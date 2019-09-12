Liberty Center is in a familiar situation when they host Otsego on Friday night for the Tigers first home game of the 2019 campaign.
The Tigers will look to finish their non-league slate with an unblemished record, something which Liberty Center has done the last three years straight, and 13 times since the turn of the century.
The Tigers took down county rival Napoleon last week 26-7 that followed a 35-16 victory over perennial foe Tinora (0-2) in week one.
“I definitely think there’s some excitement when you beat a team that’s an in county rival,” said LC mentor Casey Mohler. “When you start the year off 2-0, you get kind of excited.”
Max Phillips has been crucial for the Tigers offense as the junior halfback leads the team with 199 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and two catches for 54 yards and a score after exploding for 178 yards and three scores on 14 carries and a 23 yard catch last week.
Zach Bowers has also been an offensive leader for Liberty Center as the senior tailback accounts for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries after toting the ball 13 times for 50 yards last week.
Senior linebacker Maguire Vollmar leads the Tigers defense with 23 total tackles and two sacks. Senior safety Connor Keller has 13 tackles and a team-leading two picks while Dylan Matthews and Owen Johnson both have 13 tackles apiece.
Otsego looks to do something that they are not familiar with. If the Knights defeat Liberty Center on Friday, they would improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2005.
The Knights defeated Evergreen (1-1) 28-0 in week one before they took down Van Buren (1-1) 21-11 last week.
Quarterback Joseph Dzierwa paces the Knights offense with 265 passing yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-42 passing after throwing for 98 yards and two scores last week. Jesse Wright has toted the ball 40 times for 227 yards and three TDs after going for 144 yards and a score on 31 touches.
“I think for us, it always come down to us being able to control the line of scrimmage,” said Mohler. “ We’ve got to get movement up front on offense and not allow them to run the ball and get some pressure on the quarterback.I think if you give him time, he’s got a good arm and he can hit receivers and pick you apart.”
ARCHBOLD AT LAKE
The Bluestreaks improved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-20 victory over Liberty-Benton and now will focus on 0-2 Lake.
The Flyers lost in successive weeks, first to Patrick Henry 30-0 and then to Northwood, 46-14.
Archbold defeated Lake 23-14 a season ago but while the Flyers made the playoffs, the Bluestreaks were left out in week 11.
Lake has allowed 38 points per game while scoring just seven on average.
Archbold, meanwhile, has limited opponents to 10 points per game while averaging 45. More impressively, the Bluestreak “D” has held teams to 46 yards on the ground and 124 through the air or 3.6 yards per play.
Noah Gomez has 33 carries for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Brandon Taylor has 16 runs for 128 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 313 yards on 22 completions with four scores.
Antonio Cruz has 13 receptions for 170 yards and four touchdowns while Elijah Zimmerman has caught two balls for 57 yards and a score.
RIDGEMONT AT EVERGREEN
After a 28-0 defeat to Otsego in week one, Evergreen will hope to keep their momentum going when they host Ridgemont on Friday night a week after they defeated Montpelier 48-24.
Ridgemont hopes to snap a two game skid after a 30-0 defeat to Ridgedale in week one and a 60-30 loss to North Lewisburg Triad last week.
Jack Etue will look to carry Evergreen (1-1) once again on Friday night after leading the Vikings last week with 304 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Jack Krispen was also a force on the ground with him adding 173 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches and hauled in one pass for 18 tallies.
The Golden Gophers have had some offensive troubles so far with only have nine yards on the ground in both games combined. Jayden Streets have been the shining light for Ridgemont so far as he has completed 10-of-27 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns.
TOLEDO ROGERS AT SWANTON
Swanton hopes to salvage a rough non-league slate when they host Toledo Rogers on Friday night following a hard-fought 23-20 defeat to Toledo Bowsher last week to a last minute Rebels touchdown drive.
Toledo Rogers will be on a high as they come in with a 7-0 win in week one over Sylvania Southview and a 32-6 triumph over Delta.
Senior wideout Riley Hensley hauled in touchdown catches from eight and 43 yards out in the loss to Bowsher.
Swanton expects to prevent something that hasn’t happened since 2013 and the six straight years before it: an 0-3 record.
Meanwhile, the Rams will look to do something that they haven’t accomplished in nearly a decade with a 3-0 start. The last such Rogers team finished 9-1 in 2009 and earned a playoff berth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.