NAPOLEON AT PERRYSBURG
A tough season for the Napoleon Wildcats gets no easier Friday as the 0-4 ‘Cats have Division I Perrysburg sitting between them and their first win of the season.
Friday’s Northern Lakes League opener at Sylvania Northview was a disappointing showing for the Wildcats, which out-gained Northview 236-154 and forced a pair of turnovers but committed five turnovers of their own, including four fumbles.
The Napoleon defense allowed 97 rush yards and 57 pass yards but the turnover deficit led directly to Northview’s first TD, a 48-yard scoop and score from Brock Williamson. Napoleon running back Michael Chipps tallied 78 yards and the Wildcats’ lone touchdown in the setback.
For Perrysburg, the season has alternated in wins and losses with a 28-10 opening loss to Dublin Jerome being followed by a 28-14 win at Findlay, a last-second 27-20 loss at Toledo St. John’s and a 35-0 blanking of Bowling Green.
Yellowjacket QB TJ Takats passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns while Connor Walendzak had 110 yards and three scores on the ground as Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner coached his first game against his former team.
WHITEFORD (MICH.) AT EDON
For the second straight week, Edon will have an opponent that was not previously scheduled as Whiteford (Mich.) will travel across the border to Ohio to face the high-flying Bombers.
A week ago, the 3-1 Bombers were scheduled to open TAAC play against Northwood but COVID-19 protocols cancelled the game and Edon instead traveled to Norwalk St. Paul. The Bombers held a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter before falling 45-44 to the No. 5 Flyers.
This week, Montpelier announced it was unable to play this week, the second straight cancellation for the Locos. The Bombers will instead play the No. 2 team in Michigan’s Division 8, the Whiteford Bobcats.
Edon QB Drew Gallehue racked up 516 yards through the air against St. Paul with five TD passes and a rushing touchdown, completing 13 passes for 213 yards and a score to Gannon Ripke and seven passes for 105 yards and two scores to Ethan Steinke.
Whiteford is 3-0 this year, outscoring opponents 144-67. The Bobcats won a 58-32 barnburner against Madison a week ago and eclipsed 50 points in their season opener against Blissfield, 52-21. In the win over Madison, Whiteford racked up 339 rushing yards, led by 210 yards and five scores on the ground from Cole Giesige.
OTTAWA HILLS AT HILLTOP
In its fifth try at a victory this season, Hilltop will return to friendly confines for its TAAC opener against Ottawa Hills.
The Cadets nearly snapped a 14-game losing streak Friday in a neutral-site matchup against New Miami at Fort Loramie High School before falling 14-8 in overtime. Wyatt Beltz led the Cadets offensively with 91 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries as the Hilltop defense picked off New Miami quarterback Emryk Moffitt four times. Offense was a struggle, as the Cadets managed just 113 yards offensively on 54 plays.
Ottawa Hills won its third straight game in week four, outlasting Castalia Margaretta 35-28 in overtime to move to 3-1 on the year. Blake Gnepper had a pair of rushing touchdowns while A.J. George hauled in five passes for 116 yards and a TD against the Polar Bears.
LIMA BATH
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Following an 0-2 start against now-unbeaten Eastwood and perennial tough team Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf is suddenly back in the thick of things with back-to-back wins to move to 2-2 on the year and 2-1 in league play.
Titan QB Landen Jordan was responsible for four of the Titans’ five touchdowns in a 35-16 win over visiting St. Marys while the O-G defense forced four turnovers and three Roughrider interceptions.
Jordan has 800 yards passing and six TD tosses this year with a pair of lethal receivers in Caleb Kuhlman (20 catches, 356 yards, three TDs) and Colin White (15 catches, 307 yards, four TDs).
STRYKER AT TOLEDO CHRISTIAN
After an emotional season-opening win over Danbury for the program’s second victory since returning to the gridiron, COVID-19 issues and lack of available players have scuttled Stryker’s season so far with three straight weeks of cancelled games.
However, week five will mark the Panthers’ return to the gridiron against Toledo Christian in a game slated for Friday at Springfield High School.
Levi Barnum tallied 148 yards on the ground while Panther QB Jacob Cadwell tossed four touchdown passes and passed for 225 yards in the win over Danbury. Mateo Villanueva (eight catches, 114 yards) and Matthew Froelich (three catches, 75 yards) each had two touchdown receptions.
With Holgate canceling its varsity season, the Panthers will now host Toledo Christian on Saturday, Oct. 9, travel to Britton-Deerfield (Mich.) on Oct. 15 and are still seeking an 8-man opponent for Oct. 29’s vacancy.
