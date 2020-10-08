For the first time in Paulding County history, and the first time ever in Paulding High School history, all three county teams will participate in the football postseason.
The Panthers and Wayne Trace will compete in the Division VI Region 22 playoffs on Saturday at Van Buren and Gibsonburg, respectively, while Antwerp will travel to Waynesfield-Goshen on Friday for a Division VII Region 26 contest.
The postseason game is the first since 2007 for Antwerp and the first since 2017 for Wayne Trace, both first-round exits.
PAULDING AT VAN BUREN
VAN BUREN — For Paulding, a 1-0 start following an overtime win at Delphos Jefferson has been followed by five straight setbacks, some narrow, some lopsided.
But for the Panthers, a year of firsts both local and state-wide provides a new start as Paulding plays in the postseason against 4-2 Van Buren.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to play” said Paulding head coach Tyler Arend, whose squad has competed in the inaugural Northwest Conference Tournament in the school’s final football season in the NWC before heading to the GMC next season. “(Van Buren’s) done a lot of good things this year, they’ve got some good athletes and if you give them space, they’re going to expose that. I think with who we’ve played and how we’ve played against them, we’re well prepared.
The Panthers nearly snapped their skid in week six against Bluffton, but a rally from 19-0 down fell short as the Pirates scored a TD with 13 seconds left to snare a 27-24 victory.
QB Payton Beckman (76-125, 984 yards, nine TDs) leads the Panther offense with Adrian Manz (25 catches, 354 yards, four TDs), Hunter Kauser (23 catches, 154 yards, two TDs) and Deyton Price (16 catches, 241 yards, one TD) serving as targets. Caleb Manz caught seven passes for 237 yards and two TDs in the Panthers’ season opener but has missed the last five games with an injury.
Kauser also proved to be a threat in the run game, rushing for 103 yards against Bluffton while Price returned his second kickoff of the season for a score.
“Last week shows we’re never out of a game,” noted Arend. “We got down 19 points and in a span of two or three minutes, we got a couple scores to get back in it. It would’ve felt great to get the win but the guys know we can compete and play with teams.”
Paulding will try to regroup and earn a postseason victory against a Van Buren squad that has won four of five since a week one loss to D-VII contender Lima Central Catholic.
The Black Knights own four wins, but just one against a team with a winning record in Arcadia (4-2) in a 33-20 week two win. VB’s offense outscores opponents 33-20 on average, led by a rushing attack averaging 231.2 yards per game.
Senior running back Eli Holman (5-9, 175) leads the Black Knights with 432 yards and five TDs on just 42 carries. Stephen Franks (6-0, 200, Sr.) adds 366 yards and four TDs while senior Blake Jones (5-11, 205) has 277 yards and three TDs on 28 totes to his credit.
Parker Beilharz, a 6-0, 160-pound freshman, is the signal-caller for J.T. Bates’ squad, completing 48-of-82 passes for 590 yards, five TDs and nine interceptions. Senior Gannon Bahn (5-9, 165) is the leading target for Beilharz with 25 catches, 355 yards and a score.
The Knights have the second-stingiest defense in the Blanchard Valley Conference by yardage at 206.8 yards per game given up.
The postseason trip is the first for VB since 2015 (lost in D-VI regional final to Tinora) and the school’s first berth in 2014 (lost in second round to Bucyrus Wynford).
The winner will advance to play 6-0 Northwood on Saturday, Oct. 17 in the second round.
WAYNE TRACE AT GIBSONBURG
It is not hard to figure out what the Gibsonburg Golden Bears want to do in Saturday night’s Division VI, Region 22 playoff game when they are on offense.
The Golden Bears have run 312 plays this season with 287 of them being some sort of rushing attempt. That is what Gibsonburg does and head coach Joe Wyant says his Golden Bears will look to do that again Saturday night when Wayne Trace makes the long trip to Sandusky County.
“It’s what we do,” stated Wyant. “Our kids have been playing that way the last couple of years and we run it out of our Wing-T offense. We have different formations and looks out of it, but our kids have bought into it and we want to control the clock and keep other teams’ offenses off the field.”
