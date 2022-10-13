HAMLER — The final two weeks of the high school football season are here and highlighting this week’s slate of NWOAL games is the rivalry between Archbold and Wauseon as the Indians look to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.
Elsewhere, Delta and Patrick Henry will battle looking to make their way up the playoff rankings totem poles while Liberty Center will play Evergreen for a share of the NWOAL title.
Wauseon and Arcbhold will be previewed elsewhere in the paper but here is the preview of the week nine slate of NWOAL contests:
DELTA AT PATRICK HENRY
After hot 2-0 starts for both squads both Patrick Henry and Delta are looking to get back on track having not fared too well in the last three weeks.
For the Patriots (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL), they have dropped their last three contests, the latest being a 43-6 drubbing against the league leaders in Liberty Center.
Patrick Henry wasn’t able to get anything going on the ground in that game, putting up just seven rushing yards, and that has been a theme this season with junior quarterback Nash Meyer at the helm. He leads the NWOAL in passing with 1,600 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Landon Johnson leads the league in receiving with 660 yards, five scores and a 13 yards per catch average.
Delta (5-3, 3-2 NWOAL) has lost two of their last three games, falling 7-3 to Wauseon last week thanks to a score late in the fourth quarter by the Indians. They managed 180 yards in the game, 162 of which came via the ground.
The Panthers have done a majority of their damage with the ground game as both Jerremiah Wolford (132 att., 828 yards, 6.3 y/c, 10 TDs) and Bryar Knapp (61 att., 478 yards, 7.8 y/c, 5 TDs) both are inside the top seven in the NWOAL this season.
Patrick Henry currently sits at 13th in Division VI, Region 22 and controls their own destiny for a playoff spot. Delta is 15th in Division V, Region 18 and also controls their own destiny.
Patrick Henry leads the all-time series 36-25-1 and have won six of the last seven meetings between the two schools.
EVERGREEN AT
LIBERTY CENTER
Liberty Center will have a chance to clinch their second league title in the past four years if they can get past a reeling Evergreen team that has dropped six-straight games.
The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 NWOAL) are ranked third in the state in Division V and are off to their best start since their 2018 run to the state final four.
Matthew Orr makes the offense go as he is second in the league in rushing with 947 yards, 12 scores and a league-best 11 yards per carry average. Colton Kruse is sixth in the NWOAL with 525 yards and eight scores while quarterback Zane Zeiter is one of two signal callers in the top ten with 438 yards and three scores.
Evergreen (2-6, 0-5 NWOAL) is still in search of their first league win of the season down quarterback Hunter Vaculik, who had 554 yards passing and five touchdowns before going down with an injury. Colton Robertson has 267 passing, no touchdowns and three interceptions as the replacement. Vaculik also led the team in rushing before going down.
Liberty Center is currently the number one ranked team in Division V, Region 18 and have already clinched a home game. Evergreen is 19th in Division VI, Region 22.
The Tigers lead the all-time series 40-13.
BRYAN AT SWANTON
While Swanton is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, Bryan is still fighting for their spot in Division IV, Region 14.
The Golden Bears (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL) are currently in the last spot in the field. They are led by their quarterback Jase Kepler who leads the team in rushing scores with 10 and has 550 yards on the season. He’s passed for 925 yards, five scores and one interception. Sam Herold leads the team in rushing with 684 yards and nine touchdowns.
Swanton is led by their running back Kamon Molina who has 83 carries for 472 yards and two scores on the season.
Bryan leads the all-time series 42-15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.