DELTA — With three weeks left in the season, the race for an NWOAL championship is heating up.
Archbold currently holds a one-game lead on Patrick Henry, Liberty Center and Wauseon. Liberty Center and Patrick Henry play each other this week and will get their own preview. But Wauseon doesn’t have a gimme this week as they’ll travel to Delta to take on the 4-3 Panthers.
Archbold will be looking to keep their dominating 2021 season going against 0-7 Swanton and Bryan will look to bounce back and stay in playoff contention after being routed by Liberty Center last week.
Here is the rundown on this week’s NWOAL action:
WAUSEON AT DELTA
After dropping their first NWOAL contest of the season, Wauseon (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) has run off three straight wins including a 21-6 victory last week over then undefeated in the league Patrick Henry.
This week they’ll get Delta (4-3, 2-2 NWOAL), who is coming off a 57-0 win over Swanton after having dropped two-straight to Bryan and Archbold. The Indians will need a win to stay in contention for the NWOAL title, as they’ll get their chance to knock off Archbold in week nine.
But for now, they’ll have to focus on Delta and their rushing attack led by Joshua Tresnan-Reighard who rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries last week against Swanton.
This pales in comparison to what they faced the week prior in the spread offense of Patrick Henry. But the Indians were able to hold the Patriots to six points last week and they have hit their stride in the past three weeks, as they have only given up 20 points in the last three weeks combined.
The offense has been good to go with it too as they have scored 109 points in the past three weeks behind their own spread offense which goes when Elijah McLeod does, as McLeod has 1,718 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air this season.
A win for Delta, who currently sits at No. 13 in Division VI, Region 22, would all but lock up a playoff spot. Wauseon will look to continue to move up in Division IV, Region 14 as they sit at No. 12 in the region.
The Indians have dominated the series the past 10 years going 9-1 with Delta’s only victory coming in 2015.
SWANTON AT ARCHBOLD
This one is the tale of two opposite seasons as Swanton (0-7, 0-4 NWOAL) travels to Archbold (7-0, 4-0 NWOAL) to take on the Bluestreaks who are currently tied for No. 1 in the state in Division VI with Mechanicsburg.
Archbold will be looking to keep a stranglehold on the NWOAL standings as with Patrick Henry’s loss to Wauseon last week, the Bluesteaks stand all alone atop the league standings.
D.J. Newman has continued to impress with both his arms and legs as he has thrown for 1,199 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and run for 758 yards and 11 touchdowns. Gavin Bailey has been the leading receiver with 460 yards and eight touchdowns thus far this season.
Swanton will continue to look for their first win but it will be tough sledding against the No. 1 team in the state. The Bulldogs average 4.9 points per game and give up 45.9.
The Bulldogs haven’t won a game over Archbold since their overtime win in 2017 but despite the recent dominance by the Bluestreaks, Swanton has been able to win four contests in the last ten seasons.
EVERGREEN AT BRYAN
With two straight losses Bryan (3-4, 1-3 NWOAL) now find themselves on the outside looking in within Division IV, Region 14 as they hold the No. 17 spot.
But they’ll have the chance to gain some points against Evergreen (2-5, 0-4 NWOAL), who after winning their first two games of the season over North Baltimore and Montpelier, have rattled off five straight losses.
In the last three weeks against Patrick Henry, Wauseon and Archbold, the Vikings have only been able to muster seven total points, having been shut out by the Patriots and the Bluestreaks.
Bryan’s two losses came to Patrick Henry in a close 28-14 contest and then to Liberty Center last week in a 55-14 blowout.
Korbin Shepherd leads the NWOAL in rushing and scoring for the Golden Bears with 812 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season but he’ll be looking to bounce back from last week’s performance where he only could muster 27 yards rushing.
Evergreen is coming off a 47-0 shutout at the hands of Archbold and will lean on quarterback Payton Boucher to get them back on track. He has thrown for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Bryan has controlled the series in the last ten years having won nine of the ten contests with the only Viking victory coming in 2015, which was a winless season for the Golden Bears.