Gibsonburg (3-3) has done it well this season, running for 2,161 yards over six games with sophomore fullback Connor Smith leading the way. Smith (5-7, 170) stands at 1,015 yards on the ground over 130 carries, including 14 that have gone for touchdowns.
“We want to move the ball and keep the clock running,” Wyant continued. “If we must throw, we feel we are capable of that but obviously we would much rather run it. It comes down to the guys up front and they have been rather good for us the last couple of years. Having four starters back from that squad has been big for us.”
Senior quarterback Mitchell Tille (6-2, 175) has been efficient when called upon, completing 11 of 24 passes for 160 yards with four touchdowns.
“They want to run it on first down, run it again on second and run it again on third down if they have to,” stated Raider head coach Mike Speice. “We are going to have to go over there and play solid, fundamentally sound defense and do a good job of containing them. Hopefully, we are able to put them in some positions where they have to do things they aren’t as comfortable with and we can take advantage of that.”
On the other side of the ball, Wayne Trace comes into the contest having totaled nearly twice as many passing yards (1,327) compared to rushing yards (672).
Senior signal caller Trevor Speice leads Wayne Trace (3-3), throwing for 1,185 yards on the season having completed 62 of 126 passes with 13 touchdown tosses. Senior wide receiver Owen Manz tops the Raiders with 21 catches for 478 yards while fellow senior Gabe Sutton adds 13 receptions for 277 yards.
The Gibsonburg-Wayne Trace winner will face a stiff test in week two of the playoffs with No. 1 seed and 6-0 Archbold awaiting the victor.
ANTWERP AT WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN
WAYNESFIELD — It is a new start to the season for the Antwerp High School football team as the Archers open playoff action with a road trip to Waynesfield-Goshen Friday night.
The Tigers come into the game with a record of 4-1 on the year with the 38-26 loss coming last Friday at Upper Scioto Valley.
In that game, the host Rams totaled 371 yards on the ground against Waynesfield-Goshen while holding the Tigers to 72 rushing yards. That is an area that Antwerp head coach Jason Hale is hopeful of exploiting on Friday.
“First, we need to go in and play with confidence,” noted Hale. “I think we are remarkably similar in that we both have about the same number of kids out for football. A key for us is to get off to a good start and play fundamentally sound football.”
The Tigers opened the season with four straight victories, starting with a 35-7 win over Hardin Northern in the season opener.
After a road win at Ridgemont (34-14), Waynesfield-Goshen returned home and posted a 28-7 victory over Crestline. The Tigers also have a 20-16 road win over winless Ridgedale in week four.
Hale believes that the Archers are battle tested with a schedule that is a combined 21-13 overall, including undefeated squads in Tinora and Fairview. Meanwhile, Waynesfield-Goshen’s combined overall record of its opponents is 8-22.
“We have faced some very good football teams and that has helped to prepare us for the playoffs,” continued the Archer mentor. “It has been tough at times but that just makes us better and gets us ready for games like this.”
Both squads also come into the playoffs looking for success for their program as Waynesfield-Goshen has not won a playoff game in five tries and Antwerp is looking for its first victory in the postseason since a 21-17 win over Ayersville in 2000.
“We are getting some guys back from injuries so we think we will be about as healthy as we can be,” Hale added. “Waynesfield has a nice quarterback and a good receiver, so we know we need to contain them and keep them from having big games.”
Freshman QB Carson Altimus leads the offense for the Archers with 817 yards and seven TDs, with Jordan Buerkle (Sr., 5-10, 15 catches, 256 yards), Dylan Hines (Sr., 5-11, 22 catches, 173 yards), Landon Brewer (Fr., 6-2, 15 catches, 117 yards, one TD) and Jagger Landers (Jr., 6-6, 10 catches, 112 yards, two TDs) serving as Altimus’ main target.
The winner between the Tigers and Archers will draw seventh-seeded Leipsic (3-3) in the second round of the postseason on Friday, Oct. 16.
