METAMORA — The high school football season is in full-flight and as we head into week two, NWOAL schools are looking to either continue momentum from week one or get in the win column in 2022.
Evergreen, Archbold and Delta each moved to 1-0 with wins in week one while Swanton and Bryan are both still in search of that first win of the season. Liberty Center, Wauseon and Patrick Henry all also opened the season with wins as well. They’ll be previewed elsewhere in the paper this week.
The following is a preview for the NWOAL in week two:
MONTPELIER
AT EVERGREEN
Montpelier and Evergreen both started 2022 with new head coaches as Evan Karchner took over the Vikings and Andy Robinson took over the Locomotives.
Though there are new faces at the helm of the teams, the two schools are no strangers on the gridiron as the two teams have met 53 times in their histories.
Evergreen holds the edge in the overall series 31-22 and that is largely in part thanks to a dominating recent run. The Vikings are 17-6 in the schools’ last 23 meetings and are currently on a five-game winning streak winning by a combined 211-68 in those last five meetings.
Last year, the Vikings topped the Locomotives 44-12 with Evergreen quarterback Payton Boucher racking up four total touchdowns that included three passing scores and 194 yards through the air. Boucher is back and is hoping to give the Vikings a 2-0 start for the second straight season after a 48-0 throttling of North Baltimore in week one. The 48 points was the most scored by an Evergreen squad since their 48-20 win over Montpelier in 2019.
Montpelier, on the other hand, fell last week to Antwerp 47-0 in their home opener as they saw Carson Altimus throw for 183 yards and total five total touchdowns on the day (four passing, one rushing). They were outgained 272-99 in the game.
ARCHBOLD
AT ST. HENRY
After pulling away late to beat Genoa in 35-14 in week one Archbold’s schedule won’t get any easier as they’ll travel to St. Henry to take on the Division VII Redskins in week two.
It is the first meeting between the two schools on the gridiron and both come into this game with plenty of recent success. St. Henry went 10-4 in an always competitive MAC in 2021. The combined record of the four teams they lost to last season is 42-3 with two of the losses coming to Division VII state champions Marion Local and another coming to the Division V state champions Versailles.
Archbold went 12-1 in 2021 with a regional semifinals loss to Liberty Center, a third-straight regular season NWOAL title and a number one ranking in the Division VI state AP poll at the end of the regular season.
The Blue Streaks will be led by their bellcow running back, Carson Dominique, who scored the final three touchdowns to lift Archbold over the Comets in week one. He rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries. Cade Brenner debuted as the quarterback for Archbold and threw for 213 yards and a touchdowns behind a line that saw four players return from their squad a year ago.
St. Henry defeated Covington 50-0 thanks to a 36-point first quarter. They held Covington to just 10 yards of total offense while they saw four different players get rushing touchdowns. Harrison Wendel rushed five times for 44 yards and two scores while Chase Litmer carried the ball seven times for 70 yards and one score.
MAUMEE AT BRYAN
Maumee and Bryan will meet for the 23rd time on Friday as the Golden Bears look to pick up their first win of 2022 after a tough 63-28 road loss to Van Wert in week one.
Bryan gave up 55 points in the first half to the Cougars but showed some resilience in the second half with three touchdowns including a 75-yard kickoff return by Maddox Langenderfer. Langenderfer also had a receiving touchdown in the game.
Maumee also saw themselves on the wrong side of a blowout as they fell to Oregon Clay 40-13. Their quarterback Kyle Ardnt was a bright spot for the Panthers as he went 16-of-22 through the air for 143 yards and a touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown for the only two Panther scores of the game. Maumee has not won a game since Sept. 7, 2019.
Maumee leads the series with a 14-6-2 record but in the two squads one game played in the past 23 years last season, Bryan was victorious 49-0.
WARREN JFK
AT DELTA
Delta is riding high after Caleb Lantz ran an Ayersville fumble in from 44-yards with 2:33 remaining to give the Panthers a 22-19 edge over the Pilots in week one.
Delta’s Jeremiah Wolford ran 20 times for 100 yards and Delta also had 113 yards through the air from quarterback James Ruple.
Getting that second win will be tough though as their week two opponent is John F. Kennedy in the two schools’ first ever meeting. The Eagles reached the Division VII state semifinals last season and won their season opener over Champion 44-14.
They were efficient through the air as quarterback Caleb Hadley went 4-of-4 for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Aidan Rossi caught three passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
SWANTON AT
OTTAWA HILLS
Swanton and Ottawa Hills will meet for the 20th time on Friday as Ottawa Hills looks to continue to flip what has a been a lopsided series so far.
Swanton holds a 15-3-1 record over the Green Bears in the series including back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016. Ottawa Hills won last year’s contest 24-13.
The Bulldogs come into the game after a 34-0 loss against Rossford in week one where they were only able to muster 35 yards of total offense in Eric Keller’s first game on the sidelines for Swanton. They gave up 334 yards of offense just to Rossford quarterback Alex Williams who threw for 217 yards, rushing for 117 and scored five total touchdowns.
Ottawa Hills comes in 1-0 after a 35-13 win over Gibsonburg in week one. Sophomore quarterback Chase Miller threw for three scores while A.J. George ran for two and caught one in the week one win.
