this week,” said Arend, whose squad had scrimmaged Edgerton in the past but not in the last three or four years. “We’re excited for the matchup. They’re a physical football team. They’re going to give us a good test on Friday night.”
The Panthers averaged over 207 rushing yards per contest last season but have seen success in the pass game this season with senior QB Payton Beckman throwing for 751 yards and seven touchdowns on 51-of-94 passing.
Adrian Manz leads the cast of targets for Beckman with a team-high 19 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns, including two TD catches against Allen East (seven catches, 87 yards). Manz also led the Panther defense with 10 tackles against the Mustangs.
Hunter Kauser has 17 catches for 135 yards and a score while Deyton Price has caught six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Explained Arend: “We gave Allen East a pretty good head start last week (22-0 lead after one quarter) but they’re also a really good football team. That shows us where we fall with the top teams in the region. We definitely have a lot of work to do but the guys are up for the challenge and ready to work and go forward.”
