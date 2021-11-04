Archbold has already made its mark in the 2021 season as the No. 1 team in the state in Division VI reached 11-0 with a first-round playoff victory over Delta, the first such achievement since 2010 and the fifth time in school history.
The shot at 12-0, something only achieved by regional champion squads in 1987 and 1990, the 1982 state runner-up and the 1988 state champions, will come against ninth-seeded Collins Western Reserve (7-3) in one more go-round on Lafayette Street on Saturday night.
The Bluestreaks dispatched Delta quickly in a round-one rematch of the NWOAL foes, scoring 28 of their 44 points in the first quarter alone en route to a 44-7 win. After out-gaining the Panthers 372-102 with a balanced offensive attack averaging 8.1 yards a play, David Dominique’s squad is firing on all cylinders.
“The hard work the guys have put in this year has really paid off,” said the seventh-year mentor, now 65-17 in charge. “Our kids are still hungry and want to win every game they play in. Against Delta, our offense played complementary football.”
Avoiding a slow start against the Panthers was a bright spot in a bright night for the Bluestreaks.
“It was a concern coming in about a slow start, you’re worried that they’re giant to take it easy with a team they’ve seen before and played well against but the guys had a good week of practice, they just want to continue playing and being around each other.”
As many headlines as the potent Archbold offense snares with its 41.6 points per game and eight yards per play, the defense has been an impetus in 2021. The Bluestreak unit has allowed just 74 points in 11 games (6.7 ppg), allowing teams just 78.5 rush yards and 85.8 pass yards per game while forcing 18 turnovers.
“That was something we were a little nervous about coming into the year, losing a big senior group like we did,” said Dominique. “We needed a lot of guys to step up early and as a whole, the defense has played well this year. It’s 11 guys rallying to the football and it’s fun to watch. We rotate a lot of bodies out there and it seems like it’s a new kid out there each week making a play.”
That stingy run defense will get plenty of attempts against it if Western Reserve has its way as the 7-3 Roughriders will give a steady dose of 6-1 senior QB Jude Muenz and running back Muck Grandy (Jr.).
Muenz was injured in week four and shifted to receiver but returned at QB for the team’s 15-14 first-round playoff win at Gibsonburg.
Muenz passed for 97 yards and both TDs in the win, rushing 23 times for 104 yards. Wideout Jacob Jarrett caught both scores against Gibsonburg and serves as the leading target in the pass game with 51 catches, 784 yards and 10 scores on the year.
Grandy’s 610 yards and six TDs are a key in the run game while Muenz is now at 562 yards passing and eight scores (41-of-60) with 514 yards and five TDs on 110 rushes.
The Roughriders finished 6-3 in 2020 and faced Liberty Center in the second round of the postseason, falling 42-18.
“When I watch them on offense, they’re a lot similar to us,” said Dominique. “They want to run the ball first and they’re a physical football team that doesn’t back down from anyone. Of course we don’t know them all that well, but we know they’re going to be tough opponents that’s for sure.”
While Archbold has not played a game within 18 points all year, Western Reserve has been tested and then some. The Roughriders’ three losses came to No. 4 Ashland Crestview (11-0) 21-13, D-VII No. 4 Norwalk St. Paul (9-1) 10-0 and in week 10 by a 15-14 score to 3-7 Greenwich South Central. Even WR’s wins have been close as the ‘Riders beat Mapleton 21-14 in week six and Monroeville 21-20 in week eight.
Defensively, Jake Elkin leads the unit with 87 tackles and three forced fumbles while Andy Robinson has 51 tackles, 11 TFLs and a pair of sacks and Carson Roe has 58 tackles and 13 TFLs. Jarrett is the top defensive back with 37 tackles and three interceptions.
For Archbold, senior QB DJ Newman has been the straw that stirs the drink as a dual threat in the Bluestreak offense. Newman has completed 70 percent of his passes (120-of-171) for 1,689 yards, 21 TDs and five interceptions while leading the Streaks in rushing with 1,157 yards and 19 TDs on 120 carries and punting with 11 boots for 40.6 yards per kick.
Carson Dominique (Jr.) isn’t far behind with 1,097 rush yards and 15 TDs on 169 totes and 18 receptions for 171 yards. 6-1 senior Gavin Bailey is the top receiving target with 40 catches for 686 yards and 10 TDs with Karter Behnfeldt (Jr., 6-2, 31 catches, 444 yards, four TDs, 28.3 yards per kick return, one TD), Hunter Cullen-Lemley (Sr., 13 catches, 207 yards) and tight end Charlie Krieger (6-5, Sr., nine catches, 146 yards, four TDs) rounding out the corps.
Defensively, junior linebacker Gabe Chapa’s 82 tackles and three fumble recoveries lead the Streaks with senior linebacker Caden Alvarado tallying 74 tackles, three TFLs and an interception. Jack Hurst (So., 66 tackles, 10 TFLs, two sacks, two INTs), Devon Morris (Jr., 49 tackles, 12 TFLs, seven sacks) and Stephen Diller (So., 49 tackles) chipping in. Newman is a threat on defense as well with a team-high four interceptions, including a pick-six, and 33 tackles.
For Domonique, the preparation for the second-round tilt is a simple, but important one.
“It’s back to the basics for us, we missed some uncharacteristic tackles last week,” explained the Archbold mentor. “It’s about going back to the fundamentals: blocking, tackling and taking care of the football. For us it comes down to continuing to play hard and have fun out there. When these kids stop having fun, they don’t play well.”
The winner of Saturday’s tilt between Archbold and Western Reserve will play either Liberty Center (9-2, No. 14 D-VI) or Columbus Grove (11-0, No. 3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.