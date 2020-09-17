The Northwest Ohio Athletic League will see a couple of big battles for position within the league this week as Wauseon will travel to Patrick Henry and Bryan will look to stay a game back of the leaders with a home game against Liberty Center.
WAUSEON AT PATRICK HENRY
The Indians (3-0) one of two undefeated teams in the league, will play its toughest game on the road to date when they head to Patrick Henry. The Tribe is coming off back-to-back shutouts of Swanton (41-0) and Evergreeen (48-0).
Wauseon features the top passer in the league in Connor Penrod, who has thrown for 684 yards with nine scores and two interceptions. He also has 129 yards on the ground.
Penrod has a couple solid targets in Jonas Tester and Jude Armstrong. Tester has caught 13 passes for 198 yards while Armstrong has 15 catches for 165 yards. Sam Smith, Jr. has been a big-play target as well, catching four passes, three for touchdowns.
Patrick Henry (2-1) is coming off a 27-21 loss at Bryan in a game where Patriots were held scoreless in the second half.
Gavin Jackson has stepped up at quarterback to throw for 428 yards this season. He has two good receivers in Clayton Feehan (12 catches, 188 yards) and Aiden Behrman (12 catches, 116 yards).
Corbin Johnson leads the Patriots with 230 yards rushing.
The game will be the 50th all-time between the two, with Patrick Henry holding a small 25-24 edge.
LIBERTY CENTER AT BRYAN
The Golden Bears (2-1) coming off that win against the Patriots, will welcome a Liberty Center team that won for the first time this season last week.
Bryan tallied 18 points in the second half to pull out the 27-21 win against the Patriots. Quarterback Ethan Wasson, who threw for 240 yards in the win, has 400 yards on the year.
Tight end Titus Rohrer has caught 12 passes for 155 yards. Korbin Shephard leads Bryan with 153 yards on the ground.
The Bryn defense also scored a touchdown for the second consecutive week.
Liberty Center (1-2) won for the first time last week when the Tigers took down Swanton, 46-17.
Max Phillips has been the star for Liberty Center, running for 451 yards and seven scores, which both leads the league.
Camden Krugh has thrown for 420 yards with four scores and two interceptions. His top target is Evan Conrad, who has a 24.6 yards per catch average on eight catches.
The game will be the 96th in the series, with Bryan leading the all-time series 51-39-5.
ARCHBOLD AT EVERGREEN
Archbold (3-0) looks to keep rolling as the Streaks travel to Evergreen. DJ Newman, who was out with flu-like symptoms, looks to be back at quarterback.
Caleb Hogrefe filled in and completed 9 of 13 passes for 139 yards, plus ran for 53 yards, in a 35-0 win over Delta.
Whoever throws the ball will have the top receiver in the league to throw to. Brandon Taylor has caught 10 passes for 268 yards with three scores. Antonio Cruz has 11 catches for 165 yards.
Speedster Noah Gomez has been a valuable part of the offense, running for 303 yards.
Evergreen has struggled on offense, scoring just two touchdowns in three games. Last week, the Vikings fell to Wauseon 48-0 to fall to 0-3.
Payton Boucher has thrown for 140 yards for Evergreen. Jacob Riggs is a weapon, catching 16 passes for 165 yards.
Archbold has dominated the series, leading 42-9.
SWANTON AT DELTA
The Panthers (1-2) coming off a 14-3 loss to Bryan and a 35-0 loss to Archbold, will host Swanton in the battle for the Iron Kettle.
Swanton (0-3) is coming off a 46-17 loss to Liberty Center.
It’ll be a contract in styles. Delta will run the football, with Josh Tresnan-Reighard leading the way. He is third in the league with 247 yards on the ground. Delta has attempted just 23 passes this season.
Swanton (0-3) will throw more with quarterback Trent Weigel. Weigel has thrown for 537 yards with two scores. The Bulldogs have the second-best receiver in the NWOAL in yards in Cole Mitchey, who has 213 yards on 17 catches. Kaden Keivens also has 10 catches for 113 yards.
Ian Saunders leads the Bulldogs with 198 yards rushing.
The game will be the 91st between the two for the Kettle, with Swanton leading the series 45-40-5.
