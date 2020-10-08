The Northwest Ohio Athletic will have three teams playing Division VI playoff games on Saturday, starting with a home game for Liberty Center. Delta and Evergreen are both on the road.
NEW LONDON AT LIBERTY CENTER
The Tigers open the Division VI playoffs against the 0-6 Wildcats of New London. Liberty Center comes in as the seven seed while New London is the 26 seed.
New London is led by junior quarterback Jamil Arnold, who has 594 yards passing in six games. He is also second on the team with 163 rushing yards. Kenyon Cathey leads the team on the ground with 189 yards. He is also the top pass catcher with 12 receptions for 211 yards.
The Wildcats throw for a little more than they run, going for 113.5 yards per game in the air and 84.7 on the ground.
Defense has been a problem for the Wildcats. They have allowed 48.7 points a game. The season low was 26 points given up in a 26-6 loss to Plymouth to start the season.
Liberty Center (4-2) is riding a four-game winning streak. The Tiger offense runs through fullback Max Phillps. He ended the six-game regular season with 998 yards, more than 450 ahead of the next best running back in the NWOAL. Phillips also tops the scoring list with 18 touchdowns.
When they do throw the football, Camden Krugh has completed 50-of-94 passes for 808 yards with eight TDs and two interceptions.
The winner advances to play the winner of Western Reserve and Margaretta in the second round.
DELTA AT SENECA EAST
Seneca East, who snapped a three-game losing steak with a 41-7 win over Upper Sandusky, will welcome in Delta in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
The Tigers (3-3) have a top runner and passer in the Northern 10 Conference. Quarterback Gavin Hargis is third in the conference with 899 yards. He has completed 69-of-142 passes with six TDs and eight interceptions.
The top target for Hargis is Luke Bischoff, who has caught 18 passes for 380 yards, averaging 21.1 yards per catch.
Jesse Beckman is second in the N10 with 584 yards on the ground with nine scores. He has also returned a kickoff back for a score.
On defense, the Tigers are led by defense end Brock Ferres and linebacker Pat Snook. Snook (6-4, 257) led the N10 with 74 tackles, with 13 tackles for loss, including four sacks. Ferres (6-3, 200) led the team with six sacks and also had 13 tackles for loss.
The Panthers (3-3) are coming off a 7-0 win over Patrick Henry. They continue to punish people on the ground, led by Josh Tresnan-Reighard, who has run for 483 yards.
The winner will advance to play at Colonel Crawford in the second round.
EVERGREEN AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW
Evergreen will see a new opponent as the Vikings (0-6) will make the trip east to face Ashland Crestview.
After scoring 14 points through five games, the Vikings did muster 21 in a 48-21 loss to Liberty Center.
Quarterback Payton Boucher fired three TD passes in the loss, two going to Jacob Riggs.
Evergreen will se a high-flying Crestview (5-1) team. The Cougars come in winners of four in a row, including a 33-12 win at Plymouth last week.
Crestview runs for 245.3 yards a game and throws for another 184.8.
Senior running back Chase Shifflet leads the team on the ground with 603 yards and eight scores. Quarterback Ross Kuhn is second with 442 yards rushing and four TDs.
In the air, Kuhn has hit on 78-of-122 passes for 1,122 yards with 15 TDs and just one interception. He favorite target is Evan Hamilton, who has caught 27 passes for 659 yards and 12 TDs.
The Cougar defense has registered 20 sacks through six games. Aidan Godsey has recorded six and Jor-el Taylor has five.
The winner will advance to play the winner of the Montpelier/Carey game next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.