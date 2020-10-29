TONTOGANY – Halloween Night football will take place in Tontogany as the third-seeded Ottawa Glandorf Titans hit the road to battle the Otsego Knights in Division V, Region 18 regional semi-final action.
Second-seeded Otsego comes into the game with a perfect 8-0 record on the season with their closest contest being a 17-7 win over Eastwood back on September 4. The Knights advanced down the playoff trail with a 38-6 win over Marion Pleasant two weeks ago before defeating Bucyrus Wynford 51-14 last Saturday.
With 15 seniors on the roster, Otsego head coach Matt Dzierwa gives a lot of the credit for his squad’s success to that leadership.
“Our seniors and their leadership have been excellent this year,” stated Dzierwa. “That goes all the way back to June when we started working out. With all the unknowns that we have faced this season and during the playoffs, the team has adapted to those extremely well.”
Dzierwa says one of the big challenges the Titans bring to the table is their physicality on both sides of the ball.
“They are very big up front compared to us,” continued the Knight mentor. “Defensively, their front 3/4 guys are very big and physical.”
Otsego will start a sophomore, two juniors and two seniors across the offensive line. Sophomore Clay Battin (5-10, 184) is the center with juniors Trevor Hennan (6-0, 195) and Micah May (6-2, 207) serving as the right guard and right tackle.
On the left side, the senior duo of Cole Junge (5-10, 197) and Cade Limes (5-9, 211) will be the tackle and guard, respectively.
Junior Joseph Dzierwa (6-6, 175) is the Otsego quarterback and has thrown for 1,688 yards on the season, completing 107 of 172 passes with 20 touchdowns. Senior Trent Leiter (5-11, 194) is the featured running back, accumulating 965 yards on the season over 106 carries, including 17 for scores.
Otsego will also use a three-wide receiver lineup, led by senior Noah Dzierwa (5-11, 145) with 33 receptions for 476 yards and seven scores.
Junior Devin Coon (5-8, 144) adds 24 catches for 328 yards while junior tight end Chase Helberg (6-1, 180) adds 21 receptions for 395 yards and six touchdowns.
Seniors Ryan Gray (6-1, 163) and Brayden Timko (6-0, 160) are also expected to see action at the third wide receiver spot.
Timko has a dozen catches on the season for 165 yards with Gray adding ten receptions for 172 yards.
The Knights come into the game averaging 39 points per game while allowing a dozen a contest. Otsego puts up 407 yards in total offense with the Knight defense giving up 269 a night. The orange and black have also done a good job overall on the season with only ten turnovers but the Knights know that will be a key on Saturday.
“We are going to have to be physical,” noted the Otsego head coach. “Their defense does a really good job of running to the football. Taking care of the football is going to be especially important as well.”
Topping the Ottawa Glandorf defense is senior Will Kaufman (6-1, 200) with 48 tackles while sophomore Cy Rump (5-9, 165) has 40 and junior Caleb Kuhlman (6-1, 175) adds 38. Senior Brennen Blevins (6-0, 170) and senior Marco Rosales (5-10, 225) lead the Titans with nine tackles for a loss on the year and junior Beau Nienberg (6-2, 215) adds five. Rosales also tops Ottawa Glandorf with three sacks on the year.
Sophomore Landon Morman (5-11, 150) and Kuhlman pace the secondary with three and two interceptions, respectively.
On the other side of the ball, Otsego will have to find a way to slow down an Ottawa Glandorf offense that averages 330 yards and nearly 32 points per game.
“We have to find a way to get stops,” Dzierwa continued. “I am very impressed with their skill players. Their quarterback does an excellent job of running the offense.”
Ottawa Glandorf is led by senior quarterback Jacob Balbaugh (6-2, 180) with 1,474 passing yards on the season. Balbaugh is 115 of 177 on the season through the air and has thrown 16 touchdown passes.
Kuhlman and Kaufman top the Titan receivers as Kuhlman has 38 receptions for 433 yards while Kaufman adds 32 receptions for 428 yards. Blevins also is over 400 receiving yards with 407 on 23 catches.
Leading the running game is junior Parker Schnipke (5-11, 190) with 636 yards on 107 carries for the Titans, who are 7-1 overall on the year. Ottawa Glandorf has yet to give up a point in the playoffs, posting home wins over Orrville (62-0) and West Salem Northwestern (21-0). The Titans are 4-1 in games decided by seven points or less this season, the lone loss being a 14-7 loss to Elida in on September 4.
For Otsego, the Knights will use a 3-4 defense that is senior laden with eight of the 11 starters in their final year of high school. Junior defensive end Caden Hartman (6-1, 178), sophomore linebacker Blake Steele (5-11, 172) and junior defensive back Devin Coon (5-8, 144) are the only non-senior starters.
The winner of the Titans-Knights contest will play the winner of the other semifinal game in Region 18 which has eighth-seeded Richwood North Union (7-2) at fifth-seeded Eastwood (6-1).
